Most Popular

Ultimate Cake Recipes

Let our 45 cake recipes inspire you with ideas for chocolate cake, red velvet cake, pumpkin cake, coconut cake, carrot cake and other delicious cakes.
The Midwest's Best Cookie Recipes

Indulge in 40 mouthwatering cookie recipes from Midwest Living readers, Midwest restaurants and our own Test Kitchen.
Make Your Best Pie Ever

Create your best pie ever with our 45 recipes for favorites including chocolate, pecan, lemon, cherry and pumpkin.
Easy Drop Cookies

We love drop cookies for a no-fuss baked treat. Our recipes include chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, coconut cookies, oatmeal cookies and more.
Our Best Cupcake Recipes

Brownie cupcakes, peanut butter cupcakes, blueberry cheesecake cupcakes, cookies and cream cupcakes: These cupcake recipes offer something for everyone, whether you want an easy fix-up for a box mix or a creative made-from-scratch treat.
Shortcake Recipes You'll Love

Find ideas for strawberry shortcake recipes and shortcake recipes with cherries, blueberries, blackberries and other flavor twists.
More Desserts & Baking

Sweet Life: Looking at Scones From All the Angles

When it comes to the shape of scones, should we say yes to tradition or no to scraps? Our writer weighs the possibilities.
The Perfect Sweets For Every Type of Eater (Yes, Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free, Too)

No gluten? No dairy? No problem. The baker behind Nebraska’s Goldenrod Pastries is known for creating sweets for every type of eater—and now she’s served up a cookbook too.
9 Midwest Heritage Cookies and Treats

The Secrets to Unforgettable Pie Dough

Beautiful Pound Cakes from Nathaniel Reid Bakery

How to Make an All-Butter Piecrust

This Is The Bar Cookie You’ll Want To Send All Your Friends

What is the modern baker to do with a surplus of boxes? Perfect a recipe to mail, with love.

All Desserts & Baking

How to Make a Lemon Posset

The Chocolate Cookie You Need for the Dark Days of Winter

The Secrets To The Very Best Popovers

What’s In A Name? A Lot, For This Dessert

Cool Down with These Easy Milkshakes

Summer-Fresh Blackberry Recipes

This Strawberry-Filled Dessert is Your New Sweet Spring Staple

The Last Dinner Party

How to Make the Very Best Biscuits

The Spring Dessert Inspired by a Heartwarming Childhood Memory

This Mystery Chocolate Recipe is Definitely a Keeper

How to Make Pumpkin-Spice Icebox Cake

How to Make Honey Vinegar Pie

How to Make Your Own Brioche

How to Make The Best Pavlova

Recipes for the Ultimate Pie (and Piecrust) from Sister Pie

Sweet and Salty Desserts and Snacks

How to Roll Out Pie Crust

Holiday Truffles in 3 Easy Steps

How to Roast White Chocolate--and What to Use It For

Dessert Recipes for Leftover Egg Whites

How to Use Extra Egg Yolks and Egg Whites

How to Make an Easy Bittersweet Chocolate Tart

9 Easy Homemade Ice Pop Recipes

Zucchini Cakes, Brownies, Breads and Bars

