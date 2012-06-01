Easy Casserole and Hotdish Recipes
Warm up your table with these hearty, satisfying meals from the oven.
Pizza Pasta Skillet Casserole
A blanket of gooey cheese and the oven-crisped pepperoni make this casserole a guaranteed kid pleaser. Of course, you can switch up the ingredients as easily as the toppings on a pizza. Classics like sweet pepper, black olives and sausage are all fair game—but we'd hold the anchovies!
Cheesy Brat Casserole
This six-ingredient hotdish recipe from an Appleton, Wisconsin, reader features an all-star lineup of Wisconsin foods, including bratwurst, cheddar cheese and potatoes. "It's a quick, easy recipe," our reader says. "There's not much you can mess up."
Chicken and Corn Hash-Brown Bake
This comfort food hotdish offers a new twist on the usual hash brown casserole. Try it for everyday meals as well as potlucks!
Spinach-Mushroom-Sausage Pierogi Bake
You don't get much easier than this recipe from Jan Valdez of Chicago! Saute a few ingredients, stir in cream cheese to make a sauce, and dump it all over frozen pierogis in a casserole dish. (You don't even need to thaw the pierogis!)
Classic Chicken and Wild Rice Hotdish
Rich cream sauce stands in for canned soup in Minnesota chef Amy Thielen's spin on classic chicken and wild rice hotdish. The recipe comes from Amy's book The New Midwestern Table (clarksonpotter.com).
Mexican Mac and Cheese
Pair Mexican flavors with pasta for this comfort-food casserole that includes sausage, salsa and Monterey Jack cheese.
Cheeseburger-and-Fries Casserole
This might be the easiest casserole you ever make, with just four ingredients and 15 minutes of prep time. The recipe comes from an Elkader, Iowa, reader. Kids of all ages will probably douse the stick-to-your-ribs meal with ketchup.
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Enchiladas
Doctored with onion, chili powder and cocoa, canned sauce becomes a stepping-stone to something deeper.
Unforgettable Chicken Pie
This from-scratch deep-dish chicken casserole comes from a Caledonia, Michigan, reader. "It's not your run-of-the-mill chicken pie," says the reader, who adds a bit of pork sausage for farm-hearty flavor. "Anyone who tries it just can't get enough of it."
Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
The combo of butternut squash, rigatoni, bacon and smoked cheese makes for a delicious twist on traditional mac and cheese.
Chicken-Broccoli Bake
A flurry of curry adds zest to this classic casserole combo of chicken, broccoli and cheese.
Wine-Tasting Lasagna
This is a great recipe for entertaining. If you're thinking about holding a wine-tasting party, the flavors of the red meat sauce and cheese-spinach layers in this colorful lasagna will complement the wines.
Spicy Brunch Lasagna
This make-ahead egg casserole features lasagna noodles, Alfredo sauce and hash brown potatoes, making it great for brunch or a simple dinner.
Triangle Ranch Scalloped Corn
Diced green chile peppers give this cheesy baked dish character with some hotness. We like the crunch from the saltine crackers, too.
Eight-Layer Casserole
A Waukegan, Illinois, reader contributed this homespun ground beef-and-noodle hotdish recipe. Make-ahead directions are included at the end of the recipe.
Mexican Biscuit Casserole
This taco-flavored main dish is a potluck favorite from a Fargo, North Dakota, reader. Serve it with tortilla chips so your guests can scoop and eat.
Bacon-Pear Macaroni and Cheese
Your family won't be able to resist the flavor combo of this macaroni and cheese casserole!
Cheesy Italian Meatball Casserole
Combine Italian meatballs, three kinds of cheese, pasta and sauce for this easy, crowd-pleasing casserole.
