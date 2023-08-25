10 Showstopping Cakes for Your Holiday Table
A season for celebration deserves a cake. Here are 10 of our favorite holiday and winter cake recipes from bakers and chefs around the region.
Gingerbread Latte Cake
Rebekah Stuber of Bay Laurel Baking Company in Des Moines says her flavor-packed spice cakes always earn raves. Her secret to airy cream cheese frosting: Folding in whipped cream.
German Chocolate Cake
This celebration cake is a staple at Bake Chicago and a favorite at the holidays. It has a wonderfully fudgy, old-fashioned, homemade texture. The frosting has an unusual method that may feel initially like it's failing, but stick with it. Laced with sour cream, it's creamy and utterly delicious.
Vanilla Crepe Cake
This cake by chef Gavin Kaysen of Cooks | Bellecour in the Twin Cities will wow you with its many layers, luscious creaminess and subtle tones of vanilla.
Seven-or-So Layer Cake
This striking (and gluten-free!) cake is inspired by the Jewish bakery classic, Seven-Layer Cake. Our simplified sheet-pan method sandwiches rich mocha glaze between layers of almond cake.
Peppermint Patty Cake
This pretty cake boasts dark rich layers and silky Swiss meringue buttercream. The peppermint flavor comes from the frosting, so baker Kristine Moberg of Queen City Bakery says to use a high-quality extract such as Nielsen-Massey.
Modern Fruit Cakes
Even if you're not a fan of fruit cake, Minneapolis blogger Sarah Kieffer's modern take may convert you. These moist cakes are encased in chocolate and star flavors like cherries, orange zest, candied citrus peel, and chopped and dried fruit. Package them in our DIY modern fruit cake boxes before gifting.
Chocolate-Chai Bundt with Candied Oranges and Rum Buttah
Reine Keis of SweetArt Cafe in St. Louis says the secret to vegan baking is not assuming that one plant-based alternative fits all recipes. In this cozy cake, coconut yogurt is her power play.
Cocoa Gingerbread with Heaven Frosting
With its nutty flavor and tiny flecks of toasted milk solids, browned butter elevates a simple cream cheese frosting to saintly levels.
Chocolate Gift Cakes
These 6-inch chocolate cakes are topped with a swoop of silky frosting. The recipe (which makes three cakes) comes from Minneapolis blogger Sarah Kieffer's cookbook, Baking for the Holidays.
Poppy Seed Torte
The recipe for this four-layer cake—with a puddinglike filling, unmistakable poppy seed flavor and soft whipped cream frosting—comes from Wisconsin's White Gull Inn.