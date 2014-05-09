Canning Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated April 01, 2021

Canning recipes make it possible to have summer all year long. Try our recipes for canning beans, salsa, jam, pickles, relish, beets and more.

Strawberry-Lemon Marmalade

Strips of lemon peel give this tangy preserve a delicious bitter edge.

Bread & Butter Pickles

Be sure to use small pickling cucumbers, which have fewer seeds and crisper texture than English or salad cucumbers. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.

Pickled Pear Tomatoes with Rosemary and Garlic

For an appetizer, serve this melange of spices and tiny pickled tomatoes with a sliced baguette.

Sweet Cherry Jam

To remove pits from the dark sweet cherries used in this recipe, try a cherry pitter (available from cookware shops or catalogs). Otherwise, halve the cherries, then pry the pits out with the tip of a knife.

Pickled Green Beans

Dilly Beans are a farmhouse staple and common to old preserving books. They're equally happy as part of a relish or antipasto tray or at a picnic with burgers and brats. This recipe is from Urban Roots in Springfield, Missouri. 

Mexican Corn Salsa

We love the sweet heat of this sunny salsa. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.

Chunky Tomato Salsa

Tomato plants gone wild? This giant batch of salsa will help deplete the vines.

Spiced Nectarines

Top breakfast staples like French toast, waffles, yogurt or oatmeal with syrupy cinnamon- and nutmeg-infused nectarines.

Carrot-Cake Jam

Slather this jam on toast with cream cheese, and your breakfast will taste like a dessert.

Sweet-Hot Peppers

Look for Hungarian hot wax peppers at farmers markets or sub banana peppers. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.

Peach Chutney

This recipe from the Peach Barn Cafe in Alto Pass, Illinois, makes just 2 1/4 cups, but if you have an abundance of peaches, you can make multiple batches of this recipe and can them.

Fresh Green Tomato Relish

Don't let any hard, unripened tomatoes go to waste! Pile this gingery, sweet-tart relish on brats or hamburgers, or serve it over grilled fish. The relish keeps well in the fridge for 1 week, but if you like, it can be canned for longer storage or to be given as gifts.

Chowchow

We've packed a bushel of veggies into this tangy Southern-style relish. Serve it alongside ham and beans or pork chops-and don't forget the corn bread!

Peachalope Jam

Lemon, nutmeg and walnuts add layered flavor and texture to this unusual jam, which uses both peaches and cantaloupe. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.

Zucchini Relish

If you have a food processor, use it! This zingy relish requires lots of chopping. Try it on brats or burgers, or even with grilled chicken or pork chops. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.

Ratatouille-Style Tomato Sauce

This eggplant-laden sauce is a hearty, meatless alternative to spaghetti sauce. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.

Blueberry Chardonnay Jam

This jam doesn't taste boozy; the white wine just deepens the flavor, like red wine in a stew. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.

Tomato-Basil Jam

Any variety of ripe tomato can be used for this sweet and tangy spread. Try it on sandwiches, as a topping for fish or meats or as an accompaniment for a gourmet cheese board.

Pickled Beets

Allspice, cinnamon and cloves flavor these sweet-sour beets. If only large beets are available, quarter or chop them into chunks after peeling in Step 1.

Hot Pepper Mustard Butter

Thanks to the thickener Clear Jel (available online), this unusual sandwich spread has a luscious, creamy consistency. If you want a milder taste, use 4 ounces of hot peppers and 4 ounces of mild peppers. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.

Garden Salsa Jam

This jam is made with the fresh veggies you might find in salsa.

Step-by-step guide to canning

For your first canning venture, pick just one recipe. Invite a friend, and set aside time to savor the process-and have fun! Here's our guide for how to can.

