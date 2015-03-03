Easy Crepe Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated May 19, 2021

Get stacks of inspiration for crepe recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Crepes Suzettes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The classic French dessert is absurdly simple; soak crepes in buttery, boozy, orange-flavor syrup, then serve with whipped cream. Although unflavored Sweet Crepes are traditional in this dish, you could make a delicious orange-chocolate variation by substituting Cocoa Crepes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Basic Crepes with Variations

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you can make pancakes, you can flip crepes. Make the batter in the morning to cook at night, or cook the crepes on Sunday to use during the week (or freeze for future use).

3 of 7

Cheesy Chicken-Broccoli Crepe Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Crepes meet casserole in a family-friendly recipe that starts with rotisserie chicken; if you sub purchased crepes (or make our whole wheat ones ahead), it's quick enough for a weeknight.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Cherry Pie Crepes a La Mode

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Wrapping the crepes into fruit-filled bundles means that you can assemble them ahead, store them in the fridge, and then zap them in the microwave before serving. (Plus, it's fun to cut in and see the ruby filling spill out.) But for a speedy and pretty variation, just fold the crepes into quarters and top with the cherries and ice cream.

5 of 7

Crepe-Framed Eggs with Asparagus Hash

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The "windows" on this oven-baked brunch dish reveal a filling of chopped asparagus and pancetta, Gruyère and a sunny egg. When you slice the asparagus, think small, like diced onion. It may seem unorthodox to chop up those beautiful stalks, but it guarantees you get morsels of asparagus in every bite.

6 of 7

Vanilla Bean Crepe Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When did being vanilla become an insult? This stack of golden crepes and creamy mascarpone is simple, elegant and deceptively delicious. Supermarket crepes are larger than homemade ones, so if you use purchased, you'll need to make an extra half batch of filling, or just make a cake with fewer layers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Crepe buffet

For a pretty brunch, pop the cork on a bottle of bubbly, and set up a self-serve crepe station with a variety of fresh fillings.

Tips for hosting a crepe buffet

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com