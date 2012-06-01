Delicious Cupcake Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated December 28, 2022
Credit: Scott Little

Whether you're looking for a creative made-from-scratch treat or an easy fix-up for a box mix, we've got a cupcake recipe to try.

Start Slideshow

1 of 27

Red Velvet Raspberry Cupcakes

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These cupcakes get a double dose of raspberry flavor, with raspberry liqueur in the cake as well as the frosting. Top with fresh raspberries, too, if you like!

Related: Delicious Red Velvet Dessert Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Blueberry Cheesecake Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Graham cracker crumbs, cream cheese and blueberry pie filling turn yellow cake mix into a whimsical twist on a favorite dessert. The idea comes from Designer Desserts Bakery in Valparaiso, Indiana.

3 of 27

Pina Colada Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cocktail meets cupcake with the tropical marriage of pineapple preserves, crunchy macaroon bits and toasted coconut. We bet you won't even miss the rum.

Advertisement

4 of 27

Root Beer Float Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These soda-shop-cute cupcakes are inspired by the whimsical treats served at Designer Desserts Bakery in Valparaiso, Indiana.

5 of 27

Zucchini Cupcakes with Greek Yogurt Frosting

Credit: Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These healthy cupcakes—with whole wheat flour, quinoa and applesauce—can double as morning muffins when topped with a drizzle of honey or small pat of butter.

Related: Zucchini Cakes, Brownies, Breads and Bars

6 of 27

Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn raspberry-filled cupcakes upside down before drizzling with a rich chocolate truffle icing.

Related: Decadent Chocolate Desserts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 27

Malt Shop Special Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

As cheerfully cute as an ice cream sundae, these showstopper cupcakes have a luscious and oh-so-easy frosting made of whipping cream, pudding mix and malted milk powder. The recipe comes from Designer Desserts Bakery in Valparaiso, Indiana.

8 of 27

Orange Cream Pop Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For this party-special cupcake, combine white cake mix, orange-flavor gelatin, orange juice, and cheesecake-flavor instant pudding and pie filling mix. Cream cheese frosting gets a flavor punch from orange gelatin and shredded orange peel.

9 of 27

The BMC 2

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sweet-salty bacon-topped cupcake was a finalist in one of our recipe contests. Its creator, pharmacist Jill Drury of Chicago, used a scientific-formula approach to name her cupcake based on its ingredients: bacon, maple syrup and cinnamon (squared).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 27

Easy Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You decide how easy you want these to be! We're partial to our homemade Pumpkin Cupcakes with Sweetened Whipped Cream Frosting, but you can substitute purchased plain cupcakes or purchased whipped white frosting to make this recipe even simpler.

11 of 27

Meringue-Topped Raspberry Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Raspberry juice or raspberry liqueur flavors these cupcakes, while meringue adds a so-light topping. Press a raspberry into the meringue for a final touch.

12 of 27

Mochaccino Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Swirl coffee buttercream frosting on chocolate-coffee cupcakes; add a cream-filled cookie "straw" for a pretty finishing touch. Serve with one of our hot drink recipes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 27

Islands Banana Foster Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top coconut cupcakes with bananas, butter, brown sugar and cinnamon for a tropical-flavor treat.

14 of 27

Blueberry Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh blueberries get baked into these vanilla-flavored cupcakes and scattered on top.

15 of 27

Sweet Potato Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Crown these cinnamon-spiced cupcakes with cream cheese frosting and a curl of finely shredded orange peel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 27

Soda Fountain Cupcakes

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chilled cupcakes (aka poke cakes) get cheerful colors from gelatin poured over the cakes and swirled into the cream cheese frosting. The recipe makes two colors of cupcakes. If you like, simplify and use two boxes of a single flavor of gelatin.

Related: Irresistible Soda Shop Desserts

17 of 27

Black Tie Cupcakes

Credit: Robert Jacobs
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You can get creative with the finishing touches on these cupcakes, which are topped with seedless red raspberry or blackberry preserves, chocolate ganache, decorative icing and small decorative candies.

18 of 27

Firecracker-Red Cupcakes with Coconut Filling

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A red, white and blue dessert stars at any patriotic potluck. Red velvet cake mix makes our moist and gooey Firecracker-Red Cupcakes extra easy to prepare.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 27

Peanut Butter Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A chocolate-covered peanut butter cup tucks inside each of these treats. The tops will sink a bit as the cupcakes cool—creating a perfect spot for a dollop of jam.

20 of 27

Boston Cream Pie Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Vanilla cream oozes out of vanilla cupcakes. Top it all off with a rich chocolate ganache.

21 of 27

Fresh Rosemary & Lemon Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Italian flavors inspired this cupcake with its refreshing blend of fresh rosemary and lemon and topping of lemon glaze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 27

Cream Soda Toffee Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These moist cupcakes feature old-fashioned cream soda, a browned butter frosting and a crunchy toffee topping.

23 of 27

Buttermilk Cupcakes with Sour Cream Frosting

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Swirls of sour cream frosting and sugar flowers decorate tender buttermilk cupcakes. You can add a dab of jam below the frosting, if you like. Look for sugar flowers among baking ingredients at the grocery store or at baking supply stores.

24 of 27

German Chocolate Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Creamy chocolate-pecan ice cream, caramel sauce and toasted coconut top these showstopping cupcakes. For a shortcut, start with bakery cupcakes or use a cake mix.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 27

Gingerbread Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These crackly-topped low-calorie gingerbread cupcakes will remind you of gingersnap cookies.

26 of 27

Easy Berry Cheesecakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Transform plain vanilla cupcakes with a swirl of cream cheese frosting and a topping of fresh berries.

27 of 27

Layered pudding cupcakes

A super-simple cupcake fix-up: Bake your favorite flavor of cupcake, slice cupcakes into thirds or halves, layer with pudding, frost.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors