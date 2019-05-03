Sassy Sauces and Seasonings for Chicken Wings
Sauces and seasonings turn chicken wings into a fun party food or main dish. Try our ideas for Buffalo chicken wings, Thai chicken wings and more.
Sticky, Kicky Chicken Wings with Cilantro Yogurt
The name says it all—serve these baked Cajun-spiced wings with plenty of napkins and a cold drink!
Buffalo Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing
Carrot and celery sticks add crisp crunch to the platter of Buffalo Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing, perfect for a tailgate party or potluck. Spicy cayenne pepper gives the sauce its kick.
Smoked Wings with Kicky Asian Barbecue Sauce
Twin Cities-based barbecue competitor David Fries says the spicy sauce on his smoked chicken wings is also a great match for pork chops, pork tenderloin or any grilled chicken.
Thai Chicken Wings with Peanut Sauce
Don't let the short ingredient list fool you: these chicken wings have huge flavor. That's because they're slow-cooked in a zingy garlic-and-ginger peanut sauce, with a pop of lime for good measure.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings
Mix cider vinegar, Jamaican jerk seasoning, orange juice, lime juice, olive oil and soy sauce for this version of jerk marinade. Serve with Mango Salsa for more Caribbean flavor—and end the meal with Tropical Mango Mousse.
Habanero Hot Wings
Purchased steak and barbecue sauces, mixed with fruit preserves and spices, give this chicken recipe its zing. Three dipping sauces complete the picture.
Spicy Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing
These succulent chicken wings might disappear as fast as you can grill them. The recipe comes from Danny Edwards Blvd BBQ in Kansas City.
Sweet and Sour Chicken Wings
A reader in Saint Paul gave us this recipe, which always gets raves from her guests. The sweet glaze uses pineapple juice, ketchup and soy sauce.