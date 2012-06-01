Fabulous Fresh Egg Recipes

Storing Eggs Store raw eggs in their original carton in a refrigerator set at 40 degrees or below for as long as four weeks. A hard-cooked egg keeps in the fridge for up to a week.

Warm Them Up When hard-cooking eggs, don't shock them by dropping them into boiling water. You could crack the egg that way. Start them out in cold water, then bring them to a boil.

Egg Benefit An average-size egg contains 12 percent of the recommended daily allowance of protein, which means it can help you feel full longer.