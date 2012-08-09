Two-for-One Recipes

Our south-of-the-border twist on lasagna is easier than uno, dos, tres. Mix frozen corn and grated cheese with yesterday's chili, then layer in a baking dish with tortillas and bottled green salsa. We even dreamed up a clever second life for the fruit compote: Freeze it with Greek yogurt in muffin cups for a sweet and icy treat.Time-saver: To save the enchilada project for another week, freeze the chili alongside the fruit cups. (For a really easy meal, just defrost, reheat and eat the chili again!)Stacked Black Bean Enchilada Pie