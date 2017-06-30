9 Easy Homemade Ice Pop Recipes
Fruity and bracing or creamy and indulgent, our easy ice pops are a delicious antidote to summer's heat. Find recipes for flavors such as Watermelon Lemonade, Cookies & Cream and Choco-Banana.
Pop to it!
We kept our recipes easy: no fancy layers or swirls, just a few fresh ingredients blended with a modest amount of sugar. If you don't have molds, pour the mixture into 3-ounce paper cups, cover them with heavy-duty foil (or a double layer of foil), then insert wooden sticks and freeze. ear off the paper and foil, then slurp away. Click or tap ahead for recipes.
Mango Spice Pops
Inspired by Mexican ice pops (paletas), these fruity pops pack a tart lime punch. Chili powder lends flavor, not heat.
Watermelon-Lemonade Pops
We've tested a lot of pops over the years, and this one is the most refreshing of the bunch. It tastes like pure summer.
Choco-Banana Pops
You can taste the banana in these rich and chocolatey pops, but the fruit is really there to give the treat a fabulously fudgy texture.
Yogurt Tangerine Pops
This is like those orange-cream pops you remember, but all grown up. A generous dose of clementine zest gives the mixture a pleasant, bitter edge, while yogurt lends tang.
Iced Coffee Pops
Made with cold-brew coffee concentrate, these lightly caffeinated pops are a sweet afternoon pick-me-up.
Pina Colada Pops
Can you hear the waves? Our recipe is virgin, so little ones can get in on the frozen tropical fun, too.
Cookies and Cream Pops
A rich vanilla custard base makes this recipe a bit more complicated than a typical fruit pop--but barely. It's so worth it.
Strawberry Buttermilk Pops
Buttermilk brings a hint of tang and creaminess to these pops, but intense real-berry flavor wins the day.
Green Ginger Pops
Even our kid tester loved the zingy combination of spinach, pineapple and fresh ginger in these healthy frozen pops.