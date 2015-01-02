Winter Comfort Food Recipes From Midwest Chef Amy Thielen
Minnesota chef Amy Thielen shares six of her favorite winter comfort food recipes from her cookbook "The New Midwestern Table," including morning buns, old-fashioned potato doughnuts, chicken paprikash, and classic chicken and wild rice hotdish.
Morning Buns
Pillowy Morning Burns, inspired by the original Brittany Buns from Madison, Wisconsin, need no caramel or pecans. They're perfect in their buttery, sugar-crusted simplicity. The recipe is from The New Midwestern Table (clarksonpotter.com) by Minnesota chef Amy Thielen.
Breakfast Wild Rice
For a hearty breakfast, serve steaming wild rice topped with toasted pecans, maple syrup, milk or half-and-half, and a pat of melty butter.
Old-Fashioned Potato Doughnuts with Coffee Glaze
Amy Thielen's nutmeggy potato doughnuts follow her grandmother's farmhouse recipe, but instead of powdered sugar, she tops them with vanilla-coffee icing.
Chicken Paprikash
Rosemary and slow-cooked onion yield a savory-sweet base for Chicken Paprikash. For a tangy finish, Amy Thielen stirs a shot of fermented-pickle brine into the sauce.
Pan-Roasted Cauliflower with Salt Pork and Capers
This roasted veggie dish is a lunch favorite for Minnesota chef Amy Thielen.
Classic Chicken and Wild Rice Hotdish
Rich cream sauce stands in for canned soup in Minnesota chef Amy Thielen's spin on classic chicken and wild rice hotdish.