Recipe Ideas for Leftover Ham
Leftover ham? No problem. We'll show you how to put it to good use in dishes like soups, waffles, muffins, casseroles, salads, quiches and scones.
Ham and Swiss Waffles with Mustard Sour Cream
These scrumptious waffles top our list of favorite ways to use leftover Easter ham. In lieu of baking powder, the batter uses yeast for leavening. This adds a little time to the recipe, but your reward is a more interesting, slightly fermented flavor that complements the savory ham and cheese.
Sage Corn Muffins with Ham and
Sage means wise. Keep that in mind as you bake these quick muffins and quietly doctor a jar of purchased apple jelly with jalapeño and sage. Easy, creative and delicious!
Spring Potato Salad
This lightly sweet potato salad, seasoned with jalapeño jelly, uses 8 ounces of finely chopped cooked ham—just what you might need the day after Easter.
Lentil-Ham Soup
Fresh spinach and sliced carrots add a vitamin-rich veggie punch to this easy slow-cooker soup. Top with shaved Parmesan, if you like.
Ham and Mushroom Lasagna
This creamy lasagna is simple, too, thanks to jarred Alfredo sauce and no-boil noodles.
Ham with Leeks and Dilled Potatoes
Make this easy skillet supper with ham, leeks, potatoes and asparagus, all topped with Havarti cheese.
Fennel and Bean Ham-Bone Soup
Low-cal, low-fat and economical to boot! Boiling the bone with the beans and vegetables gives the broth major ham flavor.
Ham-and-Cheddar Scones
Cheddar cheese, ham, dill and Dijon mustard flavor these hearty scones.
Greens, Beans & Ham
Saute Great Northern beans, ham strips and spinach for a side dish that's ready in just 20 minutes.
Wild Rice-Ham Soup
This easy slow-cooker soup is a great way to use leftover ham. For extra color and nutrition, stir in chopped red sweet pepper for the last 30 minutes and add shredded fresh spinach just before serving.
Hash Brown Casserole
A crispy, savory crust of cheese, crushed cornflakes and butter tops a combination of ham, hash brown potatoes, cubed cheese, condensed soup and sour cream. A family (and potluck) favorite!
Greens, Eggs and Ham Potato Salad
Loaded with protein and fresh greens, this is a simple yet flavorful potato salad.
Creamy Potato Casserole
A little chopped ham, wedges of potatoes and a cream cheese-Gruyère sauce fill this comfort food casserole. Crushed bagel chips make a crunchy topping.
Any-Flavor Mini Quiche
Talk about easy! You can prep these delicious little quiches the night before, or make them in the morning while the oven preheats.You can use whatever meat, cheese and veggies you have on hand.
Swiss-Potato Breakfast Casserole
With just 180 calories per serving, this meal is lighter than many casserole options. But it combines favorite flavors, including ham, eggs, cheese and potatoes.
Brussels Sprouts with Ham and Leeks
Dry-cured country ham adds smoky-salty flavor to veggies, but regular ham will work as well.
Asparagus-Ham Bake
Bake a breakfast or brunch casserole with cubed ham, fresh or frozen asparagus, rice and Swiss cheese. A sprinkle of panko mixed with melted butter gives the dish a crispy topping.
Ultimate Grilled Ham-and-Cheese Sandwich
This gooey mess of caramelized onion and barbecue sauce also tastes great as a cold sandwich. (And did you know caramelized onions freezes well? Make extra for topping burgers, pizzas and more.)
Jambalaya Pizza
Top a crispy rice "crust" with smoked sausage, ham, shrimp, celery, onion, and sweet pepper for a Creole-inspired pizza.