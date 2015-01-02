Winter Comfort Food Recipes From Midwest Chef Amy Thielen

By Midwest Living editors Updated November 29, 2022

Minnesota chef Amy Thielen shares six of her favorite winter comfort food recipes from her cookbook "The New Midwestern Table," including morning buns, old-fashioned potato doughnuts, chicken paprikash, and classic chicken and wild rice hotdish.

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Morning Buns

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pillowy Morning Burns, inspired by the original Brittany Buns from Madison, Wisconsin, need no caramel or pecans. They're perfect in their buttery, sugar-crusted simplicity. The recipe is from The New Midwestern Table (clarksonpotter.com) by Minnesota chef Amy Thielen.

Related: Warm and Comforting Breakfast Breads

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Breakfast Wild Rice

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a hearty breakfast, serve steaming wild rice topped with toasted pecans, maple syrup, milk or half-and-half, and a pat of melty butter. 

Related: Favorite Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

3 of 6

Old-Fashioned Potato Doughnuts with Coffee Glaze

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Amy Thielen's nutmeggy potato doughnuts follow her grandmother's farmhouse recipe, but instead of powdered sugar, she tops them with vanilla-coffee icing. 

Advertisement

4 of 6

Chicken Paprikash

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rosemary and slow-cooked onion yield a savory-sweet base for Chicken Paprikash. For a tangy finish,  Amy Thielen stirs a shot of fermented-pickle brine into the sauce. 

Related: Favorite Chicken Recipes

5 of 6

Pan-Roasted Cauliflower with Salt Pork and Capers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This roasted veggie dish is a lunch favorite for Minnesota chef Amy Thielen. 

Related: Creative Cauliflower Recipes

6 of 6

Classic Chicken and Wild Rice Hotdish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rich cream sauce stands in for canned soup in Minnesota chef Amy Thielen's spin on classic chicken and wild rice hotdish. 

Related: Our Best Casserole and Hotdish Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors