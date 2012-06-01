Slow-Cooker Chicken Main Dish Recipes
Our best slow-cooker chicken recipes feature creamy sauces, zesty spices, fresh vegetables and other ideas for preparing chicken dinners, soups and stews.
Jalapeño Chicken Breasts
Chili powder and sliced pickled jalapeño chile pepper turn up the heat on these slow-cooked chicken breasts. Add a cream cheese sauce before serving, and sprinkle with bacon, if you like.
Slow-Cooker Murgh Tari
Chicago cookbook author Anupy Singla adapted this deeply spiced, ginger-punched murgh (chicken) tari (sauce) from her husband, who is also Punjabi. The recipe is featured in Singla's cookbook The Indian Slow Cooker.
Short on time? Try the Pressure-Cooker Murgh Tari version of this recipe.
Red Bean, Chicken, and Sweet Potato Stew
Vitamin-rich sweet potatoes and creamy peanut butter complement spicy Cajun seasoning in this easy chicken slow-cooker stew.
Super Simple Peachy Barbecue Chicken
Just three ingredients produce a rich-flavored, sweet-tangy barbecue sauce for drumsticks in this easy chicken slow-cooker recipe.
Hot and Spicy Braised Peanut Chicken
Creamy peanut butter, red curry paste and fresh ginger flavor a Thai-inspired chicken slow-cooker recipe.
Angel Chicken
Chicken and fresh mushrooms slow-cook in cream cheese, wine and soup. It's easy to put together but tastes like chicken in a complex cream sauce--smooth with delicate seasoning.
Nacho Cheese Chicken Chowder
This five-ingredient chowder goes together in minutes and then cooks two hours on high or four to five hours on low in your slow-cooker. Serve with breadsticks for dipping.
Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya
The three-pepper homemade Cajun seasoning adds lots of fiery flavor to this slow-cooker version of jambalaya. We've used no-salt-added and reduced-sodium products to create a healthier main dish.
Chicken and White Bean Stew
Great Northern or cannellini beans blend with chicken and purchased Alfredo sauce in this easy-to-assemble slow-cooker meal. Serve with crusty bread and tossed salad.
Wild Rice and Chicken Soup
Mix a can of cream of chicken soup, mushrooms, veggies and rice mix for the soup base. Any boneless cooked chicken works in this recipe, but chicken thighs, with more moisture from fat, slow-cook the best.
Easy Chicken Tetrazzini
What exactly is tetrazzini? It's a pasta dish with mushrooms and cream sauce. We added black pepper, nutmeg and green onions to our easy slow-cooker chicken version.
Greek Oregano Chicken with Spinach, Orzo and Grape Tomatoes
Rub oregano, parsley and basil on chicken breasts before slow-cooking with spinach and tomatoes in a low-sodium broth. Finish the healthy slow-cooker chicken dinner by serving with cooked orzo and a sprinkling of Parmesan.
Curried Chicken
This slow-cooker chicken recipe delivers a world of flavors, with curry playing off of jalapeños, raisins, shredded coconut and sweet peppers.
Saucy Sweet and Sour Chicken
Brown sugar, ketchup, lemonade concentrate and vinegar give this chicken its sweet-and-sour tang.
Chicken and Vegetables with Herbs
Slow-simmer chicken legs with wine, rosemary, thyme, mushrooms and pearl onions. Serve with mashed potatoes or rice.C
Slow Cooker Cranberry Chicken
Cranberry sauce combined with tapioca and onion soup simmers to perfection in this five-ingredient main dish recipe, a slow-cooker version of an oven classic. Serve over white rice to complete the fall meal.
Garlic Chicken with Artichokes
Garlic alone is enough to amp up chicken's tastiness, but adding artichokes to the slow cooker takes this dish to the next level.
Cashew Chicken
A package of frozen veggies, canned mushrooms and canned soup shorten the prep work in this takeout-style recipe for your slow cooker.
Easy Italian Chicken
Purchased spaghetti sauce, cabbage wedges, onion and mushrooms combine for a no-fuss, flavorful chicken dish.
Chicken Stroganoff
Combine condensed cream of mushroom soup, chicken, chopped onion and water for this easy slow-cooker stroganoff. Just before serving, add sour cream, and spoon over hot cooked noodles.
Chicken and Veggie Burritos
Packed with flavorful ingredients, this recipe is the perfect way to get your daily dose of veggies.
Warm-Me-Up Chicken Chili
Chicken, chopped vegetables and canned beans make a warm and comforting chili. Our recipe gives variations for Slow Cooker Chicken Chili as well as a spicier Chipotle Chicken Chili.
Herbed Chicken and Mushrooms
Love mushrooms? Pick your favorite type or mix and match for this chicken slow-cooker recipe. Serve chicken and vegetables over pasta drizzled with cooking juices.
Slow Cooker Indian Chicken Stew
Curry and ginger give zesty Indian flavor to the chicken, chickpeas and diced tomatoes in this slow-cooker meal. Stir in fresh spinach leaves just before serving for added color and nutrition.
Slow Cooker French Chicken Stew
Save time with premade pasta sauce for this slow-cooker recipe. Tender chicken, herbs and fresh vegetables blend for a crowd-pleasing dish.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
This 170-calorie slow-cooker version of a classic comfort food takes just 25 minutes of prep and uses reduced-fat cream cheese in its creamy homemade broth.
Chicken Cacciatore
Serve this slow-cooked Italian classic with plenty of pasta to sop up the chunky sauce, full of fresh mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions, sweet peppers, diced tomatoes and garlic.
Tex-Mex Chicken Sloppy Joes
Scoop this versatile chicken-pork filling into toasted tortillas for taco night, combine with hot rice to stuff into flour tortillas for burritos or serve on a hoagie bun for a more traditional sloppy joe sandwich.
Cuban Arroz con Pollo
The classic Latin American dish of chicken and rice gets a modern makeover with the help of a slow cooker and some nutrition upgrades like brown rice and extra vegetables. Anchiote powder gives the dish a slightly tart flavor and brilliant yellow-red hue.
Slow Cooker Coq au Vin
We adapted a classic French recipe of chicken cooked in wine for this slow-cooker specialty. Burgundy flavors the meaty chicken and forms the base of the gravy.
Moroccan Chicken Stew
Combine spices with raisins and apricots to season this slow-cooker chicken stew. Serve on couscous and topped with toasted pine nuts and fresh cilantro.
Chicken Cassoulet-Style Soup
This five-ingredient slow-cooker recipe features hearty chunks of smoked turkey sausage and chicken cooked with a red wine pasta sauce broth and cannellini beans.
Mango-Chicken Tinga
Ground chipotle chili pepper and fire-roasted diced tomatoes add just the right amount of heat to this tropical take on slow-cooker chicken. We like it served with fresh pineapple wedges, lime wedges and Mexican crema.
Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie
Make this classic comfort food in your slow cooker with chicken thighs and a mix of fresh and frozen veggies, then top with piecrust pieces browned in the oven just before you serve the dish.
Red Wine Braised Chicken
Fifteen minutes of prep time is all you need for this rich, but simple chicken slow-cooker recipe!