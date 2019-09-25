Bread & Muffins

Our Best Recipes for Rolls, Breads & Biscuits
Round out your dinner with buttery rolls, easy cheese-topped breadsticks, homemade brioche, herb-sprinkled toast, or fluffy biscuits.
How to Make Easy Homemade Bread
Behold! We have found the holy grail of homemade bread. It's an appealingly soft, barely sweet, mostly whole wheat sandwich loaf. And the recipe is flexible and fuss-free—no kneading required!
25 Quick and Easy Muffin Recipes
Sweet or savory, muffins are a fast treat to make for breakfasts, brunches, light dinners or anytime snacks.
30 Scrumptious Holiday Breakfast Breads
Make your holiday mornings extra-special with our recipes for coffee cake, muffins, scones, quick breads and yeast breads.
20 Sweet Quick Bread Loaves
Quick bread loaves are easy to make, easy to freeze and easy to serve with just about any meal. Try our recipes for classic banana bread or variations like peach bread, triple-chocolate bread, blueberry-lemon bread, pumpkin bread and more.
Season's Best Breads
Celebrate the fresh flavors of the season--corn, blueberries, tomatoes, zucchini and more--with our 15 tempting recipes for breads, muffins and biscuits.