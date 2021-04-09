These Easy, Crowd-Pleasing Picnic Menus Are Perfect for a Day in the Sun
The Theme: All American Picnic
Steak. Sweet corn. And all the potato chips you can handle.
See our recipes for Grilled Flank Steak with Pepper Relish, Corn Off the Cob and Jumbo Chocolate-Cherry-Oat Cookies. Buy the extras: Cheese straws, peaches, blue cheese, potato chips, and beer + iced tea.
Tips:
- Grilled steak tastes just as good cold (as anyone who has sneaked a piece from the fridge knows).
- Sprinkle blue cheese on steak or peaches––or neither. That's why it's on the side.
- Our chip pick: Kettle-style, salt and pepper flavor. They're perfect with the steak.
The Theme: South of France Picnic
Donning a headscarf and shades a la Grace Kelly is a totally acceptable plan for this Parisian picnic idea.
See our recipes for Chilled Pea Soup with Mint, Two-Bean Salad with Tarragon and Pan Bagnat. Buy the extras: Macarons, charcuterie, cornichons, olive tapenade, cantaloupe + proscuitto, radishes with salt and pepper, and rose + fruit sodas.
Tips:
- Tote chilled soup in a thermos, then pour into glasses to sip–pinkies up!
- Wrap prosciutto around ripe melon for a sweet and savory bite.
- Not sure about tuna? Baguette with ham and Brie is another classically French choice.
The Theme: Meatless Middle East Picnic
Like a sunny walk through Tel Aviv—minus the expensive airfare.
See our recipes for Baba Ganoush, Penne with Lentils and Feta, Beet and Orange Salad with Walnuts and Limonana. Buy the extras: hard-cooked eggs, fresh mint, watermelon + honey, and olives.
Tips:
- Top chilled watermelon with honey and mint. (Or just eat it plain.)
- Garnish your limonana with fresh mint, too.
