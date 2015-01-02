Meat-Free Comfort Food Recipes
Want comfort food AND healthy food? Each of our deliciously meat-free recipes comes with a simple strategy for scoring maximum flavor and texture from a handful of affordable ingredients.
Bean-Mushroom Sloppy Joes
Canned beans supply fill-you-up protein at a fraction of the cost, fat and calories of ground beef or turkey. In our sloppy joes, we dress navy beans in mustardy tomato sauce that has all the familiar flavor of the meaty original.
Roasted Kale, Tomato and Chickpea Salad with Wheat Berries
Our hearty salad tastes equally good warm from the pan, cold from the fridge or even at room temperature, so it's perfect for make-ahead meals and leftover lunches. Other grains, such as barley, faro or wild rice, also work well in this salad.
Cheesy Dutch Baby with Pesto-Dressed Vegetables
We're convinced that colorful food tastes better-and nutritionists will tell you it's better for you, too. Proof: Our innovative recipe. While the egg-and-cheddar batter puffs in a skillet, a crazy-quilt of veggies roasts separately. When the timer beeps, put them together for a savory twist on a fruit-filled Dutch baby pancake.
Hidden-Veggie Spaghetti with Ricotta
Plain old spaghetti? Look closer. Grated cauliflower uncannily mimics the texture of ground beef in chilies and sauces like our stove-top marinara. (We added shredded carrot, too, for sweetness and extra nutrients.)
Mushroom-Lentil Shepherd's Pie
Worcestershire sauce and mushrooms are rich in umami-the savory flavor our brains associate with meat. We used both in our shepherd's pie, a low-fat, high-fiber, 'tater-topped casserole that delivers 100 percent of your daily comfort.
Bean and Sweet Potato Patties with Lime-Jalapeno Cream
Because canned beans can be mushy, pair them with crunchy ingredients. Our sweet potato, quinoa and pinto bean patties had plenty of smoky, garlicky flavor. But when we added walnuts and served them over crisp romaine, they soared.
Asian Roasted Vegetables with Tofu
Cheap, soy-based tofu has a bad rap for being bland. But so is chicken breast! The trick is getting it crispy, then piling on flavor. For our one-pan meal, we dry the tofu first in the microwave, roast it with vegetables, then go heavy on zingy Sriracha-peanut sauce.
Chili Verde with Corn Bread Croutons
Bulgur wheat lends meaty texture, fiber and protein to soups and stews, where it can cook in the broth. In our sweet and savory chili, we match the grain with salsa verde, peppers and edamame-a weeknight meal that makes it oh-so-easy to be green.
Grain roster
Clockwise from top left:
Barley Sub this mild-flavor grain for rice in pilafs or stuffed pepers and squash. In soup, it adds body and also gives the broth a silky texture. Quick-cooking versions are available.
Bulgur A neutral flavor and short cooking time make this cracked, parboiled wheat a favorite for salads like Middle Eastern tabbouleh, but it's also great for replacing or stretching the ground meat in casseroles, chilies or tacos.
Quinoa The South American wonder grain-prized for its complete protein content and quick cooking time-comes in white, red or black varieties. Try it hot for breakfast with cinnamon and apples, as a rice alternative or as a cold salad ingredient that absorbs vinaigrettes nicely.
Wheat berries These nutty-tasting, pleasantly chewy nuggets are similar to farro. Add them to wintry soups or warm-weather salads with grilled meats and vegetables.
Farro This ancient variety of wheat has a chewy, hearty texture and lots of protein and fiber. Use it to bulk up salads. Pearled and semipearled varieties have different cooking times, so read the package carefully.
Wild rice The strong, earthy flavor of this gluten-free grain works well in soups, stuffings and salads. Pair it with white or brown rice in pilaf.You can find all these grains at large supermarkets. (Check the rice or natural foods aisle.) Prepare according to package directions, then stash the cooked grain in the fridge or freezer for adding to soups and salads or using in recipes.