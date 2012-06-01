Fall Pie Recipes to Enjoy All Season Long
Try our delicious twists on apple, cherry, pumpkin and other fall pie classics.
Wisconsin Harvest Pie
This almond-kissed, fruit-packed pie comes from David Harper of Richland Center, Wisconsin. He likes to serve it with a wedge of Wisconsin cheese, but it's just as good with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream!
Sister Chestermae Hayes's Apple Butter Pie
Imagine a pumpkin pie made with jarred apple butter in place of the usual canned pumpkin. It's the perfect home-baked treat to cap off a cozy autumn supper. Patty suggests sprinkling pecan pieces over the whipped cream or ice cream before serving. We opted for grated fresh nutmeg. This recipe comes from Patty Pinner's cookbook Sweety Pies.
Cherry Berry Berry Pie
Red raspberries and blueberries join ruby-red cherries in this favorite from Sweetielicious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan. The trio yields a dark, rich filling crowned with a crunchy streusel topping.
Pumpkin Chess Pie
The bakers at Wick's Pies in Winchester, Indiana, crossed chess pie with pumpkin pie, adding more eggs, more spices and a little cornmeal to their pumpkin recipe. The result: a pie with a more intense pumpkin and spice flavor, and a slightly thicker filling.
Redemption Hazelnut Pie
This über-sweet pie is essentially a traditional pecan pie made with hazelnuts. This recipe comes from Michigan author Patty Pinner's cookbook Sweety Pies.
Apple-Cranberry Walnut Pie
Sweet apples balance the tang of cranberries in this fall favorite.
Caramel Apple Pie
Caramel-dipped apples inspired Wisconsin baker Caroline Imig to create this dessert. Flour-sugar-butter crumbs bake crisp over the sliced crisp-tart Cortland apples. Each serving gets a spoonful of caramel topping and a sprinkling of toasted nuts.
Apple Butter Pumpkin Pie
The classic pumpkin pie gets even better with the addition of apple butter, which gives extra sweetness and a slightly softer texture to the dessert. A streusel topping adds a bit of crunch.
Michigan Tart Cherry Pie
If you're a fan of classic, not-too-sweet cherry pie, look no further.
Cherry Crisp Pie
"Cherry Crisp Pie is popular because it's not overly sweet and has just the right bite to it. That makes it a true cherry lover's pie," says Kathy McCauley, owner of Kathy's Pies in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. "The crumb topping is a nice twist on the traditional (double-crust) pie, giving it a shot of sweetness" with every bite.
Mommy's Pumpkin Pie
"This recipe is adapted from my mother's classic pumpkin pie," says Linda Hundt of Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan. "I added cream to make it a bit richer and orange zest for flavor." The result is a dark, mahogany pumpkin pie with ginger-cinnamon-clove spiciness.
Triple Pear Pie with Walnut Crust
You can't mistake the fruit in this cardamom-spiced beauty. Pear nectar and dried pears complement thick slices of fresh, juicy Bosc pears.
Apple Pear Praline Pie
This picture-perfect pie takes more than a flaky crust. "The key to this pie is the apples you use," says Mary Schrier of Cumberland, Iowa, who got this recipe from an old, handwritten family recipe book. She suggests not using Red Delicious apples. Instead, make this with Granny Smith, Jonathan or any sweet-tart heirloom apples.
Maple Pumpkin Pie with Salted Pecan Brittle
The combination of maple and pumpkin flavors make a second slice of this pie hard to resist. Prepare the pecan brittle up to a week ahead, then sprinkle on just before serving.
Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
A spiced filling, made from whipped cream, creates a lighter-tasting version of traditional pumpkin pie. The gingersnap crust adds more kick than classic crusts.
Paradise Pumpkin Pie
A cheesecake layer and nut topping help this pumpkin pie stand out from its peers. This recipe was a winner at the Morton, Illinois, Pumpkin Festival baking competition.
Mom's Oatmeal Pie
We love the nutty oatmeal taste of this sweet treat, and it's a healthier alternative to most desserts. If you're watching calories, serve this pie with a berry topping instead of whipped cream.
Finnish Blueberry Pie
This berry pie proves that there's beauty in simplicity. The piecrust is wrapped around a three-ingredient filling that includes fine dry breadcrumbs. You don't even need a pie plate to make this juicy treat.