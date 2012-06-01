30 Favorite Casserole and Hotdish Recipes
Serve a bubbly main course, side dish or dessert from your oven with these hearty casserole recipes.
Hamburger Pie
A crown of mashed potatoes tops this easy veggie-beef recipe. Use purchased mashed potatoes to help the recipe go together even faster.
Upside-Down Pizza Casserole
Play with this four-ingredient recipe just as you would improvise with pizza toppings. You can substitute Italian sausage for the ground beef or add ingredients such as sliced mushrooms, pepperoni or sweet peppers into the meat mixture.
Tuna and Green Bean Bake
This updated tuna noodle casserole, with lower-fat and lower-sodium ingredients, comes with a fun cracker topper.
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
This hotdish combines a handful of pantry ingredients. It's a great way to use up leftover chicken or turkey. Or, if you prefer, just shred a supermarket-deli rotisserie chicken.
New Potato and Chicken Casserole
Green beans, mushrooms, leeks, potato and handy rotisserie chicken make this creamy casserole a true one-dish meal.
Ham and Mushroom Lasagna
This creamy, crazy-delicious lasagna is simple, too, thanks to jarred Alfredo sauce and no-boil noodles. If you're lucky enough to have a specialty grocery store or Italian deli that sells all-natural refrigerated Alfredo sauce without preservatives, this is a great way to use it.
Healthy Green Bean Casserole
Bread crumbs combine with tender, sweet onion to top this casserole, while low-sodium soup mixes with yogurt for the green bean sauce.
Old-Fashioned Chicken and Noodles Lasagna
The chicken, vegetables and gravy are as rib-stickingly good as you remember, or maybe even better, tucked up cozily under a blanket of dill Havarti.
Creamy Meatball Casserole
This crowd-pleaser takes only 15 minutes of prep time-purchased frozen meatballs and condensed soup make the recipe a snap.
Chicken-Broccoli Alfredo Casserole
Sure, the creamy Alfredo sauce is an indulgence, but this family-friendly recipe is loaded with healthy ingredients, too-multigrain pasta, fresh veggies and lean chicken breast.
Creamed Corn Casserole
Cream cheese adds extra creaminess to this corn side-dish recipe. Bake in the oven, or follow the slow cooker directions.
Chicken Florentine Artichoke Bake
Combine artichoke hearts, spinach and tomatoes with bow tie pasta and chopped cooked chicken for a rich, creamy casserole.
Butternut Squash Bake
This creamy squash casserole calls for mascarpone-a mild, soft, butterlike cheese-as well as Parmesan. You can substitute softened cream cheese for the mascarpone if you prefer. Time-saver: Look for precut squash in your supermarket. (You can also bake the squash in your oven first to make it easier to peel and cut.)
Chicken Chow Mein Casserole
Here's a casserole version of a popular Chinese-American recipe. Use leftover chicken for the recipe, or buy a rotisserie chicken.
Cheesy Chicken-Broccoli Crepe Bake
Crepes meet casserole in a family-friendly recipe that starts with rotisserie chicken; if you sub purchased crepes (or make our whole wheat ones ahead), it's quick enough for a weeknight.
Army and Lou's Macaroni and Cheese
Here's a real crowd-pleaser: a creamy mac and cheese recipe using three kinds of cheese. It's from the former Army and Lou's restaurant in Chicago.
Cranberry-Apple Sweet Potatoes
Mix pantry ingredients-canned apple pie filling, canned sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, apricot preserves, orange marmalade and chopped pecans-for a quick and easy side dish with a crunchy nut topping.
Tuna-Noodle Casserole
Green beans, chopped sweet peppers, chopped celery and fresh mushrooms add fresh flavor to our tuna casserole recipe.
Creamy Potato Casserole
A little chopped ham, wedges of potatoes and a cream cheese-Gruyère sauce fill this comfort food casserole. Crushed bagel chips make a crunchy topping.
Hash Brown Casserole
Here's a somewhat lightened version of a popular potato casserole recipe that's great for brunch, dinner or a potluck.
Greek Chicken and Pita Casserole
Greek-style ingredients such as pita bread, feta cheese and kalamata olives flavor this casserole. Pita wedges sprinkled with Greek seasoning top the dish.
Fiesta Tortilla-Shrimp Casserole
Layer wedges of corn tortillas with a mixture of green salsa, sour cream, shrimp and corn for this casserole. Give it a fresh finish with some cilantro, sour cream and chopped tomato.
Baked Ratatouille Sausage Penne
What's the secret to keeping this pasta casserole as healthy as it is cozy? Lean turkey sausage, whole wheat pasta and just a sprinkling of cheese.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
By cutting the sour cream and adding black beans, we lowered the fat and boosted the protein and fiber in this healthy twist on a Mexican-restaurant standard.
Inside-Out Spaghetti Pie
A ground meat mixture forms the "crust" for spaghetti filling in this family-favorite dish.
Easy Huevos Rancheros Casserole
Cumin, garlic, and fresh cilantro season eggs and potatoes in this quick and easy casserole. Garnish with salsa and sour cream.
Tortilla-Black Bean Casserole
Layer a tomato-bean mixture, cheese and tortillas for a casserole with south-of-the-border flavor. Let each guest top their portion with chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, green onions, olives and/or sour cream.
Tuna Alfredo Casserole
Substitute any pesto you like in this easy, six-ingredient tuna casserole recipe.
Mix-and-Match Potpie
Create your version of this classic by selecting your favorite ingredients and crust options to use in our basic recipe. Add cornmeal or cheese to the topping (or use refrigerated piecrust); choose veggies such as chopped celery, mushroom and sweet peppers for the filling; add seasonings; and round out the pie with cooked meat, potatoes or seafood.