How to Use Pumpkin Pie Spice in 6 Surprising Ways
Pumpkin pie spice is amazingly versatile. These 6 recipes show how to use this blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove in main dishes, side dishes and salads.
Spice-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin
Pumpkin-pie spice gives an autumnal twist to a classic brown sugar barbecue rub in this simple, oven-roasted tenderloin.
Turkey-Day Burger
Imagine a holiday leftover sandwich, in burger form—sage-flavored turkey burger on a potato bun, topped with tangy cranberry sauce and crisp apple. And on the side? Sweet potato fries, naturally.
Moroccan Carrot Slaw
Combining cinnamony pumpkin-pie spice with fresh mint lends North African flavor in a flash. Try this simple salad as a side dish to grilled chicken.
Wilted Asian Kale
Pumpkin-pie spice is the secret ingredient in this nutrient-packed side dish.
Caribbean Shrimp Kabobs
These weeknight-easy skewers marry gently spiced shrimp with juicy pineapple. Serve with rice and a fresh lettuce salad.
Sweet and Savory Pecans
Rosemary and pumpkin-pie spice give these crunchy nuts a holiday flair, but they're delish with drinks or sprinkled on a salad any time of year.
