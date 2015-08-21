How to Use Pumpkin Pie Spice in 6 Surprising Ways

By Midwest Living editors Updated December 01, 2022

Pumpkin pie spice is amazingly versatile. These 6 recipes show how to use this blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove in main dishes, side dishes and salads.

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Spice-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pumpkin-pie spice gives an autumnal twist to a classic brown sugar barbecue rub in this simple, oven-roasted tenderloin.

Related: Our Best Pork Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Turkey-Day Burger

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Imagine a holiday leftover sandwich, in burger form—sage-flavored turkey burger on a potato bun, topped with tangy cranberry sauce and crisp apple. And on the side? Sweet potato fries, naturally.

3 of 6

Moroccan Carrot Slaw

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Combining cinnamony pumpkin-pie spice with fresh mint lends North African flavor in a flash. Try this simple salad as a side dish to grilled chicken.

Related: Fresh Slaw Recipes

Advertisement

4 of 6

Wilted Asian Kale

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pumpkin-pie spice is the secret ingredient in this nutrient-packed side dish.

5 of 6

Caribbean Shrimp Kabobs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These weeknight-easy skewers marry gently spiced shrimp with juicy pineapple. Serve with rice and a fresh lettuce salad.

Related: How to Get Big Flavor From Small Shrimp

6 of 6

Sweet and Savory Pecans

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rosemary and pumpkin-pie spice give these crunchy nuts a holiday flair, but they're delish with drinks or sprinkled on a salad any time of year.

Related: Easy Nut and Snack Mixes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors