Memorial Day Potluck Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated May 18, 2022

See our best recipes for potluck side dishes, potluck desserts, casseroles, potluck salads, grilled main dishes and more for your Memorial Day potluck.

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Citrus-Berry Tart

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A crisp shortbread crust holds orange pastry cream in this recipe from Allison Gnade and Thomas Agran of Burrowing Owl Bakery, who have established themselves as a fixture at Iowa City's downtown farmers market. They would scatter the berries casually on top, but we couldn't resist stripes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Santa Fe Turkey Wraps

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Jalapeno cream cheese and roasted corn add just the right amount of heat to these easy, crowd-pleasing turkey wraps. 

3 of 30

Penne with Lentils and Feta

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A red wine vinaigrette lends brightness to this wholesome pasta salad loaded with lentils, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, parsley and salty cheese.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Summer Chicken Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This refreshing chicken salad is piled with green beans, avocado, berries, chives and basil—but best of all, its cooked components can be made before company arrives.

Related: Throw a Strawberry Party with These Fresh, Fruit-Forward Recipes

5 of 30

Soy-Ginger Pulled Pork with Tangy Sesame Slaw

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These pulled pork sliders are a fun Asian twist on a classic potluck staple. Swap the sesame buns for slider rolls to make twice as many sandwiches.

6 of 30

Salsa Verde Deviled Eggs

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This herb-forward app offers a new twist on the usual deviled egg recipe. Try it for everyday gatherings as well as potlucks!

Related: No-Cook Summer Party Food Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Summertime Smashed Burgers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This diner-style smash burger, made on the grill in a cast-iron griddle or skillet, is packed with flavor. Serve on toasted sesame seed buns with thinly sliced onion, tomato, torn lettuce and Special Sauce.

8 of 30

Cherry Brownies a la Mode

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a double-dose of flavor, Traverse City's famous tart cherries are baked into these gooey brownies and spooned on top of creamy vanilla ice cream. 

9 of 30

Ricotta and Parmesan Spread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh herbs season this ridiculously simple spread from BelGioioso Cheese in Wisconsin. It keeps well in the fridge and is delicious with cherry tomatoes or other vegetable dippers, as well as crackers or baguette slices.R

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Vietnamese Grilled Eggplant

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We gave this popular peak-season veggie a major flavor boost by showering it in basil, peanuts and mint and drizzled with a sauce called nuoc cham. Serve as a hearty side or a meatless main.

11 of 30

S'mores Squares

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Buttery graham cracker crust, chocolate mousse and toasty meringue: these fantastic potluck bars cut beautifully and brim nostalgic summer-camp flavor. 

12 of 30

Coffee and Spice Grilled Ribeye

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Minneapolis chef Yia Vang developed this earthy, spicy steak rub with a local coffee roaster. Resist the urge to trim the fat; dripping into the fire triggers smoke, which ramps up the ribeye's flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

Seeing Green Potato Salad

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tossed with blanched green beans, fresh mozz and pine nuts, then coated in purchased pesto and red wine vinegar, this lightened-up potato salad is big on flavor. 

14 of 30

Blue Ribbon Ranger Cookies

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rolled oats and cereal bring a healthy touch to this cookie recipe by Judy Kiburz Harrison, which won best-in-class at the Iowa State Fair.

15 of 30

Spicy Shrimp and Sugar Snap Pea Kabobs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These quick-cooking kabobs stack shrimp, sugar snap peas and cherry tomatoes, and they're brushed with a Sriracha-based sauce for extra heat. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Luscious Lemon Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tart and sweet, these lusciously powdered-sugar-topped dessert bars won't last long at your Memorial Day picnic.

17 of 30

Roasted Tomato Pasta with Mozzarella

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Red and yellow cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and plenty of herbs and spices add color and flavor to this bountiful pasta salad. Sprinkle fresh basil on top.

18 of 30

Fresh Taco Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cilantro Ranch Dressing tops a flavorful blend of jicama, multigrain tortilla chips, avocado, black beans, queso fresco and greens. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Berry Trifle

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mix buttery pound cake, creamy vanilla pudding, soft cream cheese, and fresh berries for a rich comfort-food dessert. To trim calories, try making it with angel food cake, fat-free pudding, and low-fat or fat-free cream cheese.

20 of 30

Juicy Lucy Burger

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Southside Minneapolis is home to this three-napkin burger famous for its molten cheese center. Both Matt's Bar and the 5-8 Club claim its creation. No matter the lineage, it's burgerlicious.

21 of 30

Creamy Spinach-Basil Pasta Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh basil in the dressing lends a hint of pesto-inspired sophistication to this mayo-rich pasta salad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Red, White and Blue Parfaits

Pour a syrup of honey, sugar and crystallized ginger over blueberries, watermelon, and strawberries, then top with a swirl of sweetened whipped cream and a fruit star for a pretty-and patriotic-finish. Red, White and Blue Parfaits

23 of 30

Ribs made easy

When we say easy, we mean it! With our foolproof technique, you don't need fancy gear or secret spices. Get our step-by-step instructions for these easy ribs, and check out our recipes for All-Purpose Rib Rub and Chipotle BBQ Sauce.

24 of 30

Creamy Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sour cream, prepared horseradish and a splash of lemon juice spice up traditional mashed potatoes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Tropical Tomato Salsa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try this sweet, colorful salsa-made with tomato, mango and melon-over chips, fish or chicken.

26 of 30

Cherry-Berry Shortcake Stars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tossing the cherries and blueberries with a little sugar draws out the juices. The sweet syrup is a perfect complement to the flaky, sconelike shortcakes. The dough for these shortcakes will be sticky. To easily cut out the star shapes, dip the cutter in flour between each cut.

27 of 30

Grilled Sirloin Kabobs with Zesty Top City Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Joann Gough-Stallbaumer of Topeka uses Kansas top sirloin steak and a horseradish-mayo dipping sauce in her prizewinning recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

Ramen and Almond Coleslaw

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Uncooked ramen noodles, almonds and sunflower kernels add crunch to this salad, a potluck classic. 

29 of 30

Hash Brown Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a somewhat lightened version of a popular potato casserole recipe that's great for brunch, dinner or a potluck.

30 of 30

Sassy Baked Beans

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mix and match different kinds of beans and meat to suit your preferences. Our smoky-sweet baked beans will beat canned beans every time!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors