Desserts & Baking

Ultimate Cake Recipes
Let our 45 cake recipes inspire you with ideas for chocolate cake, red velvet cake, pumpkin cake, coconut cake, carrot cake and other delicious cakes.
The Midwest's Best Cookie Recipes
Indulge in 40 mouthwatering cookie recipes from Midwest Living readers, Midwest restaurants and our own Test Kitchen.
Make Your Best Pie Ever
Create your best pie ever with our 45 recipes for favorites including chocolate, pecan, lemon, cherry and pumpkin.
Easy Drop Cookies
We love drop cookies for a no-fuss baked treat. Our recipes include chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, coconut cookies, oatmeal cookies and more.
Our Best Cupcake Recipes
Brownie cupcakes, peanut butter cupcakes, blueberry cheesecake cupcakes, cookies and cream cupcakes: These cupcake recipes offer something for everyone, whether you want an easy fix-up for a box mix or a creative made-from-scratch treat.
Shortcake Recipes You'll Love
Find ideas for strawberry shortcake recipes and shortcake recipes with cherries, blueberries, blackberries and other flavor twists.