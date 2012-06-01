40 Favorite Chicken Recipes
Roasted, stir-fried, stuffed, grilled, served with sauce or in soup—our chicken recipes cook up perfectly for everyday suppers or special occasions.
Grill-Roasted Chicken with Arugula and Crostini
At Kinnikinnick Farm in Illinois, Susan Cleverdon serves roast chicken on a bed of crostini and baby arugula, deliciously glazed in the chicken's lemony drippings. It's a fresh, Italianesque twist on a classic roast chicken.
Cider-Braised Chicken, Brussels Sprouts and Apples
This fantastic one-pan dinner is ideal for a Sunday supper or casual fall get-together with friends; the sauce is delicious, so serve with bread or mashed potatoes to soak up every delicious bite.
Chicken with Olives and Dates
This dish couldn't be easier, but the payoff is succulent, sweet, savory and so much more than the sum of its parts.
Roast Chicken with Pan Gravy
This recipe is a comforting standby for Minnesota TV host and author Andrew Zimmern. The onion-infused pan gravy is begging for mashed potatoes.
Easy Balsamic Chicken
This easy weeknight chicken recipe offers sweet balsamic taste and a golden grilled finish with 10 minutes of prep. Originally published in August 2002, it later made a list of our all-time favorite recipes.
Tandoori Chicken Drumsticks and Roasty Red Onions
Our version of the Indian restaurant staple has an easy spiced yogurt marinade and roasts in a hot oven with wedges of onion. Serve with basmati rice and mango chutney.
Thai-Style Chicken Curry with Basil and Jasmine Rice
Because it calls for a full cup of fresh basil, this is a great dish to make in early fall, when the plants in your garden are huge and you're looking for ways to use them. This dish starts on the stove top but finishes out of the way in the oven, leaving just enough time to make rice for sopping up the creamy sauce.
Chicken Dijonnaise
This sauteed chicken with mustard cream sauce is easy enough for weeknights, but elegant enough for guests, too. The recipe comes from a Painesville, Ohio restaurant.
Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs
We won't mince words: This is juicy, spicy, sticky, glorious barbecued chicken. One of the secrets? Chicken thighs. They cook fast, like breasts, but they have richer flavor and don't dry out. And nutritionally speaking, the two are more similar than you'd think.
Lemon-Avocado Chicken Salad
Avocado adds luscious richness to this bright, citrusy chicken salad. Be sure to toss the ingredients gently so the avocado doesn't blend in completely.
Spicy Chicken-Peanut Thai Pizza
If you love Thai peanut sauce, you'll go nuts for this simple pizza. We especially love how the veggies go on after the pizza bakes, so they stay fresh, crispy and colorful.
Roasted Chicken with Sage Pan Sauce
This sage-infused, company-worthy fall recipe takes full advantage of cast iron's versatility. The pan goes from stove top to oven and back to stove top.
Sesame Grilled Chicken
A lively ginger marinade flavors chicken pieces on their way to the grill. The recipe is a backyard favorite from Linda Taylor of West Des Moines.
Coconut Chicken Noodle Bowl
Ready in 30 minutes, this restaurant-style noodle bowl is a breeze to throw together. Coconut milk and fish sauce-Thai staples available at the supermarket-impart authentic flavor.
Pineapple Chicken Stir-Fry
Garden-fresh veggies and juicy pineapple give classic stir-fry a seasonal refresh. For an easy substitute, switch the chicken for thinly sliced boneless pork or peeled, deveined medium shrimp.
Unforgettable Chicken Pie
This from-scratch deep-dish chicken casserole comes from a Caledonia, Michigan, reader. "It's not your run-of-the-mill chicken pie," says the reader, who adds a bit of pork sausage for farm-hearty flavor. "Anyone who tries it just can't get enough of it."
Lemon-Thyme Roast Chicken with Artichokes
We used all packaged veggies (baby carrots, frozen pearl onions and jarred artichoke hearts) to make this Mediterranean-inspired roast chicken a convenient supper choice. Honey-mustard pan gravy adds to the appeal.
Chef Joe's Cranberry Orange Chicken
Joe Schadler of Celebration River Cruises in Moline, Illinois, loves to fix this colorful make-ahead dish; his passengers savor its sweet-tart flavor.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings
Mix cider vinegar, Jamaican jerk seasoning, orange juice, lime juice, olive oil and soy sauce for this version of jerk marinade. Let chicken marinate 4 to 24 hours, and you'll be ready to go straight to the grill. Serve with Mango Salsa for more Caribbean flavor.
Texas-Style Casserole
Patterned after a legendary Texas recipe, this irresistible main dish includes seasoned chicken stacked up with chili peppers, tortillas, sour cream sauce, and cheese.
Chicken Dinner in a Packet
Chicken, mushrooms, zucchini and carrots steam in tidy foil packages in your oven. Serve in the foil packets, or transfer chicken and vegetables to serving plates and drizzle with cooking juices. If you like, serve with rice and garnish with basil.
Asian-Style Chicken Salad
Curly noodles, almonds, sesame seeds and rice vinegar blend in this crunchy, tangy brunch or luncheon salad from a West Des Moines, Iowa, reader.
Grape-Stuffed Chicken with Lemon Orzo
Fruit-and-nut stuffing transforms everyday chicken breasts into a company-ready feast. Bonus: It's deceptively simple; you'll have dinner on the table in an hour.
Angel Chicken
Chicken and fresh mushrooms slow-cook in cream cheese, wine and soup. It's easy to put together but tastes like chicken in a complex cream sauce—smooth with delicate seasoning.
New Potato and Chicken Casserole
Green beans, mushrooms, leeks, potato and handy rotisserie chicken make this creamy casserole a true one-dish meal.
Oven-Barbecued Chicken
Oven-baking the chicken makes this recipe a breeze for any time of the year, and homemade barbecue sauce is always a hit. Serve with rolls and slaw.
Tender-Crisp Spring Braise
Chicken, potatoes and veggies cook together for a nutritious dinner that's missing only one ingredient-a bottle of white wine.
Chicken Pot Pie
Get ready for creamy, chickeny goodness. The pastry lids can be made a day or two ahead. Bake as directed; cool and then cover loosely with plastic wrap and store at room temperature. This recipe once starred at the former Ina's in Chicago.
Spiced Chicken with Cucumber-Mint Sauce
Garlic, garam masala and fresh ginger season the chicken in this Indian-inspired recipe from The Spice House shop in Milwaukee. The refreshing yogurt-based sauce is similar to traditional cucumber raita.
Cashew Chicken Stir-Fry
This dish from Max Archer of McPherson, Kansas, packs some heat. Adjust it to suit your taste by varying the amounts of chili paste and poblano chiles.
Chunky Bean and Chicken Chili
Crushed tortilla chips, stirred into the chili's base, give this quick-fish dish a lusciously creamy texture.
Pesto Penne with Deli-Roasted Chicken
Purchased pesto and roast chicken help get this quick and easy main dish on the table in just 20 minutes. Fresh broccoli cooks with the pasta and lends straight-from-the-garden flavor.
Garlic-Roasted Chicken with Lemons and Vegetables
This flavor-packed dish combines garlic-infused chicken with perfectly cooked vegetables. Roasting the lemon in the pan brings out its flavor.
Oven-Fried Parmesan Chicken
Think this is loaded in fat and calories? Think again! Herb bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese make the coating on this oven-baked dish extra tasty.
Chicken and Asparagus Risotto
Don't be afraid to try this Italian classic at home! Our hearty version is made with convenient rotisserie chicken and loaded with asparagus, herbs and lemony flavor.
Garlic Chicken Italiano
Garlic lovers will enjoy the aroma of this chicken almost as much as its flavor. The recipe comes from Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. We've reduced their suggested 40 cloves of garlic to about 16—though you can add more if you like!
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
This hotdish combines a handful of pantry ingredients. It's a great way to use up leftover chicken or turkey. Or, if you prefer, just shred a supermarket-deli rotisserie chicken.
Wild Rice and Chicken Soup
Mix a can of cream of chicken soup, mushrooms, veggies and rice mix for the soup base. Any boneless cooked chicken works in this slow-cooker recipe, but chicken thighs, with more moisture from fat, cook the best.
Buffalo-Style Chicken Fingers
Dunk this neat-to-eat chicken breast variation of chicken wings in bottled blue cheese dressing.