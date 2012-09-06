20 Peanut Butter Dessert Recipes
Love peanut butter? Try it in our recipes for cookies, cheesecake, scones, brownies, truffles, bar cookies, fudge, pie and candy.
Peanut Butter Chiffon Pie
Peanut butter lovers, rejoice. This pie is so good, and it has a twist: Melba toast replaces graham cracker crumbs for a crisp, salty foil to the decadent filling.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Thumbprint Cookies
These easy, nostalgic-tasting cookies are a favorite of Wisconsin blogger Stephanie Simmons. Use your favorite preserves to personalize them.
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Biggies Ice Cream Sandwiches
This chewy, saucer-size cookie is sure to satisfy a sweet tooth. Use chocolate chips, raisins, or a combination to add a little texture. Then, add ice cream between two of the cookies and on top for a cool treat!
Peanut Butter Temptations
Calling all peanut butter fans! These cookies offer double-the-PB compared to the classic peanut blossom cookie with a chocolate kiss on top. And they couldn't be easier.
Peanut Butter Buckeye Brownie Cheesecake
Dawn Moore of Warren, Pennsylvania, grew up sampling buckeye candy from neighboring Ohio. It was the muse for this outrageously rich and creamy dessert she created.
Salted Peanut Bars
These salted peanut bars are the perfect salty-sweet combo. Luscious caramel tops a mixture of peanuts, pretzels, marshmallow crème and creamy peanut butter.
Peanut Better Blossoms
Chicago cookbook author Shauna Sever ramped up the nuttiness and opted for a creamy ganache filling in her take on this Midwest favorite. See her other Midwest heritage dessert recipes.
PBJ&C Cheesecake
You will most likely print this recipe to keep in your favorites stash. With a satisfying crunch to the crust and plenty of PB&J flavor and chocolate chips in the filling, it was a test kitchen favorite.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Baked Doughnuts
Breakfast or dessert? You decide. These no-fry doughnuts are super chocolatey. For a twist, you can swap chocolate-hazelnut spread for the peanut butter in the glaze and top with finely chopped toasted hazelnuts.
Peanut Butter Breakfast Scones
These energy-boosting peanut butter scones pack a healthy amount of fiber and protein.
Easy Peanut Butter Bars
These sturdy bars travel well; pack them in lunch boxes or take to a picnic or potluck.
Salted Caramel, Chocolate and Peanut Cracker-Stack Bars
These fantastic potluck bars come from Patrice Hurd of Bemidji, Minnesota. She won the grand prize in a Best of the Midwest® Recipe Contest. Patrice says they're a twist on her grandmother's cracker bars. They cut beautifully and brim with salty-sweet-nutty-chocolately flavor.
Peanut Butter-Fudge Pie
Vanilla ice cream, gooey fudge sauce and peanuts sit on a chewy rice-cereal crust. Trust us, it's out of this world-perfect for potlucks or family dinners.
Peanut Butter Chip and Jelly Bars
The flavor of these bars from Connie Siegel of Wisconsin will take you right back to your school lunchroom! If you don't like grape jelly, strawberry would work well, too.
Triple Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pudding Cake
This super-gooey cake sets up beautifully as it cools. Scoop into an ice cream bowl or footed dish, and pair with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate bar pieces.
Easy Monster Cookie Bars
Ever the crowd pleaser, these five-ingredient bar cookies come together quickly thanks to refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars
Peanut butter and chocolate meet for a sweet treat in this recipe from a Cedarburg, Wisconsin, reader who likes to make these bar cookies for potluck gatherings.
Peanut Butter Cupcakes
A chocolate-covered peanut butter cup tucks inside each of these treats. The tops will sink a bit as the cupcakes cool, creating a perfect spot for a dollop of jam. Check out more of our best cupcake recipes.
Triple Peanut Butter Streusel Bars
Dry-roasted peanuts, peanut butter-flavored pieces and peanut butter bring triple flavor to this make-ahead bar cookie.
Peanut Butter Fudge
Peanut butter fans will love this creamy, nutty fudge, made with peanut butter pieces, marshmallow creme and finely chopped peanuts. Add extra peanuts on top if you want some more crunch.