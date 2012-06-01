Fabulous Fresh Egg Recipes
Serve up tempting egg recipes for breakfast, brunch or dinner, including chilaquiles, frittatas, quiches, casseroles and burritos.
Roasted Tomato Chilaquiles
Our shortcut chilaquiles use corn chips to avoid frying tortillas. The sauce is a quick puree of canned fire-roasted tomatoes, onion, garlic and chipotle peppers. Serve with fried eggs, quick-pickled radishes, and an appetite for adventure.
Peperonata with Potatoes and Egg
This classic Italian braised-pepper stew freezes beautifully. Abra Berens suggests heaping it over potatoes (or even pasta, polenta or couscous) and topping it with a poached or boiled egg. This recipe is from her book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables.
Arugula-Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs
When it's too hot for lentil soup, put the quick-cooking pulse to good use in this nutritious, meat-free salad.
Zucchini and Feta Frittata with Parsley and Arugula Salad
Although you can eat it warm, this fresh frittata can also be a make-ahead brunch dish. Serving it at room temperature means the salad on top won't wilt (and your cooking work is done before the guests arrive).
Spring Egg Scramble
Scrambles are a blank slate that you can adapt to every season, varying the veggies to use whatever you have on hand. More lunch-like than breakfasty, this version begs for a salad and buttered toast. The recipe comes from The Birchwood Cafe Cookbook. A perfect accompaniment: Green Tea Vinaigrette on mixed greens, another recipe from the cafe cookbook.
Fusion Bowl with Tofu and Soft-Cooked Egg
Carrot matchsticks, shiitake mushrooms and tender Napa cabbage hide in a tangle of chewy udon noodles. The tofu acts like a sponge, soaking up a sweet-and-spicy honey-Sriracha marinade.
Salsa Verde Deviled Eggs
Italian salsa verde is a salty, savory, herbaceous condiment of basil, parsley, capers and anchovies—all ingredients that play beautifully with the richness of mayonnaise in these rustic and punchy deviled eggs.
Kimchi Fried Rice
Wisconsin blogger Alice Choi (Hip Foodie Mom) says this weeknight-easy recipe is the perfect gateway into cooking Korean at home. All the ingredients can be found at a large urban supermarket, or at Asian grocery stores.
Egg-on-Top Galettes with Potato and Cream Cheese
Quiche, we love you—but these individual egg tarts from Sister Pie in Detroit may be our new favorite way to eat piecrust for breakfast. The key is serving the galettes with mustard, which cuts the richness of the pastry, egg and cream cheese. (They're doable to make in the morning for brunch, just be sure to prep the pastry in advance.)
Beans on Toast with Fried Egg
Inspired by British pub fare, this breakast-for-dinner (or brunch!) dish tops buttered toast with bacony stovetop baked beans, tomatoes and a fried egg.
Greens, Eggs and Ham Potato Salad
Loaded with protein and fresh greens, this is a simple yet flavorful potato salad. Paired with a fruit salad, it's almost hearty enough to eat as a meal.
Egg and Potato Tortilla
Kettle chips offer a terrific shortcut to the usual slow-poached potatoes in our version of Spain's famous egg dish. Tasty both warm and at room temperature, the tortilla can be cut into small pieces for an appetizer or into wedges for a light meal with salad and bread.
Steak, Egg and Goat Cheese Pizza
Eggs on pizza? Yes, please! The runny yolks mix deliciously with savory roast beef and tangy goat cheese. To make it a meal, pair with a simple salad.
Tiny Quiche
Prebaked phyllo shells (available at large supermarkets) make this party-perfect recipe an absolute snap to make—start to finish, you'll be done in 35 minutes.
Smoked Turkey and Sweet Potato Hash
This colorful one-skillet meal lends itself to improvisation; you could trade the red sweet peppers for green, the spinach for kale, the turkey for ham or the fried eggs for scrambled. Of course, we think the original recipe is pretty darn perfect, with a blend of potatoes and tasty browned onions whose caramelly flavor ties the dish together.
Delicata Frittata
Eat breakfast for dinner by nesting rings of delicata squash in a skillet full of eggs, dotted with goat cheese and thyme.
Crepe-Framed Eggs with Asparagus Hash
The "windows" on this oven-baked brunch dish reveal a filling of chopped asparagus and pancetta, Gruyère and a sunny egg. When you slice the asparagus, think small, like diced onion. It may seem unorthodox to chop up those beautiful stalks, but it guarantees you get morsels of asparagus in every bite.
Breakfast Burritos
Combine hash browns, sausage, bacon, eggs, cheese and chopped veggies for a hearty breakfast tortilla. Top the colorful mixture with cool sour cream and spicy salsa.
Spaghetti Carbonara
This recipe for a classic pasta carbonara comes from the cookbook Michael Symon's 5 in 5 ($19.99), a fantastic source for weeknight dinner ideas. Plan to prep the ingredients (grate cheese, chop parsley) before you begin.
Swiss Chard, Egg and Potato Wrap
Healthy tip: By mixing egg whites and whole eggs, you can trim some fat and cholesterol without losing all the flavor. And you get that nice yellow color, too.
Eggs Benedict with Maltaise Sauce
What's Maltaise Sauce, you ask? It's just hollandaise sauce with a bit of orange zest and juice added. But you wouldn't believe how that bit of zing transforms this brunch standard.
Herbed Egg-Potato Bake
You can assemble the cheesy Herbed Egg-Potato Bake up to two days ahead and refrigerate it.
Chicken Caesar Egg Sandwich
Bacon, grilled chicken, crisp romaine and a fried egg crowd inside a flaky croissant. Our dressing includes anchovy fillets for authentic Caesar flavor; if you'd prefer to leave them out, increase the Worcestershire sauce to 2 teaspoons. (Or you can substitute bottled Caesar dressing for the homemade to make the recipe more streamlined.)
Mini Egg Pastries with Bearnaise Sauce
The herby bearnaise sauce is a bit fussy to make compared to purchased hollandaise sauce, but you'll notice a real difference in flavor.
Eggs Goldenrod
This dish is terrific for brunch or a light supper. Hard-cooked eggs are simmered in a delicate white sauce that's ladled over warm biscuits.
Spinach-Asparagus Quiche
This hearty quiche recipe combines favorite healthy greens spinach and asparagus with Parmesan and cheddar cheeses.
Egg Tips
Storing Eggs Store raw eggs in their original carton in a refrigerator set at 40 degrees or below for as long as four weeks. A hard-cooked egg keeps in the fridge for up to a week.
Warm Them Up When hard-cooking eggs, don't shock them by dropping them into boiling water. You could crack the egg that way. Start them out in cold water, then bring them to a boil.
Egg Benefit An average-size egg contains 12 percent of the recommended daily allowance of protein, which means it can help you feel full longer.