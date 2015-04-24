Six Mini Cake Recipes

These 6-inch, awww-inspiring baby cakes are perfectly scaled to life's everyday celebrations. Rather than reckon with heaps of leftovers, you'll save a little money and bake to fit your needs, without sacrificing flavor.

Pint-Size Grasshopper Icebox Cake

A fluffy, summery, make-ahead 6-inch dessert with just four ingredients? Sold. 

Wee White Layer Cake

With two tender layers and almond-kissed buttercream, this 6-inch cake is the stuff birthday memories are made of—just smaller.

Tiny Chocolate Torte with Salted Ganache

Say hello to your new sinfully rich dinner-party standby. (Bonus: It's a gluten-free dessert.)

Baby Berry-Topped Cheesecake

The classic, downsized for a 6-inch pan and made with just one brick of cream cheese!

Mini Peach Melba Ice Cream Cake

Crystallized ginger adds unexpected zip to frosty peaches, raspberries and ice cream.

Cutie-Pie Carrot Cake

Book club meeting. Mother's Day brunch. A well-deserved raise. Cream cheese frosting is always the answer, especially when it's on a 6-inch cake that's perfectly sized for life's everyday celebrations.

