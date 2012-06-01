25 Quick-and-Easy Dessert Recipes
Serve up no-fuss homemade desserts with our quick recipes for both warm and cold sweet treats. Find easy recipes for crisps, bar cookies, cake, cupcakes and more.
Quick Whoopie Pies
Love whoopee pies but don't have time to bake? Here's a quick and easy recipe for making a delicious three-ingredient homemade filling for purchased soft cookies. (PS, there's a peanut butter variation, too.)
Strawberry "Cool Brûlée"
This deceptively good, weeknight-easy dessert has a topping of yogurt and whipped cream with raw sugar that looks like creme brulee, but requires no cooking.
Hot Fudge Sauce
This thick, gooey ice cream topping comes together in just 15 minutes. Melt butter, corn syrup, sugar, heavy cream, unsweetened chocolate and vanilla extract together to form this decadent sauce.
Rocky Road Parfaits
These lovely layered desserts feature the classic flavors of rocky road: chocolate, marshmallows and peanuts.
Spicy Chip-Chocolate Bark
Sweet? Check. Salty? Check. Spicy? Check. (Well, just a little.) This three-ingredient bark made with chocolate, tortilla chips and chile flakes is a seriously addictive treat.
Affogato Trifles
Five ingredients and 15 minutes is all it takes to whip up this fresh take on a classic coffee dessert drink. Layer crushed biscotti or amaretti with softened vanilla ice cream, a cloud of whipped cream and strong, hot espresso. A light dusting of cinnamon adds a hint of sharpness.
Quick Cherry Crisp
Crumbled shortbread cookies and toasted pecans top succulent red cherries in this easy-to-make dessert. For another quick cherry treat, try Tangy Tea-Cherry Sorbet.
Gingerbread Pudding Cake
Store-bought gingerbread mix makes this warm, gooey dessert extra easy to assemble.
Butterscotch Pretzel Bars
This sweet-salty dessert goes together quickly with a no-bake bottom and a topping of butterscotch pieces and whipping cream heated on the stove.
Chocolate Panini
Put together this quick and easy dessert while your main dish cooks. Just before serving, toast the sweet sandwich until the chocolate filling is warm and gooey.
Tropical Berry Pops
The season's best berries bring a color palette of red, purple and blue to star in good-for-you desserts. They're light on calories and heavy on flavor.
Spiked Chocolate Fondue
This crazy-simple slow-cooker chocolate fondue has just three ingredients (plus the dippers, of course). We especially love it with strawberries.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Sundaes
Quickly warm pineapple in butter and brown sugar, then spoon the softened fruit over crumbled pound cake and dulce de leche ice cream.
Butterscotch Brickle Pudding Pops
Chopped pecans and toffee bits add delightful crunch to creamy pudding pops. If you don't have plastic freezer-pop molds, use 5-ounce paper cups. Cover the filled cups with foil, make a small hole in the foil with a knife and insert a wooden stick.
Easy Cherry Crumb Bars
Oatmeal cookie mix speeds prep time for these tart cherry bar cookies.
Wonton Dessert Stacks
Layer baked wonton wrappers with low-fat lemon yogurt and sliced strawberries and kiwis for this quick-and-easy treat.
Candy Bar Doughnut Pop
What could be sweeter than frosted doughnut holes paired with your favorite candy bar? These take only 15 minutes to make. Serve on lollipop sticks for a fun touch.
Easy Monster Cookie Bars
Refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough cuts way down on prep time for these quick five-ingredient bar cookies.
Cherry-Berry Smoothie
This quick-and-easy blender drink, from the Michigan Cherry Committee, combines cherries, milk, yogurt, blueberries or raspberries, juice concentrate, honey and vanilla.
Maple-Walnut Banana Bars
The math on these homey bars couldn't be simpler: one pan, one ripe banana and less than one hour from start to finish.
Mocha Chocolate Mousse
This delicious mousse is a snap to mix together. You can layer it over fresh fruit and top with your choice of miniature chocolate pieces, chocolate sprinkles or chocolate-covered espresso beans.
Praline Crunch Bars
Refrigerated sugar cookie dough makes preparing this quick dessert recipe a breeze. Toffee bits, chopped pecans and semisweet chocolate pieces transform the cookie dough into a delicious layered bar cookie.
Easy Spiced Pastries
Store-bought piecrust is the secret to this dessert. Just brush with melted butter, sprinkle with brown sugar and spices, cut in squares and pop in the oven for a few minutes.
Dark Chocolate Mint Bars
Frosting with reduced-fat cream cheese tops no-bake bars designed for a lower-carb treat.
Chewy Chocolate Caramel Bars
This super easy dessert uses caramel candies and chocolate cake mix. Make it for a work party or as a sweet snack for the kids.
Quick Black Forest Cherry Cake
This quick twist on the classic German chocolate-cherry cake uses boxed cake mix and cherry preserves. Don't skip the kirsch or brandy; it adds that signature Black Forest flavor.
