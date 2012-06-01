Summer Pie Recipes
Our pie recipes showcase strawberries, cherries, blackberries, blueberries, peaches, lemons, lines and other fresh flavors.
Summer Breeze Lime Pie
A triple dose of lime-zest, juice and curd-gives this dreamy pie its refreshing flavor. The pretzel crust adds unexpected salty punch.
Jammy Blueberry Pie
The extra steps of prebaking both berries and pastry pay off: The filling is potent, and the bottom crust cracker-crisp.
Tropical Strawberry Pie
Pina colada meets berries in a recipe from reader Linda Pint of New Prague, Minnesota.
Very Berry Triple Fruit Pie
More than 4 cups of berries make this pie extra juicy. Be sure to let it cool completely before you slice it. And don't forget the vanilla ice cream! The recipe comes from Covered Bridge Farm in Forest Lake, Minnesota.
S'more Pie a la Marshmallow Crème
Cream cheese brings body and richness to so-chocolatey mousse filling. More wow comes from the blend of marshmallow crème and crème de cacao draped over the top.
Kiwi Summer Limeade Pie
Refreshing and creamy, this make-ahead pie from Susan Meier of Omaha combines tropical flavors with macadamia nuts and kiwifruit. It was one of the finalists at Midwest Living's first Best of the Midwest cook-off.
Peoria Rhubarb Cream Pie
Who needs strawberries? Rhubarb shines alone in this wonderfully old-fashioned streusel-topped pie.
Creamy Peach Yogurt Pie
Juicy peach slices mix with peach jam to make an ultra-easy topping for this no-bake yogurt pie.
Cherry Phosphate Icebox Pie
A humble pie if you ever saw one, this unassuming potluck star has an almondy crust and a yogurt-based filling that mimics the acidic tang of a phosphate. Amaretti (Italian almond cookies) are available at large supermarkets. You can substitute graham cracker crumbs.
Sugar and Spice Strawberry Pie
"This is the original recipe handed down from my mother," says Jennifer "JR" Statz, a former chef at the Spice House in Evanston, Illinois, which offers this easy recipe to its customers. "This dessert is so quick and delicious, you'll make it every year during strawberry season!"
Michigan Tart Cherry Pie
If you're a fan of classic, not-too-sweet cherry pie, look no further. This is our best one.
Rhubarb Pie
On The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Race Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), pie is king, and rhubarb reigns supreme. Orange peel and cinnamon flavor the soft rhubarb filling in this recipe inspired by RAGBRAI food vendors that populate the route.
Very Blueberry Pie
This easy-to-make pie calls for pouring a warm sugar glaze over a generous amount of fresh blueberries or raspberries.
Double-Cherry Supreme Pie
Dried, tart cherries add extra flavor to this classic pie, which was pictured on a cover of Midwest Living® .
Raspberry Pie with Chambord
Chambord (black raspberry liqueur) intensifies the raspberry flavor of the filling, while a mixture of cream cheese and whipped cream makes a sweet top layer.
Raspberry Soda-Cracker Pie
Meringue, soda crackers, and pecans form a crust for a whipped cream-and-berry filling in this mouthwatering pie.
Peach Kuchen
Like any good cook, Mary Jo Smith of Hidden Lake Bed and Breakfast, in Jonesboro, Illinois, adjusts her recipes as she prepares them over time. She has fine-tuned the custard layer for Peach Kuchen and added spices to the peaches. If you're in a hurry, Mary Jo recommends substituting a single refrigerated unbaked piecrust for the Kuchen Crust.
Blackberry-Pecan Streusel Pie
Precook the juicy, tart blackberry filling before pouring it in the crust. The streusel topping becomes a crunchy sugar-pecan crown.
Raspberry Pie
Blend just four ingredients, including either fresh or frozen raspberries, for this super-easy two-crust pie. The recipe comes from The Clarmont restaurant in Columbus, Ohio.
Summer's Best Peach Pie
Just-picked fruit will taste best in this pie, but you can use frozen peach slices if needed.
Spiced Cherry Pie
The cherry filling in this pie gets a tasty boost from cinnamon and allspice. We tested this with refrigerated piecrust, but you can use your own homemade piecrust, if you like.
Peach Streusel Pie
A buttery topping, with a hint of cinnamon, crowns this spectacular dessert.
Cherry Berry Berry Pie
Red raspberries and blueberries join ruby-red cherries in Cherry Berry Berry Pie, a favorite from Sweetielicious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan (just north of Lansing). The trio yields a dark, rich filling crowned with a crunchy streusel topping.
Berry Apple Fantasy Pie
This golden, two-crust creation oozes with apples and blackberries. The recipe, from Elsah Landing Restaurant in Grafton, Illinois, was pictured on a cover of Midwest Living®.
A Peach of a Raspberry Cobbler
A flaky, woven crust tops a combination raspberry-peach filling in this juicy dessert. You can substitute blackberries or blueberries for the raspberries, if you like.
Gooseberry Pie
The blueberry-size green gooseberries in this recipe come from a spiny bush that grows in the Ozarks. At Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, the sweet-tart berries are mixed with sugar and tucked into a two-crust pie.
Cherry-Almond Pie
Chopped almonds and a dash of Amaretto or almond extract give a fresh twist on a classic dessert.
Blueberry Custard Pie
An Elkhart, Indiana, reader helped create this tempting layered pie. Known as a fruit-growing region, northern Indiana supplied a banner blueberry crop one year. That inspired the reader to create this colorful, meringue-crowned pie.