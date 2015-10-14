Super Slow-Cooker Potluck Recipes
Slow-cooker recipes to bring to your next potluck get-together or party: appetizers, main dishes, sides, desserts and drinks!
Swiss-Artichoke Dip
Artichoke hearts, dried tomatoes and sauce combine for a rich, creamy dip. Our recipe calls for processed Swiss cheese because it melts smoothly, but regular Swiss cheese will work fine, too. The dip will have a more stretchy, less creamy texture, but it tastes just as good.
Cranberry-Sauced Meatballs Appetizer
Shape and bake the chicken meatballs ahead of time, then pop them in your slow cooker with cranberry and barbecue sauces.
Mulled Cranberry Punch
Cranberry juice, juice concentrate, spices, orange juice and water simmers in your slow cooker. If you're serving this punch at a party, keep it warm on the low-heat setting for up to two hours.
Spiked Chocolate Fondue
This crazy-simple slow-cooker chocolate fondue has just three ingredients (plus the dippers, of course). We especially love it with strawberries.
Spinach-Artichoke Dip with Blue Cheese and Bacon
Smoky bacon and salty blue cheese bring new flavor to an old favorite.
Greek Stuffed Meatballs
Stuff these easy slow-cooker meatballs with Greek Kasseri or feta cheese and top with our Greek Tomato Sauce for a crowd-pleasing starter.
Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya
The three-pepper homemade Cajun seasoning adds lots of fiery flavor to this slow-cooker version of jambalaya. We've used no-salt-added and reduced-sodium products to create a healthier main dish.
Shredded Pork Tacos
Root beer and chipotle peppers yield pulled pork that's sweet, spicy, smoky and marvelously tender-perfect for wrapping in a tortilla with cheese and vegetables.
Spicy Mustard Stir-Fry Bites for a Crowd
Start this appetizer by stir-frying packaged strips of chicken, pork or beef, then let the strips slow cook in a mix of spicy mustard and fajita seasoning. Fill warmed tortillas, slice and serve!
Cherry-Nut Cobbler
This creative slow-cooker recipe takes advantage of several shortcut ingredients, including muffin mix and canned cherry pie filling, for an easy dessert.
Thai Chicken Wings with Peanut Sauce
Don't let the short ingredient list fool you: these chicken wings have huge flavor. That's because they're slow-cooked in a zingy garlic-and-ginger peanut sauce, with a pop of lime for good measure.
Slow-Cooker Three-Cheese Scalloped Potatoes
Gouda, blue cheese and Parmesan cheese give rich flavor to these slow-cooker potatoes, perfect for potlucks or big family meals.
Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Root Beer
A surprise ingredient, root beer, adds sweetness to this roast and its dark sauce. Try leftover pork in quesadillas or stir it into ramen noodles.
Chai-Maple Cider
Breathe deeply. This spiced cider tea from the slow cooker doubles as aromatherapy. After cooking, the cider can be kept on the warm setting for one hour.
Best Baked Beans
Classic baked beans with three kinds of beans, bacon and brown sugar—yum! Bake them in the oven or try our slow-cooker variation for a party or potluck.
Spicy Beef Sloppy Joes
Medium to hot salsa adds a touch of heat to this favorite meal. Simmer the meat and veggie mixture for up to eight hours for a classic sandwich filling-and set some aside for Spicy Beef Taco Salad the next day.
Orange-Sage Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Orange juice concentrate brings out the sweet flavor while crumbled bacon adds a warm smokiness to this sweet potato side dish made in the slow cooker. Try it with roasted pork loin or turkey breast.
Slow Cooker Sweet-Hot Nuts
Nuts in your slow cooker? Sure! Just toss them with sugar, butter and spices, and cook on low heat for two hours.
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, butter, vanilla, egg-it's like a rich, drinkable cookie. Our slow cooker twist on classic eggnog can be kept on the warm setting for one hour.
Sweet-and-Sour-Glazed Chicken Sausage Bites
Choose your favorite flavor of chicken sausage links and cover with an easy homemade glaze.
Creamed Corn Casserole
Cream cheese adds extra creaminess to this corn side-dish recipe. Bake in the oven, or follow the slow-cooker directions.
Pizza Fondue
Take a fresh twist on pizza to your next potluck with this slow-cooker mixture of spaghetti sauce, vegetables and sausage. Be sure to bring vegetable dippers or bread cubes for serving.