Citrus Recipes That Really Pop With Flavor

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated March 18, 2021

The bright flavor of lemons, limes, grapefruits and other citrus gives a sweet-tart tang to our main dish, side dish, drink and dessert recipes. Just one squeeze can transform a recipe!

Key Lime Coconut Cake with Marshmallow Frosting

Billowy Meringue Frosting tops a moist and buttery lime-flecked cake whose subtle coconut flavor comes from canned cream of coconut.

Preserved Lemons

Credit: Brie Passano
Karen Bell, chef and owner of Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee, uses these in her Chicken Tagine, but preserved lemons go anywhere you want a kicked-up version of lemon. Try them in braised meat dishes, rice pilaf, salads, pasta dishes, and even cocktails.

Orange Shrimp with Zucchini Fritters

A colorful, healthy dinner of shrimp and vegetable fritters includes dipping sauce with Greek yogurt and orange-ginger flavoring.

Mojito Bars

Credit: Carson Downing
Jacob Van Patten pours a refreshing summer cocktail into his creative take on lemon bars, which took the overall blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair.

Hint-of-Orange Pancakes with Grapefruit Syrup

This recipe couldn't be simpler! Just simmer grapefruit slices in maple syrup for a delicious, rosy compote to serve over waffles, French toast, crepes-or these subtly orange-flavored pancakes.

Lemon Posset

Credit: Blaine Moats
This brilliant (and totally old-school) British dessert uses just heat and kitchen magic to turn lemon and cream into luscious pudding.

Grapefruit and Kiwifruit Salad

Homemade Grapefruit Vinaigrette tops a juicy salad of grapefruit sections, kiwifruit, sliced fennel and crumbled bacon.

Pepper-Lime Shrimp and Grits

Mexican flavors give a fresh twist to this classic Southern dish. Best of all, each serving has only 382 calories!

Eggs Benedict with Maltaise Sauce

What's Maltaise Sauce, you ask? It's just hollandaise sauce with a bit of orange zest and juice added. But you wouldn't believe how that bit of zing transforms this brunch standard.

Grapefruit-Avocado Salsa

This refreshing salsa is a great topper for pan-seared or grilled chicken breasts, pork chops or even fish. (Try it in tacos!)

Lemony Green Beans

Garlic, shallots and lemon brighten crisp-tender beans. Save time by parboiling the green beans a day early.

Triple Lemon Pie

This pie earns its triple-lemon name from lemon zest, lemon juice and lemon extract. (You can add lemon slices and whipped cream on top of the baked pie for even more lemony goodness.) A store-bought piecrust speeds prep time.

Chocolate-Smeared Baguette with Quick Citrus Jam

You could serve the zingy Quick Citrus Jam on its own with buttered bread or English muffins, but for special occasions, try this extra-indulgent breakfast combo of melted chocolate on bread with the jam.

Spicy Orange Chicken

Cook chicken in a mix of fresh orange juice, soy sauce, honey and ginger, then serve over wilted spinach. Crushed red pepper adds heat; adjust to suit your taste.

Meyer Lemon Pots de Crème with Honeyed Kumquats

The creamy lemon puddings look and taste sophisticated but are actually quite simple to make, and they can even be prepared in advance.

Citrus Liqueur

Have you heard of limoncello? You can make the classic Italian liqueur with almost any citrus fruit. (Only lime doesn't work.) Serve the chilled liqueur with sparkling water, sip it chilled alongside chocolate truffles or try drizzling it over strawberries for a boozy pound cake topper.

Jerk Pork Wraps with Lime Mayo

Prepare pork shoulder in the slow cooker, then whip up dinner in a flash. The Lime Mayo topping uses fat-free mayo, so it doesn't add heaps of fat or calories.

Orange Tabbouleh

This hearty, healthy salad combines juicy fruit, flavorful fresh herbs and warm spices. Even people who are skeptical of the nutritious bulgur wheat will be surprised how much they like it.

Fish Tostadas with Chili-Lime Cream

Top crunchy tostadas with broiled tilapia fillets, veggies and a zesty chili-lime cream.

Toasted Fennel-Lemon Cake

This moist beauty begs for a mug of afternoon tea. Fennel seeds add the faintest hint of licorice flavor, just enough to make the cake stand out from the other Bundts in the room. We like the sweeter flavor of Meyer lemons in this cake. Look for them sold in bags at large supermarkets. If you substitute regular lemons, reduce the zest to 2 tablespoons.

Coconut-Lime Chicken Soup

Start with a rotisserie chicken, and you can whip up this Thai-inspired soup in less than 30 minutes.

Smoked Turkey Salad with Oranges

Quartered oranges and orange vinaigrette dressing add a big citrus splash to this main-dish salad.

Swedish Lemon Pancakes

A delicate crepelike pancake folds like an envelope around tangy lemon curd in this pretty brunch dish from Abilene's Victorian Inn in Kansas. The whipped sour cream topping is a breeze to make.

Garlic-Roasted Chicken with Lemons and Vegetables

This flavor-packed dish combines garlic-infused chicken with perfectly cooked vegetables. Roasting the lemon in the pan brings out its flavor.

Broccoli with Orange-Cream Sauce

Combine orange juice concentrate and sliced almonds with whipping cream for a rich side-dish sauce. If you're trying to cut calories and fat, use half-and-half or milk instead, but the sauce won't be as thick.

Candied Citrus Peel

If you can resist munching on all these chewy, sweet citrus bits, you'll find plenty of ways to use them in your kitchen. We like stirring chopped peel into granola or cookie batter, sprinkling it over vanilla ice cream, or dipping the pieces in chocolate. Keep in mind that lime peel does not taste particularly good when candied.

Lemon-Rosemary Chicken with Roasted Vegetables

Rub a blend of lemon peel, rosemary, thyme, parsley and garlic on the chicken before baking; Add fresh thyme sprigs and garlic bulbs around the chicken for even more flavor. Potatoes, sweet potatoes and carrots make this a one-pan meal.

Fresh Citrus and Cranberry Salad

Mint and ginger add kick to an arugula salad topped with chopped fresh cranberries.

Honeyed Grapefruit Frozen Yogurt

Refreshingly tangy, this no-machine-required frozen yogurt is a delicious way to kick start a new year's diet (or just get a healthful sweet fix any time of year).

Lemon-Herb Grilled Chicken

Herbed lemon marinade cooks down with honey to a glossy, gorgeous glaze that gives this chicken a golden color.

Green Tea Soda

Brew this refreshing drink with green, ginkgo or ginseng tea mixed with honey. When the liquid cools, stir in your choice of fruit juices, such as orange or tangerine and lemon or lime. Add assorted fresh fruit and plain or flavored sparkling water just before serving.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings

Mix cider vinegar, Jamaican jerk seasoning, orange juice, lime juice, olive oil and soy sauce for this version of jerk marinade. Let chicken marinate 4 to 24 hours, and it'll be ready to go on the grill. Serve with Mango Salsa for more Caribbean flavor.

Fish Fillets with Cucumber-Orange Salsa

Make a quick salsa from cucumber, red onion, a chopped orange and seasoning blend to serve with fish filets.

Lemon-Basil Pasta

Lemon, basil and olive oil form a pestolike sauce to complement the linguine and kidney beans. From start to finish, this five-ingredient dinner takes only 25 minutes.

Citrus Salmon with Broccoli

Cook tender salmon fillets in your skillet with a simple lemon juice-sugar combination and a sprinkling of fresh dill. Broccoli or green beans round out this quick and easy dinner.

Citrus-Herb Roasted Chicken

Garlic, fresh herbs, spices and citrus make this roasted chicken special. 

Grapefruit Tartlets

These pretty little tarts are perfect for winter cocktail parties. They're best eaten soon after assembly, so to make ahead, prepare the crusts, sweet cream cheese and fruit in advance, but assemble just before serving.

Lemon Curd Tart

"The lemon curd is one of our favorite workhorses," says Patrick Groth of Incredibly Delicious in Springfield, Illinois. "My mother, who has worked for us for the last 16 years, is the only one who makes it. Hers is perfect, tart and smooth."

Ravioli with Peas and Lemon Pesto

Peas, pesto, lemon zest and toasted hazelnuts add fresh flavor to ravioli.

Blueberry-Topped Lemon Cheesecake

This recipe features a luscious fresh blueberry sauce on creamy lemon cheesecake.

Tangy Citrus Lemonade

Mix honey with fresh lemon and lime juice, then add fresh or frozen raspberries for this party-perfect lemonade.

Citrus-Date Salad

Credit: Paul Lowe
This fresh and colorful salad is a perfect side to grilled chicken or pork tenderloin. As you eat, the citrus juices mingle with the oil, so you don't even have to mix up a dressing.

Citrus Tuna Pasta Salad

Yellow sweet peppers, artichoke hearts, ripe olives and a light lemon-herb dressing highlight this colorful pasta salad.

Summer Breeze Lime Pie

A triple dose of lime-zest, juice and curd-gives this dreamy pie its refreshing flavor. The pretzel crust adds unexpected salty punch.

Orange-Honey Sweet Rolls

The recipe for these hearty rolls comes from Jean Hixson of the Kansas Wheat Commission. They'll keep in an airtight container for a couple days, or you can freeze them (unfrosted) for up to 2 months. They're best served warm, so when ready to eat, wrap the frozen cinnamon rolls in foil and bake about 25 minutes in a  300° oven. Frost as directed.

Lemon-Rosemary Pork Loin with Cherry Sauce

The classic fruit and pork combo gets a bold update: Slather the meat with a paste of garlic, mustard, lemon and rosemary, then serve with ruby red cherries. This recipe multiplies easily for entertaining.

Luscious Lemon Bars

Sweet and tart, these moist, powdered-sugar-topped dessert bars will disappear fast.

