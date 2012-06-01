Favorite Midwest Hometown Recipes
Sample a taste of the Midwest with these recipes that reflect Heartland tradition and ingredients, from South Dakota peach kuchen to Iowa corn chowder.
South Dakota Peach Kuchen
German settlers brought the recipe for this tender coffee cake to the northern plains. The industrious pioneers changed up the taste by folding local fruits into the batter: apple, gooseberry, plum and even no-fruit cottage cheese. Here's our biscuitlike version with summery peaches. Serve it warm for breakfast or with ice cream for dessert.
Cincinnati-Style Chili
Locals spar over whether Skyline or Gold Star makes the better version (and whether the secret ingredients should be cinnamon, cocoa or allspice). Whichever, chili in the Queen City translates as a mild, meaty sauce served over spaghetti noodles and topped with shredded cheese.
Knoephla
German-Russians settling the Dakotas put Red River Valley potatoes to good use in this creamy-rich potato-filled base with noodle dough cooked. It's white-on-white comfort food.
North Dakota Juneberry Pie
Called the Blueberry of the Northern Plains, juneberries (also known as serviceberries) give bakers in North and South Dakota a reason to warm kitchens in summer. Pies featuring the berry bake a deep purply red and bring a nutty almond flavor to every fork full.
Beans and Ham Hocks
Thanks to the ham hocks, the only seasoning needed in these homey beans is a bit of salt.
Kansas Zwiebach
When Mennonites came to Kansas, they brought their German language, Turkey Red wheat and the recipe for this addictive sweet, soft dinner roll with a doughy topknot. The secret to its rich taste and moistness: potato water, sugar, butter and egg. Don't confuse it with the tooth-breaking cracker of the same name.
Chicago-Style Deep-Dish Pizza
True Chicago-style pizza is in some ways a closer cousin to a casserole than traditional regular-crust pizza. One slice is a whole meal!
Ozark Blackberry Cobbler
A sugared crispy pastry covers sweet juicy berries in this traditional dessert from the Monte Ne Inn near Rogers, Arkansas.
Missouri Gooey Butter Cake
This wonderfully rich cake doesn't need frosting. Serve it for dessert with just a sprinkling of powdered sugar.
Sandbakkels
Sandbakkels means "sand tarts" because the cookies (which, flipped over, can double as tiny shells to hold cream and fruit) have such a fine, crisp texture. Find them in Shauna Sever's book Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland.
Wisconsin Harvest Pie
This almond-kissed, fruit-packed pie comes from David Harper, of Richland Center, Wisconsin. He likes to serve it with a wedge of Wisconsin cheese, but it's just as good with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream! The recipe was a finalist in our annual recipe contest.
Apricot and Orange Blossom Kolacky
This tender pastry cookie, a cousin to Jewish rugelach, has Polish origins. The recipe's apricot filling nods to Hungary. Kolacky (sometimes called kolach) became popular throughout the Midwest as Eastern European immigrants arrived. This recipe is from Shauna Sever's book Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland.
Toasted Ravioli
Like many good legends, this one has a murky origin. Stories say a cook in St. Louis' Italian Hill neighborhood dropped cooked raviolis into hot fat. The world has been enjoying dropping the crispy appetizer into tomato sauce ever since.
Breakfast Wild Rice
For a hearty breakfast, serve steaming wild rice topped with toasted pecans, maple syrup, milk or half-and-half, and a pat of melty butter. The recipe comes from The New Midwestern Table (clarksonpotter.com) by Minnesota chef Amy Thielen.
Sunflower Pumpkin Muffins
Seeds from the Sunflower State (along with rolled oats and pumpkin) star in this muffin favorite.
Buffalo Corn-Potato Chowder
This hearty soup, an update of a Midwest favorite, draws its inspiration from the flavors of Buffalo chicken wings. The recipe doesn't call for chicken, but you can add it if you like.
War Eagle Mill Buttermilk Biscuits
"My recipes are like my children. I'd hate to single one out as a favorite," says Zoe Caywood, who worked for many years as a miller at War Eagle Mill just east of Rogers, Arkansas. These biscuits are from one of Zoe's cookbooks. The recipe blends wheat and all-purpose flours for a fuller flavor than traditional biscuits.
Amish Apple Dumplings
We often equate Amish food with comfort. Here's our version of a favorite dessert you might find at Amish-based restaurants in the Midwest.
Lefse
Eat like a Norwegian! Lutheran church kitchens bustle at the holidays as parishioners mix potato, flour, butter and cream to create this Scandinavian tortilla. Eat it with a smear of butter and a sprinkle of sugar.
Dell's Branding Day Meat Loaf
Season ground beef with onion soup mix in this easy meat loaf. The recipe comes from South Dakota's Triangle Ranch B&B, where the ketchup-glazed meat loaf feeds crews hungry from long days in the corral.
North Dakota chippers
Crisp Red River Valley potato chips dive into melted chocolate for a funky twist that nailed the sweet-salty taste long before it became a craze. Our recipe was inspired by chips from Widman's in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Michigan Cherry-Berry Pie
Stop at a roadside farmstand for a basket or buy them in pie form. Tart, just-picked cherries are special within sight of the trees that nurtured them in Michigan's fruit-belt along Lake Michigan or in Door County, Wisconsin.
Badger State Muffins
This cinnamon- and coriander-spiced muffin highlights Wisconsin-grown produce, including apples and cranberries.
True Butterscotch Pie
The trick to the filling in this Iowa State Fair prizewinning recipe? Stirring and stirring while it cooks. The recipe comes from Louise Piper of Garner.
Classic Chicken and Wild Rice Hotdish
Rich cream sauce stands in for canned soup in Minnesota chef Amy Thielen's spin on classic chicken and wild rice hotdish. The recipe comes from Amy's book The New Midwestern Table (clarksonpotter.com).
Beefy Chili Dogs
Here's a dinner kids and parents love! Kids for the flavor, parents because the franks and meaty filling cook together. If it's picnic or potluck fare, everything can sit for up to one hour on the low-heat setting.
Turkey Run Inn's Bread Pudding
A brown sugar and butter sauce completes this down-home dessert served at Turkey Run Inn at the state park in Marshall, Indiana.
Brats and Beer Cheddar Chowder
Midwest Living created this hearty chowder to salute the Badger State's German beer, bratwurst and cheese heritage. The tang of the beer and smokiness of the brats hold up to the bold cheddar and caraway.
Dutch Letters
Iowa shops such as Pella's Jaarsma Bakery serve delicious almond paste tucked into S-shape pastries. Some say the S stands for Sinterklaas, but sweet works for us.
Beer-Braised Brats
Steep your grilled brats in this onion-and-herb beer mixture for an easy way to keep them warm while entertaining. Beer-Braised Brats get a liberal dose of cranberry-pickle relish for extra color and tang. This is a Badger State meal in a bun.
Walleye Amandine
The walleye-state fish of Minnesota and South Dakota-is sought by both anglers and chefs. This recipe comes from a Brainerd, Minnesota, resort.
Cranberry-Orange Wild Rice Muffins
This North Woods-inspired recipe from Cheryl Francke of Arden Hills, Minnesota, was a finalist in a Best of the Midwest recipe contest.
Brandy Old-Fashioned
An evening at a Wisconsin supper club usually starts with a Brandy Old-Fashioned. Cooler than a Rat Pack film, these old-school eateries know sensible steaks and relish trays never go out of style.
Sauteed Morel Mushrooms
The thrill of a hunt in the spring woods is our favorite part of this Midwest tradition—until you saute those 'shrooms in butter and dig in.
