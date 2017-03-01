Upside-Down Cake Recipes You'll Flip Over

By Hannah Agran Updated December 28, 2022

Sure, the pineapple upside-down cake is a classic. But why should one fruit have all the fun? Try our upside-down cake recipes featuring pears, peaches, rhubarb, carrots, apples—and pineapple, of course.

Peach Melba Upside-Down Cake

Hello, color! Sunny peaches and ruby raspberries dance across  a tender buttermilk cornmeal cake. It's divine with whipped cream—if you're into that kind of thing.

Spiced Pear-Chocolate Upside-Down Cake

Under those gorgeous slabs of buttery fruit, this chocolatey cardamom-laced afternoon tea cake holds a buried treasure of juicy pear bits. (Word to the wise: Our testers recommend keeping the photo of the cake handy when you're slicing the pears.)

Double-Ginger Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Crystallized ginger and powdered dry ginger add welcome zing to an American classic. Fanning the pineapple like flower petals is striking, but also functional—no bare spots between rings.

Crunchy Yogurt-Granola Upside-Down Cake

Pineapple who? No fruit here in this upside-down cake, just a brown sugary streusel-like layer of walnuts, coconut and granola baked under (then flipped over) a vanilla coffee cake.

Flourless Rhubarb-Almond Upside-Down Cake

Our naturally gluten-free cake swaps ground almonds for all the flour and wears a rosy blanket of tart rhubarb and chopped nuts.

Carrot and Honey Upside-Down Minis

Sweetly vying for a spot on your Easter brunch table, these cinnamony whole-wheat cakes bake over nests of glazed carrots. Serve warm with extra honey for drizzling.

Bourbon-Apple-Rye Upside-Down Cake

We hid shredded apple in the cake for extra flavor and moistness, but the real star here is the gorgeous array of fall fruit, glazed with bourbon-infused caramel.

Cranberry Orange Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Blaine Moats
Invert this moist cake while it's still warm to reveal a fall kaleidoscope of glistening, tart berries and sweet mandarin oranges.

By Hannah Agran