Six Mini Cake Recipes
These 6-inch, awww-inspiring baby cakes are perfectly scaled to life's everyday celebrations. Rather than reckon with heaps of leftovers, you'll save a little money and bake to fit your needs, without sacrificing flavor.
Pint-Size Grasshopper Icebox Cake
A fluffy, summery, make-ahead 6-inch dessert with just four ingredients? Sold.
Related: Refreshing Summer Dessert Recipes
Wee White Layer Cake
With two tender layers and almond-kissed buttercream, this 6-inch cake is the stuff birthday memories are made of—just smaller.
Related: Ultimate Cake Recipes
Tiny Chocolate Torte with Salted Ganache
Say hello to your new sinfully rich dinner-party standby. (Bonus: It's a gluten-free dessert.)
Baby Berry-Topped Cheesecake
The classic, downsized for a 6-inch pan and made with just one brick of cream cheese!
Related: Rich and Creamy Cheesecakes
Mini Peach Melba Ice Cream Cake
Crystallized ginger adds unexpected zip to frosty peaches, raspberries and ice cream.
Related: Irresistible Ice Cream Desserts
Cutie-Pie Carrot Cake
Book club meeting. Mother's Day brunch. A well-deserved raise. Cream cheese frosting is always the answer, especially when it's on a 6-inch cake that's perfectly sized for life's everyday celebrations.