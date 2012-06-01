Delicious Cupcake Recipes
Whether you're looking for a creative made-from-scratch treat or an easy fix-up for a box mix, we've got a cupcake recipe to try.
Red Velvet Raspberry Cupcakes
These cupcakes get a double dose of raspberry flavor, with raspberry liqueur in the cake as well as the frosting. Top with fresh raspberries, too, if you like!
Related: Delicious Red Velvet Dessert Recipes
Blueberry Cheesecake Cupcakes
Graham cracker crumbs, cream cheese and blueberry pie filling turn yellow cake mix into a whimsical twist on a favorite dessert. The idea comes from Designer Desserts Bakery in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Pina Colada Cupcakes
Cocktail meets cupcake with the tropical marriage of pineapple preserves, crunchy macaroon bits and toasted coconut. We bet you won't even miss the rum.
Root Beer Float Cupcakes
These soda-shop-cute cupcakes are inspired by the whimsical treats served at Designer Desserts Bakery in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Zucchini Cupcakes with Greek Yogurt Frosting
These healthy cupcakes—with whole wheat flour, quinoa and applesauce—can double as morning muffins when topped with a drizzle of honey or small pat of butter.
Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Cupcakes
Turn raspberry-filled cupcakes upside down before drizzling with a rich chocolate truffle icing.
Related: Decadent Chocolate Desserts
Malt Shop Special Cupcakes
As cheerfully cute as an ice cream sundae, these showstopper cupcakes have a luscious and oh-so-easy frosting made of whipping cream, pudding mix and malted milk powder. The recipe comes from Designer Desserts Bakery in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Orange Cream Pop Cupcakes
For this party-special cupcake, combine white cake mix, orange-flavor gelatin, orange juice, and cheesecake-flavor instant pudding and pie filling mix. Cream cheese frosting gets a flavor punch from orange gelatin and shredded orange peel.
The BMC 2
This sweet-salty bacon-topped cupcake was a finalist in one of our recipe contests. Its creator, pharmacist Jill Drury of Chicago, used a scientific-formula approach to name her cupcake based on its ingredients: bacon, maple syrup and cinnamon (squared).
Easy Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes
You decide how easy you want these to be! We're partial to our homemade Pumpkin Cupcakes with Sweetened Whipped Cream Frosting, but you can substitute purchased plain cupcakes or purchased whipped white frosting to make this recipe even simpler.
Meringue-Topped Raspberry Cupcakes
Raspberry juice or raspberry liqueur flavors these cupcakes, while meringue adds a so-light topping. Press a raspberry into the meringue for a final touch.
Mochaccino Cupcakes
Swirl coffee buttercream frosting on chocolate-coffee cupcakes; add a cream-filled cookie "straw" for a pretty finishing touch. Serve with one of our hot drink recipes.
Islands Banana Foster Cupcakes
Top coconut cupcakes with bananas, butter, brown sugar and cinnamon for a tropical-flavor treat.
Blueberry Cupcakes
Fresh blueberries get baked into these vanilla-flavored cupcakes and scattered on top.
Sweet Potato Cupcakes
Crown these cinnamon-spiced cupcakes with cream cheese frosting and a curl of finely shredded orange peel.
Soda Fountain Cupcakes
Chilled cupcakes (aka poke cakes) get cheerful colors from gelatin poured over the cakes and swirled into the cream cheese frosting. The recipe makes two colors of cupcakes. If you like, simplify and use two boxes of a single flavor of gelatin.
Related: Irresistible Soda Shop Desserts
Black Tie Cupcakes
You can get creative with the finishing touches on these cupcakes, which are topped with seedless red raspberry or blackberry preserves, chocolate ganache, decorative icing and small decorative candies.
Firecracker-Red Cupcakes with Coconut Filling
A red, white and blue dessert stars at any patriotic potluck. Red velvet cake mix makes our moist and gooey Firecracker-Red Cupcakes extra easy to prepare.
Peanut Butter Cupcakes
A chocolate-covered peanut butter cup tucks inside each of these treats. The tops will sink a bit as the cupcakes cool—creating a perfect spot for a dollop of jam.
Boston Cream Pie Cupcakes
Vanilla cream oozes out of vanilla cupcakes. Top it all off with a rich chocolate ganache.
Fresh Rosemary & Lemon Cupcakes
Italian flavors inspired this cupcake with its refreshing blend of fresh rosemary and lemon and topping of lemon glaze.
Cream Soda Toffee Cupcakes
These moist cupcakes feature old-fashioned cream soda, a browned butter frosting and a crunchy toffee topping.
Buttermilk Cupcakes with Sour Cream Frosting
Swirls of sour cream frosting and sugar flowers decorate tender buttermilk cupcakes. You can add a dab of jam below the frosting, if you like. Look for sugar flowers among baking ingredients at the grocery store or at baking supply stores.
German Chocolate Cupcakes
Creamy chocolate-pecan ice cream, caramel sauce and toasted coconut top these showstopping cupcakes. For a shortcut, start with bakery cupcakes or use a cake mix.
Gingerbread Cupcakes
These crackly-topped low-calorie gingerbread cupcakes will remind you of gingersnap cookies.
Easy Berry Cheesecakes
Transform plain vanilla cupcakes with a swirl of cream cheese frosting and a topping of fresh berries.
Layered pudding cupcakes
A super-simple cupcake fix-up: Bake your favorite flavor of cupcake, slice cupcakes into thirds or halves, layer with pudding, frost.