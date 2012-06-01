Warm and Cheesy Recipes
Savor one of the top comfort-food ingredients—cheese—in these recipes for lasagna, chowder, fondue, casseroles and more.
Cheese Fondue
Classic cheese fondue is a splurge in every sense—but it's also guaranteed bliss. (And you don't even need a fondue pot!) CJ Bienert, owner of The Cheese Shop of Des Moines, shares his easy recipe.
Bean and Cheese Pupusas
The standard-bearer of Salvadoran food, a pupusa is a flat, pan-fried pocket of corn dough traditionally stuffed with cheese, beans or meat, then served with mild salsa and curtido (a tangy cabbage slaw). Maria and Juan Vasquez serve them with and without meat at their 3 in 1 Restaurant in Indianapolis.
Spinach-Mushroom-Sausage Pierogi Bake
You don't get much easier than this recipe from Jan Valdez of Chicago! Saute a few ingredients, stir in cream cheese to make a sauce, and dump it all over frozen pierogis in a casserole dish. (You don't even need to thaw the pierogis!)
Macaroni and Cheese Chowder with Crispy Ham
A splash of hot sauce, a topper of pan-fried ham and a just-right secret ingredient for ultrasmooth creaminess. (Guilty pleasure, thy name is American cheese.)
Creamy Artichoke Lasagna
The classic lasagna cheeses—ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella—give this one-dish meal its trademark gooey texture. The recipe also calls for some nontraditional lasagna ingredients, such as fresh artichokes.
Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
The combo of butternut squash, rigatoni, bacon and smoked cheese makes for a delicious twist on traditional mac and cheese.
Cheesy Dutch Baby with Pesto-Dressed Vegetables
We're convinced that colorful food tastes better—and nutritionists will tell you it's better for you, too. Proof: Our innovative recipe. While the egg-and-cheddar batter puffs in a skillet, a crazy-quilt of veggies roasts separately. When the timer beeps, put them together for a savory twist on a fruit-filled Dutch baby pancake.
Sausage and Spinach Skillet Pizza
A hot cast-iron skillet mimics a pizza stone to create a crisp, evenly browned crust. We loaded our pizza with oozy red sauce and stretchy cheese. Fork and knife highly recommended.
Milk-Braised Pork with Cheesy Grits
There are a lot of ingredients in this spruced-up comfort-food dish, but trust us, it's worth the effort for a weekend treat. The recipe from Michael Watz of Chicago was a finalist in one of our recipe contests.
Squash and Tomato Bake
Summer squash adds texture to this easy side dish, which combines stewed tomatoes with paprika, garlic, basil and pepper, as well as some melty mozzarella and Parmesan. It goes well with roast chicken or beef.
Starker's Bacon and Cheese Curd Burger
Sugared bacon and melting cheese curds or string cheese make a mouthwatering filling for these behemoth burgers.
Bacon-Pear Macaroni and Cheese
Crispy bacon, extra-creamy cheese sauce, pears sauteed in brown sugar and butter. This might be the ultimate comfort food.
Southwest Corn Pudding
Buttery onions, cheddar and green chilies lace our stuffing-like pudding. Inspired by traditional skillet corn bread, this recipe works as a side or as a meatless main served with a salad or garlicky sauteed kale.
Gouda and Red Onion Pizza
You can put just about any cheese on pizza. Try Gouda or Edam on this fresh-tasting onion pizza. To ease prep, start with refrigerated pizza crust.
Mexican Mac and Cheese
Pair Mexican flavors with pasta for this comfort-food casserole that includes sausage, salsa and Monterey Jack cheese.
Cheesy Brat Stew Casserole
This six-ingredient hotdish recipe from an Appleton, Wisconsin, reader features bratwurst, cheddar cheese and potatoes. "It's a quick, easy recipe," our reader says. "There's not much you can mess up."
Spinach Quiche
This easy breakfast pie, packed with nutrient-rich spinach, isn't overly eggy like some quiches. The recipe comes from Carol Reimer of Brownsburg, Indiana.
Tagliatelle a la Hudson
A simple mix of ingredients results in an elegant dish. Lemon peel and prosciutto flavor a whipping cream and Parmesan mixture tossed with hot pasta.
Cheesy Potato Soup
Potato, bacon and cheese—all the flavors you love in a bowl of soup! The American cheese keeps the soup from curdling while it slow cooks. Mashing cooked potatoes a bit gives the soup some body, while the bacon adds a smoky-salty taste.
Triangle Ranch Scalloped Corn
Eggs, creamed corn, diced green chile peppers and American cheese give this classic American side dish a new flavor. Saltines add some texture to the mix.
Goat Cheese, Artichoke and Smoked Ham Strata
Parmesan and fontina get a flavor boost from mild goat cheese in this company-special breakfast casserole.
Brats and Beer Cheddar Chowder
The name alone evokes images of some of Wisconsin's best foods: cheese, bratwurst and beer. "Hearty comfort food!" writes a website reviewer. "Especially good if you use specialty seasoned brats from your butcher."
Ultimate Grilled Cheese and Ham Panini with Parsnip Fries
When grilled cheese dreams big, it winds up like this. Our melty-perfect creation layers fruit chutney with ham, thinly sliced pear, a few arugula leaves, Gouda and creamy, nutty Fontina.
Jack Cheese and Smoky Chipotle Fondue
Lots of Monterey Jack cheese goes into this creamy fondue, along with sour cream, chipotle peppers and bacon. Scoop up with bread or tortilla chips. It's a great party recipe or a fun family meal.
Short Ribs over Cheesy Polenta
Put in a slow cooker, short ribs give you a delicious, dressed-up dish with hardly any work. A hint of licorice from fennel accents the recipe.
Swiss-Artichoke Dip
Artichoke hearts, dried tomatoes and sauce combine for a rich, creamy dip. Our recipe calls for processed Swiss cheese because it melts smoothly, but regular Swiss cheese will work fine, too. The dip will have a more stretchy, less creamy texture, but it tastes just as good.
Cheesy Italian Meatball Casserole
Combine Italian meatballs, three kinds of cheese, pasta and sauce for this easy, crowd-pleasing casserole.
Bacon and Baked Potato Soup
Shredded American cheese is ideal for this soup because it melts so well. "My family loved this soup, and I even passed on the recipe to a neighbor who also thought it was awesome," notes one of our readers.
Stuffed Italian Meatballs
Spiced Italian sausage encases melty mozzarella cheese for meatballs perfect dipped in marinara sauce, stuffed into a calzone or plopped on top of spaghetti.