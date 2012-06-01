23 Delicious Recipes with Honey
Nature's sweetest nectar brings fresh flavor to recipes for desserts, salads, main dishes and marinades.
Rosemary-Balsamic Peaches with Honey and
You can have this elegant, summery dessert on the table in 25 minutes flat. (Whipping ricotta for a minute transforms its texture from slightly grainy to creamy and buttery. Don't be tempted to skip this step!)
Honey Vinegar Pie
It's all in a name, right? That's what Cincinnati chef Lou Ginocchio discovered when Honey Vinegar Pie sent customers' heads spinning. "No one was expecting a pie with vinegar in its name to be this luxurious."
Honey Fruit Salad
A simple dressing of honey, orange juice and shredded orange peel adds just the right amount of sweet-citrus flavor to a bowl of fruit.
Sriracha Honey Butter
A natural with corn on the cob, this sweet and spicy butter sauce would be equally good spooned over cornbread, baked sweet potato or roasted Brussels sprouts. The recipe comes from Chef Camp in northern Minnesota.
Squash Blossom Pizza with Honey and Ricotta
The voluptuous blossoms that eventually turn into zucchini, pumpkins or other squash have a delicate flavor—squashy, really—that plays well with herbs and mild cheese. Buy them at farmers markets or snip them in your garden to try on this beautiful, delicious homemade pizza.
Honey-Sriracha Grilled Chicken Thighs
Sweet and spicy! You only need five ingredients and a hot grill for a delicious weeknight entrée.
Honey-Rosemary Shortbread Cookies
Chicago Chef Myk Banas created these utterly delicious and subtly sophisticated cookies.
Honey-Sage Sweet Potatoes, Pears and Walnuts
A colorful mixture of sweet potatoes, red onion and pears blend with sage and sweet honey in this roasted side.
Fusion Bowl with Tofu and Soft-Cooked Egg
The tofu in this colorful recipe acts like a sponge, soaking up a sweet-and-spicy honey-Sriracha marinade.
Peach-Topped Honey Rice Pudding with Chocolate
Peaches poached in sweet wine and rich dark chocolate add a sophisticated twist to homey rice pudding. The recipe comes from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri.
Honeyed Lemonade Tea Peach
Darjeeling tea has more floral notes than ordinary black tea. For a boozy drink, add a tablespoon of vodka, gin or bourbon to each glass before pouring in punch.
Honey Cream Scones
Fresh thyme and finely shredded lemon or lime peel add delicate flavors to these soft scones. Serve warm, and drizzle with a little extra honey if you like.
Fingerling Potato Salad with Honey-Thyme Vinaigrette
"Potato salad is classic summer fare, but I rarely see one as light as this," says amateur beekeeper and chef Myk Banas of Chicago. The addition of fresh haricots verts gives it fresh-from-the-garden taste.
Carrot and Honey Upside-Down Minis
Sweetly vying for a spot on a brunch table, these cinnamony whole-wheat cakes bake over nests of glazed carrots. Serve warm with extra honey for drizzling.
Lemon-Herb Grilled Chicken
Herbed lemon marinade cooks down with honey to a glossy, gorgeous glaze that gives this grilled chicken a golden color.
Honey-Bourbon Salmon
Although this recipe takes very little hands-on cooking time, be sure to allow an hour to marinate the salmon so it absorbs all the flavors of the sweet-and-salty marinade.
Honeyed Grapefruit Frozen Yogurt
Refreshingly tangy, this no-machine-required frozen yogurt is a delicious way to get a healthful sweet fix any time of year.
Honey-Soaked Quinoa Salad with Cherries and Cashews
Fresh cherries or grapes, chopped cashews and sliced dried apricots add pops of flavor and color to this lovely quinoa salad.
Honey French Toast with Macerated Berries
Egg bread, extra egg yolks, honey and half-and-half take a trusty diner classic to new levels of splurge. Both the French toast and berries need to rest overnight, so this is an ideal make-ahead brunch dish. The recipe comes from the Birchwood Cafe Cookbook.
Feta, Honey and Date Spread
This spread can be made ahead and stored in the fridge up to 3 days. For a flavorful dipper, brush pita wedges with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and thyme before toasting in oven.
Honey-Glazed Buttermilk Oatmeal Coffee Cake
Turning this homey cake out of the pan reveals a honey glaze that baked at the bottom. Lemon juice and zest add a little zing.
Wisconsin Honey Bee and Vanilla Bean Pudding
Jill Prescott, a Midwest cooking-school teacher, shared this dessert named for her home state.
Orange-Honey Sweet Rolls
The recipe for these hearty rolls comes from the Kansas Wheat Commission. They'll keep in an airtight container for a couple days, or you can freeze them (unfrosted) for up to 2 months. They're best served warm.