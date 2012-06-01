10 Favorite Apple Pie and Tart Recipes
Apple pie, caramel apple pie, cider-spiked apple tarts—our recipes offer plenty of choices for tucking juicy fall apples into tender, flaky pastry.
Crumb-Topped Apple Pie Trio
Crisp on top, sweetly tender inside, this quintessential fall dessert blends tart and sweet apples—Granny Smith, Jonagold and Braeburn—with sugar and cinnamon under a brown-sugar and walnut crumb topping.
Related: Make Your Best Pie Ever
Apple Sage Gouda Pie
The sage and cheese flavors in this pie are very subtle, savory enough to make the pie stand out without distracting from its sweet apple essence. The recipe comes from the Sister Pie cookbook, by Detroiter Lisa Ludwinski.
Freestyle Apple Tarts
This recipe from Iowa's Rapid Creek Cidery restaurant may look daunting, but it's actually five very simple parts that are may easily made ahead.
Caramel Apple Pie
Caramel-dipped apples inspired Wisconsin baker Caroline Imig to create this dessert. A mantle of flour-sugar-butter crumbs bakes crisp over sliced crisp-tart Cortland apples. Each serving gets a spoonful of caramel topping and a sprinkling of toasted nuts.
Spiced Apple Tarte Tatin
This easy, French-style upside-down apple tart relies on frozen puff pastry. The spice flavor comes from Chinese five-spice powder, a widely available blend with flavors of clove, black pepper and star anise.
Related: Our Best Fall Apple Desserts
Apple-Cranberry Walnut Pie
Sweet apples balance the tang of cranberries in this fall favorite.
Related: Best Fall Pie Recipes
Apple-Pear Praline Pie
This picture-perfect pie requires more than a flaky crust. "The key to this pie is the apples you use," says Mary Schrier of Cumberland, Iowa, who got this recipe from an old, handwritten family recipe book. She suggests not using Red Delicious apples. Instead, make this with Granny Smith, Jonathan or sweet-tart heirloom apples.
Cider-Spiked Apple and Pecan Tart
Apples are gently cooked in butter, then arranged in a prebaked crust and brushed with jelly. The result is an edible work of art.
Single-Serving Caramel Apples
Joan Wagner of Overland Park, Kansas, considers these single-serving apple pies her easy-entertaining recipe. "You can make these up to six hours ahead and cover them with plastic wrap, so the puff pastry doesn't dry out," she says. "The desserts can bake while your coffee is brewing."
Apple Butter-Pumpkin Pie
The classic pumpkin pie gets even better with the addition of apple butter, which gives extra sweetness and a slightly softer texture to the dessert. A streusel topping adds a bit of crunch.