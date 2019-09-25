Comfort Foods

Warm up your table with casseroles, slow-cooker meals, prizewinning recipes and other Midwest favorites.

Our Best Casserole and Hotdish Recipes

Warm up your table with these 30 hearty, satisfying meals from the oven.
Favorite Midwest Hometown Recipes

Sample a taste of the Midwest with these 50 recipes that reflect Heartland tradition and ingredients, from South Dakota peach kuchen to Iowa corn chowder.
Our Best Fall Comfort Foods

Meatloaf, pork chops, macaroni and cheese, chili, muffins and more! Indulge in some of our favorite fall foods.
Super Slow-Cooker Potluck Recipes

Slow-cooker recipes to bring to your next potluck get-together or party: appetizers, main dishes, sides, desserts and drinks!
Top Chicken Casserole Recipes

Mix chicken with rice, noodles, veggies, cheese and more to create our 25 warm and comforting chicken casseroles and hotdishes.
Readers' Choice Fall Comfort Foods

What do you love to cook in fall? Chili, stew, pot roast, meat loaf, pie, pumpkin bread, squash, dumplings, beans, sweet potatoes—that's what our Facebook fans tell us. Dig in to these recipes inspired by your comments!
25 Fall Slow-Cooker Recipes

A small investment of time in the morning—peeling onions, chopping carrots, browning beef—pays off in the evening, when you come in from raking leaves or cheering the home team and find a stew, pot roast or another fall dish ready in the slow cooker.
Irresistible Slow-Cooker Appetizers

Make zesty meatballs, tender pulled meat, crunchy snack mixes and savory dips in your slow cooker—perfect for serving at your next party.
40 Favorite Comfort Food Recipes

Meat-Free Comfort Food Recipes

Divine Slow-Cooker Desserts

Hearty Slow-Cooker Soups, Stews & Chilies

State Fair Blue-Ribbon Recipes

This exclusive collection of all-star recipes shared by some of the legends of Midwest state fair cook-offs features treats such as Whoopie Pie Cake, True Butterscotch Pie and Cloverleaf Rolls.

