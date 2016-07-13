How To Roll a Cake Roll
Cream-filled cake roll
It's easier than you think to make a beautiful cake roll; the key to preventing cracks is all in how the roll cools. Check out our recipe below, then click or tap ahead for step-by-step instructions on how to make a cream-filled cake roll.Cream-Filled Cake Roll
Step 1: Turn onto a towel
Prepare a clean kitchen towel by sprinkling it with powdered sugar. As soon as your cake is out of the oven, loosen the edges from the pan and turn the cake out onto the prepared towel.
Step 2: Roll
Starting at the short of the cake, roll the cake in the towel. Maintain tension and tuck in the roll as needed. Keep the bundle tight to create the best shape for your finished cake.
Step 3: Cool
To set the shape, allow the rolled cake layer to cool in the towel for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Fill
After the 30-minute cooling period, unroll the cake layer. Spread the filling out in a thin, even layer, but leave one inch around the perimeter of the cake. If the filling layer is too thick or too close to the edge of the cake, it will be forced out when the cake is rolled.
Step 5: Re-roll
Now that the cake is filled, use the towel to help re-roll the cake. Be careful of how tight the roll is; you don't want to squeeze all the filling out.