Fall Chicken Recipes
Cider-braised chicken, roasted chicken with sage and slow-cooker chicken are just a few of our recipes perfect for serving during fall's cool, crisp weather.
Cider-Braised Chicken, Brussels Sprouts and Apples
This fantastic one-pan dinner is ideal for a Sunday supper or casual fall get-together with friends; the sauce is delicious, so serve with bread or mashed potatoes to soak up every delicious bite.
Sheet-Pan Chicken and Vegetables
For maximum flavor, this one-pan dinner has you caramelize two ways. High-temp roasting browns veggies, while basting chicken with a sweetened glaze adds color and bold flavor.
Roast Chicken and Mushroom Jus
At Iowa's Rapid Creek Cidery, Matt Steigerwald serves his chicken and savory mushroom sauce with Sweet Apple Risotto (find the recipe here), but mashed potatoes or buttered noodles would be just as good.
Thai-Style Chicken Curry with Basil and Jasmine Rice
Because it calls for a full cup of fresh basil, this is a great dish to make in early fall, when the plants in your garden are huge and you're looking for ways to use them. This dish starts on the stove top but finishes out of the way in the oven, leaving just enough time to make rice for sopping up the creamy sauce.
Classic Chicken and Wild Rice Hotdish
Rich cream sauce stands in for canned soup in Minnesota chef Amy Thielen's spin on classic chicken and wild rice hotdish. The recipe comes from Amy's book The New Midwestern Table (clarksonpotter.com).
Tandoori Chicken Drumsticks and Roasty Red Onions
Our version of the Indian restaurant staple has an easy spiced yogurt marinade and roasts in a hot oven with wedges of onion. Serve with basmati rice and mango chutney.
Roasted Chicken with Sage Pan Sauce
This sage-infused, company-worthy fall recipe takes full advantage of cast iron's versatility. The pan goes from stove top to oven and back to stove top.
Hot and Spicy Braised Peanut Chicken
Creamy peanut butter, red curry paste and fresh ginger flavor a Thai-inspired chicken slow-cooker recipe.
Slow Cooker Indian Chicken Stew
Curry and ginger give zesty Indian flavor to the chicken, chickpeas and diced tomatoes in this slow-cooker meal. Stir in fresh spinach leaves just before serving for added color and nutrition.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
This 170-calorie slow-cooker version of a classic comfort food takes just 25 minutes of prep and uses reduced-fat cream cheese in its creamy homemade broth.
Lemon-Thyme Roast Chicken with Artichokes
We used all packaged veggies (baby carrots, frozen pearl onions and jarred artichoke hearts) to make this Mediterranean-inspired roast chicken a convenient supper choice. Honey-mustard pan gravy adds to the appeal.
Unforgettable Chicken Pie
This from-scratch deep-dish chicken casserole comes from a Caledonia, Michigan, reader. "It's not your run-of-the-mill chicken pie," says the reader, who adds a bit of pork sausage for farm-hearty flavor. "Anyone who tries it just can't get enough of it."
Chicken Pot Pie
This dish is pure creamy, chickeny goodness. The pastry lids can be made a day or two ahead. Bake as directed; cool and then cover loosely with plastic wrap and store at room temperature.
Garlic-Roasted Chicken with Lemons and Vegetables
This flavor-packed dish combines garlic-infused chicken with perfectly cooked vegetables. Roasting the lemon in the pan brings out its flavor.
Cuban Arroz con Pollo
The classic Latin American dish of chicken and rice gets a modern makeover with the help of a slow cooker and some nutrition upgrades like brown rice and extra vegetables. Anchiote powder gives the dish a slightly tart flavor and brilliant yellow-red hue.
Warm-Me-Up Chicken Chili
Combine chicken, chopped vegetables and canned beans for a warm and comforting chili. This fall recipe gives variations for Slow Cooker Chicken Chili as well as a spicier Chipotle Chicken Chili.
Garlic Chicken with Sweet Potatoes
Whole garlic cloves (even 30 of them!) become mellow and buttery-soft when roasted. Sweet potatoes and onion wedges cook alongside the chicken.
Jalapeño Chicken Breasts
Chili powder and sliced pickled jalapeño chile pepper turn up the heat on these slow-cooked chicken breasts. Add a cream cheese sauce before serving, and sprinkle with bacon, if you like.
Chunky Bean and Chicken Chili
Crushed tortilla chips, stirred into the chili's base, give this 20-minute dish a lusciously creamy texture.
Greek-Style Chicken Skillet
Chicken and fresh vegetables simmer in a garlic-tomato broth for an easy skillet dinner. Feta cheese adds a touch of tangy creaminess. Serve with either plain or flavored couscous.
Wild Rice and Chicken Soup
Mix a can of cream of chicken soup, mushrooms, veggies and rice mix for the soup base. Any boneless cooked chicken works in this slow-cooker recipe, but chicken thighs, with more moisture from fat, cook the best.
Creamy Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Chicken breast and chopped broccoli combine with a soup-based cream sauce and noodles in this classic potluck dish. You can lighten the traditional recipe by using reduced-fat, reduced-sodium soup and fat-free sour cream, if you prefer.
Chicken, Tomato and Spinach Mac and Cheese
We gave homey mac and cheese a refresh. The saucepan sauce is made without a flour thickener, so it's lighter-tasting than baked versions. And adding veggies and chicken makes it a well-rounded meal.
Red Bean, Chicken, and Sweet Potato Stew
Vitamin-rich sweet potatoes and creamy peanut butter complement spicy Cajun seasoning in this easy chicken slow-cooker stew.
Chicken Enchiladas Adobo
Wrap meat in multigrain tortillas with adobo sauce and fire-roasted tomatoes for a fresh take on chicken enchiladas.