Rich and Creamy Cheesecakes
Indulge in one of our decadent cheesecakes, flavored with berries, pralines, chocolate, mint and more.
Maple Mascarpone Cheesecake
With a maple-scented, butter-smooth filling and nutty graham cracker crust, this cheesecake leans toward more adult palates. Top it with drifts of whipped cream and a crown of walnut brittle.
Hazelnut Pumpkin Cheesecake
Trot this one out at the holidays and watch those pies quake in their aluminum plates. Gingersnaps in the base and tangy sour cream topping balance the pumpkin-spice sweetness.
Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Take the layers in: Cookie-crumb crust. Dark chocolate cheesecake. Vanilla cheesecake speckled with raspberries and orange zest. A heap of fresh fruit. What a stunner!
PBJ&C Cheesecake
You will most likely print this recipe to keep in your favorite's stash. With a satisfying crunch to the crust and plenty of PB&J flavor and chocolate chips in the filling, it was a test kitchen favorite.
Cafe Mocha Cheesecake
Give this layered dessert coffeehouse flair by serving each piece with a swirl of sweetened whipped cream on top. Use a small sieve to evenly dust the top of the cheesecake with cocoa powder.
Cranberry-Orange Cheesecake
This dazzler from Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri, tastes as good as it looks. The dark chocolate cookie crust and ruby red berries add dramatic flair to the orange-flavor filling. Because the cake keeps well for two days, this is a great make-ahead dessert.
Peanut Butter Buckeye Brownie Cheesecake
Dawn Moore of Warren, Pennsylvania, grew up sampling buckeye candy from neighboring Ohio. It was the muse for her outrageously rich and creamy dessert, one of the finalists in a Best of the Midwest recipe contest.
Aint Helen's Sweet Potato Cheesecake
Besides tinting the cake a lovely pale orange, sweet potatoes lend a pleasant texture to the rich, creamy filling. This recipe comes from Patty Pinner's cookbook Sweets.
Red Velvet Cheesecake
We took the red velvet cake that we love and gave it a creamy twist. Don't let the red color fool you: The flavor is all chocolate.
Baby Berry-Topped Cheesecake
The classic, downsized for a 6-inch pan and made with just one brick of cream cheese!
Mooselips' Pumpkin Cheesecake
This cheesecake, from a Hayward, Wisconsin, cafe, is creamy, cool and not overpowered by the pumpkin or spice.
White Chocolate Cheesecake with Triple-Raspberry Sauce
White chocolate and raspberries are a combination that earns accolades from our readers (and editors). Here, the duo teams up in an ultra rich cheesecake with a shortbread cookie crust.
Baby Citrus Cheesecakes
These cupcake-size treats are a fantastically simple alternative to a full-size cheesecake. You could also garnish them with fresh raspberries or blueberries.
Three holiday cheesecakes
These three colorful cheesecakes are especially good to serve at the holidays.
Cranberry-Chocolate Cheesecake (top) uses cranberries both in the filling and in the sauce. White Chocolate Candy Cane Cheesecake (middle) is a variation on the mascarpone cheesecake made at a specialty foods store in Libertyville, Illinois.Very Berry Cheesecake (bottom) uses fresh berries and berry-flavored brandy, plus vodka or orange juice for its flavor.
Showstopper Eggnog Cheesecake
This cheesecake earns its showstopper name with a cashew crust, rich eggnog filling and optional topping of cashew brittle.
German Chocolate Cheesecake
This coconut-topped cheesecake was a winner in the cheesecake competition at the Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival in Little Chute.
Chocolate-Irish Cream Cheesecake
Combine chocolate, cream cheese, sour cream and Irish cream liqueur for this decadently rich cheesecake. If you prefer a milder liqueur flavor, use a little less Irish cream and add whipping cream or milk to make up the difference.