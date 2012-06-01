Rich, Moist Brownie Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated November 22, 2022

Our brownie recipes offer traditional chocolate bars plus variations with frosting, cream cheese, whipped cream, cherries, caramel, nuts and more.

Start Slideshow

1 of 24

Fudge Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The key to a perfect homemade brownie is not overcooking it. Rather than a toothpick test, trust your eyes and nose to tell you when the brownie is set. The center will stay ever-so-slightly moist.

Related: Decadent Chocolate Desserts

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Marbled Cream-Cheese Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Swirl a mixture of cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla into rich brownie batter for this classic twist on a chocolate treat.

3 of 24

Fudgy Stout Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fans of cakey brownies, step away now. These squares are dense and rich, thanks to brown sugar, extra egg yolks—and more than half a can of stout. Your friends and family may not be able to identify the beer, but its toasted malt flavor brings depth to every bite.

Advertisement

4 of 24

Cherry Brownies a la Mode

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Traverse City's famous tart cherries get double billing in this sundae—baked in the brownies and spooned on top. But there's another local fruit hiding here. Chef Adam Raupp of Mission Table restaurant adds a little Riesling to the sauce.

5 of 24

Brownie Bombs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These sinful brownies feature a cheesecake layer sandwiched between two ultra-rich chocolate layers.

6 of 24

Magic Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These wallet-size brownies are one of the most popular sweets at Zingerman's Bakehouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Red-Hot Velvet Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These cinnamon-spiked red velvet bars taste just like red-hot candies—with a layer of luscious cream cheese frosting on top! 

Related: Red Velvet Dessert Recipes

8 of 24

Malted Mousse Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We stirred chocolate-flavor malt powder into both the brownie base and the lush, fluffy topper. For an extra-indulgent dessert, substitute your favorite homemade brownie recipe. Just be sure it bakes in a 13x9x2-inch pan.

Related: Irresistible Desserts Inspired by Soda Shop Flavors

9 of 24

Incredible Turtle Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lots of chocolate, homemade caramel sauce and toasted pecans create a decadent, hard-to-resist brownie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Toffee Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These moist, easy brownies get a little extra crunch from a topping of toffee pieces.

11 of 24

White Chocolate Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

White chocolate and macadamia nuts give traditional brownies a flavor and color makeover.

12 of 24

Macaroon Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dollop a mixture of shredded coconut and sweetened condensed milk on brownie batter for a fun flavor variation on traditional fudge brownies.

Related: Try Our Easy Coconut Macaroons

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Triple Coffee Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These brownies pack a coffee punch from coffee liqueuer (or strong brewed coffee) added to the batter as well as stirred into powdered sugar for drizzling on top. The final touch: a garnish of chopped chocolate-covered espresso beans.

14 of 24

Farmers Market Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Patrick Groth, owner-chef of Incredibly Delicious in Springfield, Illinois, says these ingredients should be mixed and placed in the oven as quickly as possible for best flavor. "We sell these at the local farmers market. They are really good with fresh whipped cream and berries," Patrick says.

15 of 24

Shortbread Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Shortbread forms a crunchy, buttery base for a moist brownie topping.

Related: Shortbread Cookies 12 Ways

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Raspberry-Hazelnut Swirl Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Seedless raspberry preserves and chopped toasted hazelnuts add a little crunch and sweet-sour pop to fudge brownies.

17 of 24

Caramel Pecan Skillet Brownie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Caramel in the bottom of the pan melds with the brownie, creating a dessert so rich and gooey that you need a spoon to serve it. Because cast iron holds heat, the brownie will still be warm when you go back for seconds.

Related: Top Recipes for Cast-Iron Pans

18 of 24

Orange-Kissed Chocolate Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Orange buttercream frosting and melted chocolate top a brownie base for a decadent combination of flavors.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Zucchini Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's an easy way to sneak some veggies into dessert. Add shredded fresh zucchini to brownies. These are so rich and moist, your crew will never notice. 

Related: Try Zucchini Cakes, Brownies and Bars

20 of 24

Marbled Chocolate-Pumpkin Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Swirl a layer of cream cheese and pumpkin into chocolate batter to create these luscious brownies, and sprinkle walnuts on top for extra crunch.

Related: Pumpkin Recipes We Absolutely Love

21 of 24

Trail Mix Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Trail mix ingredients such as salted peanuts, pretzel sticks, dried cranberries, raisins and chocolate pieces make a sweet-and-salty topper for brownies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Chocolate-Oatmeal Trilevel Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Two layers of chocolate sandwich a chewy oatmeal layer in this brownie recipe.

23 of 24

Peppermint Stick Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A creamy, peppermint-flavor cheesecake layer adds holiday flair to classic chocolate brownies.

Related: Holiday Peppermint Recipes

24 of 24

Caramel Blonde Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Caramels, oats and milk chocolate pieces blend in these gooey sweets from a West Des Moines, Iowa, reader.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors