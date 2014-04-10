Memorial Day Potluck Recipes
See our best recipes for potluck side dishes, potluck desserts, casseroles, potluck salads, grilled main dishes and more for your Memorial Day potluck.
Citrus-Berry Tart
A crisp shortbread crust holds orange pastry cream in this recipe from Allison Gnade and Thomas Agran of Burrowing Owl Bakery, who have established themselves as a fixture at Iowa City's downtown farmers market. They would scatter the berries casually on top, but we couldn't resist stripes.
Santa Fe Turkey Wraps
Jalapeno cream cheese and roasted corn add just the right amount of heat to these easy, crowd-pleasing turkey wraps.
Penne with Lentils and Feta
A red wine vinaigrette lends brightness to this wholesome pasta salad loaded with lentils, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, parsley and salty cheese.
Summer Chicken Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette
This refreshing chicken salad is piled with green beans, avocado, berries, chives and basil—but best of all, its cooked components can be made before company arrives.
Soy-Ginger Pulled Pork with Tangy Sesame Slaw
These pulled pork sliders are a fun Asian twist on a classic potluck staple. Swap the sesame buns for slider rolls to make twice as many sandwiches.
Salsa Verde Deviled Eggs
This herb-forward app offers a new twist on the usual deviled egg recipe. Try it for everyday gatherings as well as potlucks!
Summertime Smashed Burgers
This diner-style smash burger, made on the grill in a cast-iron griddle or skillet, is packed with flavor. Serve on toasted sesame seed buns with thinly sliced onion, tomato, torn lettuce and Special Sauce.
Cherry Brownies a la Mode
For a double-dose of flavor, Traverse City's famous tart cherries are baked into these gooey brownies and spooned on top of creamy vanilla ice cream.
Ricotta and Parmesan Spread
Fresh herbs season this ridiculously simple spread from BelGioioso Cheese in Wisconsin. It keeps well in the fridge and is delicious with cherry tomatoes or other vegetable dippers, as well as crackers or baguette slices.R
Vietnamese Grilled Eggplant
We gave this popular peak-season veggie a major flavor boost by showering it in basil, peanuts and mint and drizzled with a sauce called nuoc cham. Serve as a hearty side or a meatless main.
S'mores Squares
Buttery graham cracker crust, chocolate mousse and toasty meringue: these fantastic potluck bars cut beautifully and brim nostalgic summer-camp flavor.
Coffee and Spice Grilled Ribeye
Minneapolis chef Yia Vang developed this earthy, spicy steak rub with a local coffee roaster. Resist the urge to trim the fat; dripping into the fire triggers smoke, which ramps up the ribeye's flavor.
Seeing Green Potato Salad
Tossed with blanched green beans, fresh mozz and pine nuts, then coated in purchased pesto and red wine vinegar, this lightened-up potato salad is big on flavor.
Blue Ribbon Ranger Cookies
Rolled oats and cereal bring a healthy touch to this cookie recipe by Judy Kiburz Harrison, which won best-in-class at the Iowa State Fair.
Spicy Shrimp and Sugar Snap Pea Kabobs
These quick-cooking kabobs stack shrimp, sugar snap peas and cherry tomatoes, and they're brushed with a Sriracha-based sauce for extra heat.
Luscious Lemon Bars
Tart and sweet, these lusciously powdered-sugar-topped dessert bars won't last long at your Memorial Day picnic.
Roasted Tomato Pasta with Mozzarella
Red and yellow cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and plenty of herbs and spices add color and flavor to this bountiful pasta salad. Sprinkle fresh basil on top.
Fresh Taco Salad
Cilantro Ranch Dressing tops a flavorful blend of jicama, multigrain tortilla chips, avocado, black beans, queso fresco and greens.
Berry Trifle
Mix buttery pound cake, creamy vanilla pudding, soft cream cheese, and fresh berries for a rich comfort-food dessert. To trim calories, try making it with angel food cake, fat-free pudding, and low-fat or fat-free cream cheese.
Juicy Lucy Burger
Southside Minneapolis is home to this three-napkin burger famous for its molten cheese center. Both Matt's Bar and the 5-8 Club claim its creation. No matter the lineage, it's burgerlicious.
Creamy Spinach-Basil Pasta Salad
Fresh basil in the dressing lends a hint of pesto-inspired sophistication to this mayo-rich pasta salad.
Red, White and Blue Parfaits
Pour a syrup of honey, sugar and crystallized ginger over blueberries, watermelon, and strawberries, then top with a swirl of sweetened whipped cream and a fruit star for a pretty-and patriotic-finish. Red, White and Blue Parfaits
Ribs made easy
When we say easy, we mean it! With our foolproof technique, you don't need fancy gear or secret spices. Get our step-by-step instructions for these easy ribs, and check out our recipes for All-Purpose Rib Rub and Chipotle BBQ Sauce.
Creamy Horseradish Mashed Potatoes
Sour cream, prepared horseradish and a splash of lemon juice spice up traditional mashed potatoes.
Tropical Tomato Salsa
Try this sweet, colorful salsa-made with tomato, mango and melon-over chips, fish or chicken.
Cherry-Berry Shortcake Stars
Tossing the cherries and blueberries with a little sugar draws out the juices. The sweet syrup is a perfect complement to the flaky, sconelike shortcakes. The dough for these shortcakes will be sticky. To easily cut out the star shapes, dip the cutter in flour between each cut.
Grilled Sirloin Kabobs with Zesty Top City Sauce
Joann Gough-Stallbaumer of Topeka uses Kansas top sirloin steak and a horseradish-mayo dipping sauce in her prizewinning recipe.
Ramen and Almond Coleslaw
Uncooked ramen noodles, almonds and sunflower kernels add crunch to this salad, a potluck classic.
Hash Brown Casserole
Here's a somewhat lightened version of a popular potato casserole recipe that's great for brunch, dinner or a potluck.
Sassy Baked Beans
Mix and match different kinds of beans and meat to suit your preferences. Our smoky-sweet baked beans will beat canned beans every time!