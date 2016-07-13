How To Roll a Cake Roll

By Brandi Dye July 13, 2016
We have the tips and tricks to turn a layer of cake into an enviable cake roll, no cracks and perfectly filled.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Cream-filled cake roll

It's easier than you think to make a beautiful cake roll; the key to preventing cracks is all in how the roll cools. Check out our recipe below, then click or tap ahead for step-by-step instructions on how to make a cream-filled cake roll.Cream-Filled Cake Roll 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Step 1: Turn onto a towel

Prepare a clean kitchen towel by sprinkling it with powdered sugar. As soon as your cake is out of the oven, loosen the edges from the pan and turn the cake out onto the prepared towel.

3 of 6

Step 2: Roll

Starting at the short of the cake, roll the cake in the towel. Maintain tension and tuck in the roll as needed. Keep the bundle tight to create the best shape for your finished cake.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Step 3: Cool

To set the shape, allow the rolled cake layer to cool in the towel for 30 minutes.

5 of 6

Step 4: Fill

After the 30-minute cooling period, unroll the cake layer. Spread the filling out in a thin, even layer, but leave one inch around the perimeter of the cake. If the filling layer is too thick or too close to the edge of the cake, it will be forced out when the cake is rolled.

6 of 6

Step 5: Re-roll

Now that the cake is filled, use the towel to help re-roll the cake. Be careful of how tight the roll is; you don't want to squeeze all the filling out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Brandi Dye