Must-Try Recipes for Scones
Try our sweet or savory scone recipes, including recipes for blueberry scones, cranberry scones, cheese scones, chocolate chip scones and more.
Fig and Pecan Scones
Any dried fig variety (black, Mission or golden California figs) works in this tender, buttery recipe. Cutting scones into wedges is faster than rounds and means no wasted dough scraps.
Anita's Cranberry Scones
Coarsely chopped cranberries spread the sweet-tart flavor throughout this tender scone, a winner at the Warrens Cranberry Festival recipe competition. A sweet almond frosting complements the berries.
Blackberry Lemon Scones
These scones are a signature item in the cafe on Elderslie Farm in Kechi, Kansas. Use a silicone spatula to gently stir in the berries so they stay intact and don't stain the dough purple.
Apple Scones with Spiced Maple Butter
They're light, buttery and fall artwork on your plate. We almost hate to cover up the baked-on apple slice with the whipped maple butter. Almost.
Bacon-Cheddar-Chive Scones
Melted cheese oozes out of these tender, flaky scones flecked with chives and bacon bits. Cheryl Christiansen of McPherson won best in quick breads with this scone at the Kansas State Fair.
Peanut Butter Breakfast Scones
These energy-boosting scones pack a healthy amount of fiber and protein.
Honey Cream Scones
Fresh thyme and finely shredded lemon or lime peel add delicate flavors to these soft scones. Serve warm, and drizzle with a little extra honey if you like.
Cheddar-Basil Mini Scones
These savory scones taste best warm, but you can make them in advance. Just wrap them in foil and freeze them for up to a month. To reheat, place the wrapped, frozen scones in a 350 degree oven for about 25 minutes.
Gingerbread Scones
Ginger and molasses unite in our spicy breakfast bread. Ground ginger and crystallized ginger give a double dose of the popular seasoning.
Ham-and-Cheddar Scones
Cheddar cheese, ham, dill and Dijon mustard flavor these hearty scones.
Delice Scones
At Delice European Bakery and Coffee Bar in Omaha, Pastry Chef Heidi Schlict tempts customers with scones. "These scones are very versatile," Heidi says. "They are a great addition to any breakfast table, brunch or tea." She says the recipe doubles nicely if you're serving a crowd. There's a variation to please almost everyone.
Sausage-Cheese Scones
Cheddar cheese and sausage dot these flavor-packed buttermilk scones from the Washington House Inn in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.
Wake-Up Scones
Crown these tender, biscuitlike scones with sweetened whipped cream and strawberries. The recipe comes from a Missouri inn.
Savory Cheese Scones
Sage, dry mustard and a pinch of red pepper add zip to these scones. Serve warm with butter, if you like.
Chocolate Chip Scones
From the Tasty Pastry Bakery in Clay Center, Kansas, these light scones get a touch of extra sweetness from miniature semisweet chocolate pieces and a drizzle of icing.
Double-Chocolate Scones
These scones were created for the Chocolate March, an annual springtime event in Hudson, Wisconsin. Cocoa powder, whipping cream and semisweet chocolate pieces make them extra-rich and chocolatey.
Cranberry-Lemon Scones
Fresh cranberries and lemon zest add texture and flavor to these tender scones. Drizzle with powdered sugar icing and sprinkle with lemon zest.
Ruby Scones
Bright maraschino cherries, coconut and ginger flavor this biscuitlike scone. Drizzle with icing or top with coarse sugar.