Cakes & Cupcakes

Ultimate Cake Recipes
Let our 45 cake recipes inspire you with ideas for chocolate cake, red velvet cake, pumpkin cake, coconut cake, carrot cake and other delicious cakes.
Our Best Fall Cake Recipes
Savor fall flavors—cinnamon, ginger, pumpkin, apples, nuts, cranberries and more—in these delicious, moist cakes.
Our Best Cupcake Recipes
Brownie cupcakes, peanut butter cupcakes, blueberry cheesecake cupcakes, cookies and cream cupcakes: These cupcake recipes offer something for everyone, whether you want an easy fix-up for a box mix or a creative made-from-scratch treat.
Upside-Down Cake Recipes You'll Flip Over
Sure, the pineapple upside-down cake is a classic. But why should one fruit have all the fun? Try our upside-down cake recipes featuring pears, peaches, rhubarb, carrots, apples—and pineapple, of course.
Signature Midwestern Cakes
Salute the Midwest's food heritage with cakes that celebrate our 12 states. We researched regional ingredients, traditions and other influences to create a cake for each state.
Decorate Fun Halloween Cupcakes
Create owls, ghosts, witches, skeletons and other Halloween designs by adding candy and frosting to homemade or purchased cupcakes.