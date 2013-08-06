10 Top Recipes for Cast-Iron Pans

These 10 recipes will inspire you to pull a cast-iron pan—yours, your mother's or your grandmother's—off the shelf.

Southwest Corn Pudding

Buttery onions, cheddar and green chilies lace our stuffinglike pudding. Inspired by traditional skillet corn bread, this recipe works as a side or as a meatless main served with a salad or garlicky sauteed kale.

Cajun-Rubbed Salmon

Fish made easy! Start with a quick sear-one of cast iron's best tricks-to seal in moisture; finish by baking in the oven. A simple pickle relish tops the spice-rubbed fish with tang.

Related: 20 Favorite Salmon Recipes

Caramel Pecan Skillet Brownie

Caramel in the bottom of the pan melds with the brownie, creating a dessert so rich and gooey that you need a spoon to serve it. Because cast iron holds heat, the brownie will still be warm when you go back for seconds.

Bacon-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Frying bacon in the skillet, then tossing sprouts and red onion in the drippings before roasting means you'll only dirty one pan making this elegant side dish.

Related: Fresh Brussels Sprouts Recipes

Greek Burgers

After searing a burger on cast iron (and tasting the crust that develops), you may never grill burgers outside again. We topped ours with herby veggies and feta cheese.

Related: Take Your Burger to the Next Level

Sausage and Spinach Skillet Pizza

A hot cast-iron skillet mimics a pizza stone to create a crisp, evenly browned crust. We loaded our pizza with oozy red sauce and stretchy cheese. Fork and knife highly recommended.

Related: Homemade Pizza Recipes

Potato Latkes

Cast iron's heat retention means oil holds a high temperature, so fried foods crisp quickly and evenly. These traditional Jewish potato-onion fritters have tender centers and lacy rims. Top them with sour cream or applesauce.

Related: Perfect Potato Recipes

Blackberry Clafouti

Cherries usually dot this French country dessert, but we opted for plump blackberries and a wisp of orange liqueur. Baked in a large skillet or a group of minis, the simple, eggy batter yields a texture between cake and custard.

Roasted Chicken with Sage Pan Sauce

This sage-infused, company-worthy recipe takes full advantage of cast iron's versatility. The pan goes from stovetop to oven and back to stove top.

Related: Favorite Chicken Recipes

Cranberry Orange Upside-Down Cake

Invert this moist cake while it's still warm to reveal a kaleidoscope of glistening, tart berries and sweet mandarin oranges.

Related: Upside-Down Cake Recipes You'll Flip Over

