Meat-Free Comfort Food Recipes

Barley Sub this mild-flavor grain for rice in pilafs or stuffed pepers and squash. In soup, it adds body and also gives the broth a silky texture. Quick-cooking versions are available.

Bulgur A neutral flavor and short cooking time make this cracked, parboiled wheat a favorite for salads like Middle Eastern tabbouleh, but it's also great for replacing or stretching the ground meat in casseroles, chilies or tacos.

Quinoa The South American wonder grain-prized for its complete protein content and quick cooking time-comes in white, red or black varieties. Try it hot for breakfast with cinnamon and apples, as a rice alternative or as a cold salad ingredient that absorbs vinaigrettes nicely.

Wheat berries These nutty-tasting, pleasantly chewy nuggets are similar to farro. Add them to wintry soups or warm-weather salads with grilled meats and vegetables.

Farro This ancient variety of wheat has a chewy, hearty texture and lots of protein and fiber. Use it to bulk up salads. Pearled and semipearled varieties have different cooking times, so read the package carefully.

Wild rice The strong, earthy flavor of this gluten-free grain works well in soups, stuffings and salads. Pair it with white or brown rice in pilaf.You can find all these grains at large supermarkets. (Check the rice or natural foods aisle.) Prepare according to package directions, then stash the cooked grain in the fridge or freezer for adding to soups and salads or using in recipes.