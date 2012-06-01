Our Best Winter Chicken Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com Updated December 22, 2019

Casseroles, slow-cooker meals, soups, skillet dinners and more highlight this collection of 30-plus chicken recipes perfect for warming a winter night.

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

This 170-calorie slow-cooker version of a classic comfort food takes just 25 minutes of prep and uses reduced-fat cream cheese in its creamy homemade broth.

Chicken with Olives and Dates

Credit: Paul Lowe
This dish couldn't be easier, but the payoff is succulent, sweet, savory and so much more than the sum of its parts.

Unforgettable Chicken Pie

This from-scratch deep-dish chicken casserole comes from a Caledonia, Michigan, reader. "It's not your run-of-the-mill chicken pie," says the reader, who adds a bit of pork sausage for farm-hearty flavor. "Anyone who tries it just can't get enough of it."

Chicken Tagine

Credit: Brie Passano
For this recipe, Karen Bell, chef and owner of Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee, marinates thighs and drumsticks in saffron, mint and ras el hanout (a blend of cinnamon, coriander, ginger, turmeric and black pepper), then simmers them with olives and preserved lemons for pops of briny flavor.

Chunky Bean and Chicken Chili

Crushed tortilla chips, stirred into the chili's base, give this dish a lusciously silky texture. Put it together in just 20 minutes.

Angel Chicken

Chicken and fresh mushrooms slow-cook in cream cheese, wine and soup. It's easy to put together but tastes complex because of its delicately seasoned cream sauce.

Slow-Cooker Coq au Vin

We adapted a classic French recipe of chicken cooked in wine for this slow-cooker specialty. Burgundy flavors the meaty chicken and forms the base of the gravy.

Chicken Pot Pie

This dish is creamy, chickeny goodness. The pastry tops can be made a day or two ahead. Bake as directed; cool and then cover loosely with plastic wrap and store at room temperature.

Roast Chicken with Caramelized Onions and Fall Fruit

Apples, pears and cranberries mix with caramelized onions in a luscious tumble over chicken breasts. Why leave the skin on and bones in? Trust us; you'll notice the extra flavor.

Wild Rice and Chicken Soup

Mix a can of cream of chicken soup, mushrooms, veggies and rice mix for the soup base. Any boneless cooked chicken works in this recipe, but chicken thighs, with more moisture from fat, slow-cook the best.

Grape-Stuffed Chicken with Lemon Orzo

Fruit-and-nut stuffing transforms everyday chicken breasts into a company-ready feast. Bonus: It's deceptively simple; you'll have dinner on the table in an hour.

Chicken Alfredo and Rice Casserole

For a fast warm-up on a cold night, put together this quick and easy version of classic chicken and rice casserole with refrigerated light pasta sauce, cubed cooked chicken and cooked rice.

Warm-Me-Up Chicken Chili

Combine chicken, chopped vegetables and canned beans for this warm and comforting chili. Our recipe gives variations for Slow Cooker Chicken Chili as well as a spicier Chipotle Chicken Chili.

Oven-Barbecued Chicken

Oven-baking the chicken makes this recipe a breeze for any time of the year, and homemade barbecue sauce is always a hit. Serve with rolls and slaw.  

Greek-Style Chicken Skillet

Chicken and fresh vegetables simmer in a garlic-tomato broth for an easy skillet dinner. Feta cheese adds a touch of creaminess. Serve with either plain or flavored couscous.

Moroccan Chicken Stew

Combine spices with raisins and apricots to season this slow-cooker chicken stew. Serve on couscous and topped with toasted pine nuts and fresh cilantro.

Creamy Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Chicken breast and chopped broccoli combine with a soup-based cream sauce and noodles in this classic potluck dish. You can lighten the traditional recipe by using reduced-fat, reduced-sodium soup and fat-free sour cream, if you prefer.

Cashew Chicken

A package of frozen veggies, canned mushrooms and canned soup shorten the prep work in this takeout-style recipe.

Slow-Cooker French Chicken Stew

Save time with premade pasta sauce for this slow-cooker recipe. Tender chicken, herbs and fresh vegetables blend for a crowd-pleasing dish.

Texas-Style Casserole

Patterned after a legendary Texas recipe, this irresistible main dish includes seasoned chicken stacked up with chili peppers, tortillas, sour cream sauce and cheese.

Antlers Wild Rice Soup

We like the smooth richness of this chunky main-dish soup from Antlers Restaurant at Breezy Point Resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

Chicken and Noodles

Chicken, noodles, veggies and herbs simmer in a creamy sauce. It's a perfect one-dish winter meal; just serve with a small salad or dinner rolls.

 

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com