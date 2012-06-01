30 Favorite Casserole and Hotdish Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated June 30, 2021

Serve a bubbly main course, side dish or dessert from your oven with these hearty casserole recipes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 29

Hamburger Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A crown of mashed potatoes tops this easy veggie-beef recipe. Use purchased mashed potatoes to help the recipe go together even faster. 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 29

Upside-Down Pizza Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Play with this four-ingredient recipe just as you would improvise with pizza toppings. You can substitute Italian sausage for the ground beef or add ingredients such as sliced mushrooms, pepperoni or sweet peppers into the meat mixture.

3 of 29

Tuna and Green Bean Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This updated tuna noodle casserole, with lower-fat and lower-sodium ingredients, comes with a fun cracker topper.

Advertisement

4 of 29

Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hotdish combines a handful of pantry ingredients. It's a great way to use up leftover chicken or turkey. Or, if you prefer, just shred a supermarket-deli rotisserie chicken. 

5 of 29

New Potato and Chicken Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Green beans, mushrooms, leeks, potato and handy rotisserie chicken make this creamy casserole a true one-dish meal. 

6 of 29

Ham and Mushroom Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy, crazy-delicious lasagna is simple, too, thanks to jarred Alfredo sauce and no-boil noodles. If you're lucky enough to have a specialty grocery store or Italian deli that sells all-natural refrigerated Alfredo sauce without preservatives, this is a great way to use it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 29

Healthy Green Bean Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bread crumbs combine with tender, sweet onion to top this casserole, while low-sodium soup mixes with yogurt for the green bean sauce. 

8 of 29

Old-Fashioned Chicken and Noodles Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The chicken, vegetables and gravy are as rib-stickingly good as you remember, or maybe even better, tucked up cozily under a blanket of dill Havarti.

9 of 29

Creamy Meatball Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This crowd-pleaser takes only 15 minutes of prep time-purchased frozen meatballs and condensed soup make the recipe a snap. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 29

Chicken-Broccoli Alfredo Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sure, the creamy Alfredo sauce is an indulgence, but this family-friendly recipe is loaded with healthy ingredients, too-multigrain pasta, fresh veggies and lean chicken breast.

11 of 29

Creamed Corn Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cream cheese adds extra creaminess to this corn side-dish recipe. Bake in the oven, or follow the slow cooker directions.

12 of 29

Chicken Florentine Artichoke Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Combine artichoke hearts, spinach and tomatoes with bow tie pasta and chopped cooked chicken for a rich, creamy casserole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 29

Butternut Squash Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy squash casserole calls for mascarpone-a mild, soft, butterlike cheese-as well as Parmesan. You can substitute softened cream cheese for the mascarpone if you prefer. Time-saver: Look for precut squash in your supermarket. (You can also bake the squash in your oven first to make it easier to peel and cut.)

14 of 29

Chicken Chow Mein Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a casserole version of a popular Chinese-American recipe. Use leftover chicken for the recipe, or buy a rotisserie chicken. 

15 of 29

Cheesy Chicken-Broccoli Crepe Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Crepes meet casserole in a family-friendly recipe that starts with rotisserie chicken; if you sub purchased crepes (or make our whole wheat ones ahead), it's quick enough for a weeknight.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 29

Army and Lou's Macaroni and Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a real crowd-pleaser: a creamy mac and cheese recipe using three kinds of cheese. It's from the former Army and Lou's restaurant in Chicago.

17 of 29

Cranberry-Apple Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mix pantry ingredients-canned apple pie filling, canned sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, apricot preserves, orange marmalade and chopped pecans-for a quick and easy side dish with a crunchy nut topping.

18 of 29

Tuna-Noodle Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Green beans, chopped sweet peppers, chopped celery and fresh mushrooms add fresh flavor to our tuna casserole recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 29

Creamy Potato Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A little chopped ham, wedges of potatoes and a cream cheese-Gruyère sauce fill this comfort food casserole. Crushed bagel chips make a crunchy topping.

20 of 29

Hash Brown Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a somewhat lightened version of a popular potato casserole recipe that's great for brunch, dinner or a potluck.

21 of 29

Greek Chicken and Pita Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Greek-style ingredients such as pita bread, feta cheese and kalamata olives flavor this casserole. Pita wedges sprinkled with Greek seasoning top the dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 29

Fiesta Tortilla-Shrimp Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Layer wedges of corn tortillas with a mixture of green salsa, sour cream, shrimp and corn for this casserole. Give it a fresh finish with some cilantro, sour cream and chopped tomato.

23 of 29

Baked Ratatouille Sausage Penne

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

What's the secret to keeping this pasta casserole as healthy as it is cozy? Lean turkey sausage, whole wheat pasta and just a sprinkling of cheese.

24 of 29

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

By cutting the sour cream and adding black beans, we lowered the fat and boosted the protein and fiber in this healthy twist on a Mexican-restaurant standard.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 29

Inside-Out Spaghetti Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A ground meat mixture forms the "crust" for spaghetti filling in this family-favorite dish.

26 of 29

Easy Huevos Rancheros Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cumin, garlic, and fresh cilantro season eggs and potatoes in this quick and easy casserole. Garnish with salsa and sour cream.

27 of 29

Tortilla-Black Bean Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Layer a tomato-bean mixture, cheese and tortillas for a casserole with south-of-the-border flavor. Let each guest top their portion with chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, green onions, olives and/or sour cream.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 29

Tuna Alfredo Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Substitute any pesto you like in this easy, six-ingredient tuna casserole recipe.

29 of 29

Mix-and-Match Potpie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Create your version of this classic by selecting your favorite ingredients and crust options to use in our basic recipe. Add cornmeal or cheese to the topping (or use refrigerated piecrust); choose veggies such as chopped celery, mushroom and sweet peppers for the filling; add seasonings; and round out the pie with cooked meat, potatoes or seafood.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com