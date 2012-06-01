Rich, Moist Brownie Recipes
Our brownie recipes offer traditional chocolate bars plus variations with frosting, cream cheese, whipped cream, cherries, caramel, nuts and more.
Fudge Brownies
The key to a perfect homemade brownie is not overcooking it. Rather than a toothpick test, trust your eyes and nose to tell you when the brownie is set. The center will stay ever-so-slightly moist.
Marbled Cream-Cheese Brownies
Swirl a mixture of cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla into rich brownie batter for this classic twist on a chocolate treat.
Fudgy Stout Brownies
Fans of cakey brownies, step away now. These squares are dense and rich, thanks to brown sugar, extra egg yolks—and more than half a can of stout. Your friends and family may not be able to identify the beer, but its toasted malt flavor brings depth to every bite.
Cherry Brownies a la Mode
Traverse City's famous tart cherries get double billing in this sundae—baked in the brownies and spooned on top. But there's another local fruit hiding here. Chef Adam Raupp of Mission Table restaurant adds a little Riesling to the sauce.
Brownie Bombs
These sinful brownies feature a cheesecake layer sandwiched between two ultra-rich chocolate layers.
Magic Brownies
These wallet-size brownies are one of the most popular sweets at Zingerman's Bakehouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Red-Hot Velvet Brownies
These cinnamon-spiked red velvet bars taste just like red-hot candies—with a layer of luscious cream cheese frosting on top!
Malted Mousse Brownies
We stirred chocolate-flavor malt powder into both the brownie base and the lush, fluffy topper. For an extra-indulgent dessert, substitute your favorite homemade brownie recipe. Just be sure it bakes in a 13x9x2-inch pan.
Incredible Turtle Brownies
Lots of chocolate, homemade caramel sauce and toasted pecans create a decadent, hard-to-resist brownie.
Toffee Bars
These moist, easy brownies get a little extra crunch from a topping of toffee pieces.
White Chocolate Brownies
White chocolate and macadamia nuts give traditional brownies a flavor and color makeover.
Macaroon Brownies
Dollop a mixture of shredded coconut and sweetened condensed milk on brownie batter for a fun flavor variation on traditional fudge brownies.
Triple Coffee Brownies
These brownies pack a coffee punch from coffee liqueuer (or strong brewed coffee) added to the batter as well as stirred into powdered sugar for drizzling on top. The final touch: a garnish of chopped chocolate-covered espresso beans.
Farmers Market Brownies
Patrick Groth, owner-chef of Incredibly Delicious in Springfield, Illinois, says these ingredients should be mixed and placed in the oven as quickly as possible for best flavor. "We sell these at the local farmers market. They are really good with fresh whipped cream and berries," Patrick says.
Shortbread Brownies
Shortbread forms a crunchy, buttery base for a moist brownie topping.
Raspberry-Hazelnut Swirl Brownies
Seedless raspberry preserves and chopped toasted hazelnuts add a little crunch and sweet-sour pop to fudge brownies.
Caramel Pecan Skillet Brownie
Caramel in the bottom of the pan melds with the brownie, creating a dessert so rich and gooey that you need a spoon to serve it. Because cast iron holds heat, the brownie will still be warm when you go back for seconds.
Orange-Kissed Chocolate Brownies
Orange buttercream frosting and melted chocolate top a brownie base for a decadent combination of flavors.
Zucchini Brownies
Here's an easy way to sneak some veggies into dessert. Add shredded fresh zucchini to brownies. These are so rich and moist, your crew will never notice.
Marbled Chocolate-Pumpkin Brownies
Swirl a layer of cream cheese and pumpkin into chocolate batter to create these luscious brownies, and sprinkle walnuts on top for extra crunch.
Trail Mix Brownies
Trail mix ingredients such as salted peanuts, pretzel sticks, dried cranberries, raisins and chocolate pieces make a sweet-and-salty topper for brownies.
Chocolate-Oatmeal Trilevel Brownies
Two layers of chocolate sandwich a chewy oatmeal layer in this brownie recipe.
Peppermint Stick Brownies
A creamy, peppermint-flavor cheesecake layer adds holiday flair to classic chocolate brownies.
Caramel Blonde Brownies
Caramels, oats and milk chocolate pieces blend in these gooey sweets from a West Des Moines, Iowa, reader.