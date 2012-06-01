23 Delicious Recipes with Honey

By Midwest Living editors Updated January 20, 2023

Nature's sweetest nectar brings fresh flavor to recipes for desserts, salads, main dishes and marinades.

1 of 23

Rosemary-Balsamic Peaches with Honey and

You can have this elegant, summery dessert on the table in 25 minutes flat. (Whipping ricotta for a minute transforms its texture from slightly grainy to creamy and buttery. Don't be tempted to skip this step!)

2 of 23

Honey Vinegar Pie

Credit: Blaine Moats
It's all in a name, right? That's what Cincinnati chef Lou Ginocchio discovered when Honey Vinegar Pie sent customers' heads spinning. "No one was expecting a pie with vinegar in its name to be this luxurious."

Related: Make Your Best Pie Ever

3 of 23

Honey Fruit Salad

Credit: Blaine Moats
A simple dressing of honey, orange juice and shredded orange peel adds just the right amount of sweet-citrus flavor to a bowl of fruit.

4 of 23

Sriracha Honey Butter

A natural with corn on the cob, this sweet and spicy butter sauce would be equally good spooned over cornbread, baked sweet potato or roasted Brussels sprouts. The recipe comes from Chef Camp in northern Minnesota.

5 of 23

Squash Blossom Pizza with Honey and Ricotta

Credit: Blaine Moats
The voluptuous blossoms that eventually turn into zucchini, pumpkins or other squash have a delicate flavor—squashy, really—that plays well with herbs and mild cheese. Buy them at farmers markets or snip them in your garden to try on this beautiful, delicious homemade pizza.

6 of 23

Honey-Sriracha Grilled Chicken Thighs

Sweet and spicy! You only need five ingredients and a hot grill for a delicious weeknight entrée. 

Related: Chicken Thigh Recipes to Try Tonight

7 of 23

Honey-Rosemary Shortbread Cookies

Chicago Chef Myk Banas created these utterly delicious and subtly sophisticated cookies.

Related: The Midwest's Best Cookie Recipes

8 of 23

Honey-Sage Sweet Potatoes, Pears and Walnuts

A colorful mixture of sweet potatoes, red onion and pears blend with sage and sweet honey in this roasted side.

Related: Easy Roasted Vegetable Recipes

9 of 23

Fusion Bowl with Tofu and Soft-Cooked Egg

The tofu in this colorful recipe acts like a sponge, soaking up a sweet-and-spicy honey-Sriracha marinade.

10 of 23

Peach-Topped Honey Rice Pudding with Chocolate

Peaches poached in sweet wine and rich dark chocolate add a sophisticated twist to homey rice pudding. The recipe comes from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri.

11 of 23

Honeyed Lemonade Tea Peach

Darjeeling tea has more floral notes than ordinary black tea. For a boozy drink, add a tablespoon of vodka, gin or bourbon to each glass before pouring in punch.

Related: Sparkling Brunch Cocktails and Mocktails

12 of 23

Honey Cream Scones

Fresh thyme and finely shredded lemon or lime peel add delicate flavors to these soft scones. Serve warm, and drizzle with a little extra honey if you like.

Related: Simple Recipes for Tender, Buttery Scones

13 of 23

Fingerling Potato Salad with Honey-Thyme Vinaigrette

"Potato salad is classic summer fare, but I rarely see one as light as this," says amateur beekeeper and chef Myk Banas of Chicago. The addition of fresh haricots verts gives it fresh-from-the-garden taste.

14 of 23

Carrot and Honey Upside-Down Minis

Sweetly vying for a spot on a brunch table, these cinnamony whole-wheat cakes bake over nests of glazed carrots. Serve warm with extra honey for drizzling.

Related: Favorite Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

15 of 23

Lemon-Herb Grilled Chicken

Herbed lemon marinade cooks down with honey to a glossy, gorgeous glaze that gives this grilled chicken a golden color.

16 of 23

Honey-Bourbon Salmon

Although this recipe takes very little hands-on cooking time, be sure to allow an hour to marinate the salmon so it absorbs all the flavors of the sweet-and-salty marinade.

Related: 20 Favorite Salmon Recipes

17 of 23

Honeyed Grapefruit Frozen Yogurt

Refreshingly tangy, this no-machine-required frozen yogurt is a delicious way to get a healthful sweet fix any time of year.

18 of 23

Honey-Soaked Quinoa Salad with Cherries and Cashews

Fresh cherries or grapes, chopped cashews and sliced dried apricots add pops of flavor and color to this lovely quinoa salad.

Related: Power-Packed Quinoa Recipes

19 of 23

Honey French Toast with Macerated Berries

Egg bread, extra egg yolks, honey and half-and-half take a trusty diner classic to new levels of splurge. Both the French toast and berries need to rest overnight, so this is an ideal make-ahead brunch dish. The recipe comes from the Birchwood Cafe Cookbook.

20 of 23

Feta, Honey and Date Spread

This spread can be made ahead and stored in the fridge up to 3 days. For a flavorful dipper, brush pita wedges with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and thyme before toasting in oven.

Related: Easy Dip Recipes

21 of 23

Honey-Glazed Buttermilk Oatmeal Coffee Cake

Turning this homey cake out of the pan reveals a honey glaze that baked at the bottom. Lemon juice and zest add a little zing.

22 of 23

Wisconsin Honey Bee and Vanilla Bean Pudding

Jill Prescott, a Midwest cooking-school teacher, shared this dessert named for her home state.

23 of 23

Orange-Honey Sweet Rolls

The recipe for these hearty rolls comes from the Kansas Wheat Commission. They'll keep in an airtight container for a couple days, or you can freeze them (unfrosted) for up to 2 months. They're best served warm.

By Midwest Living editors