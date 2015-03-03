Easy Crepe Recipes
Get stacks of inspiration for crepe recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.
Crepes Suzettes
The classic French dessert is absurdly simple; soak crepes in buttery, boozy, orange-flavor syrup, then serve with whipped cream. Although unflavored Sweet Crepes are traditional in this dish, you could make a delicious orange-chocolate variation by substituting Cocoa Crepes.
Basic Crepes with Variations
If you can make pancakes, you can flip crepes. Make the batter in the morning to cook at night, or cook the crepes on Sunday to use during the week (or freeze for future use).
Cheesy Chicken-Broccoli Crepe Bake
Crepes meet casserole in a family-friendly recipe that starts with rotisserie chicken; if you sub purchased crepes (or make our whole wheat ones ahead), it's quick enough for a weeknight.
Cherry Pie Crepes a La Mode
Wrapping the crepes into fruit-filled bundles means that you can assemble them ahead, store them in the fridge, and then zap them in the microwave before serving. (Plus, it's fun to cut in and see the ruby filling spill out.) But for a speedy and pretty variation, just fold the crepes into quarters and top with the cherries and ice cream.
Crepe-Framed Eggs with Asparagus Hash
The "windows" on this oven-baked brunch dish reveal a filling of chopped asparagus and pancetta, Gruyère and a sunny egg. When you slice the asparagus, think small, like diced onion. It may seem unorthodox to chop up those beautiful stalks, but it guarantees you get morsels of asparagus in every bite.
Vanilla Bean Crepe Cake
When did being vanilla become an insult? This stack of golden crepes and creamy mascarpone is simple, elegant and deceptively delicious. Supermarket crepes are larger than homemade ones, so if you use purchased, you'll need to make an extra half batch of filling, or just make a cake with fewer layers.
Crepe buffet
For a pretty brunch, pop the cork on a bottle of bubbly, and set up a self-serve crepe station with a variety of fresh fillings.