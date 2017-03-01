Upside-Down Cake Recipes You'll Flip Over
Sure, the pineapple upside-down cake is a classic. But why should one fruit have all the fun? Try our upside-down cake recipes featuring pears, peaches, rhubarb, carrots, apples—and pineapple, of course.
Peach Melba Upside-Down Cake
Hello, color! Sunny peaches and ruby raspberries dance across a tender buttermilk cornmeal cake. It's divine with whipped cream—if you're into that kind of thing.
Related: Ultimate Cake Recipes
Spiced Pear-Chocolate Upside-Down Cake
Under those gorgeous slabs of buttery fruit, this chocolatey cardamom-laced afternoon tea cake holds a buried treasure of juicy pear bits. (Word to the wise: Our testers recommend keeping the photo of the cake handy when you're slicing the pears.)
Related: Decadent Chocolate Dessert Recipes
Double-Ginger Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Crystallized ginger and powdered dry ginger add welcome zing to an American classic. Fanning the pineapple like flower petals is striking, but also functional—no bare spots between rings.
Crunchy Yogurt-Granola Upside-Down Cake
Pineapple who? No fruit here in this upside-down cake, just a brown sugary streusel-like layer of walnuts, coconut and granola baked under (then flipped over) a vanilla coffee cake.
Related: Warm and Comforting Breakfast Breads
Flourless Rhubarb-Almond Upside-Down Cake
Our naturally gluten-free cake swaps ground almonds for all the flour and wears a rosy blanket of tart rhubarb and chopped nuts.
Related: Rhubarb Recipes We Love
Carrot and Honey Upside-Down Minis
Sweetly vying for a spot on your Easter brunch table, these cinnamony whole-wheat cakes bake over nests of glazed carrots. Serve warm with extra honey for drizzling.
Bourbon-Apple-Rye Upside-Down Cake
We hid shredded apple in the cake for extra flavor and moistness, but the real star here is the gorgeous array of fall fruit, glazed with bourbon-infused caramel.
Cranberry Orange Upside-Down Cake
Invert this moist cake while it's still warm to reveal a fall kaleidoscope of glistening, tart berries and sweet mandarin oranges.