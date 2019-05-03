Sassy Sauces and Seasonings for Chicken Wings

By Midwest Living editors Updated January 09, 2023

Sauces and seasonings turn chicken wings into a fun party food or main dish. Try our ideas for Buffalo chicken wings, Thai chicken wings and more.

Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Sticky, Kicky Chicken Wings with Cilantro Yogurt

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The name says it all—serve these baked Cajun-spiced wings with plenty of napkins and a cold drink! 

Related: Fresh Recipe Ideas for Chicken

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Buffalo Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Carrot and celery sticks add crisp crunch to the platter of Buffalo Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing, perfect for a tailgate party or potluck. Spicy cayenne pepper gives the sauce its kick.

3 of 8

Smoked Wings with Kicky Asian Barbecue Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Twin Cities-based barbecue competitor David Fries says the spicy sauce on his smoked chicken wings is also a great match for pork chops, pork tenderloin or any grilled chicken.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Thai Chicken Wings with Peanut Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't let the short ingredient list fool you: these chicken wings have huge flavor. That's because they're slow-cooked in a zingy garlic-and-ginger peanut sauce, with a pop of lime for good measure.

Related: Irresistible Slow-Cooker Appetizers

5 of 8

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mix cider vinegar, Jamaican jerk seasoning, orange juice, lime juice, olive oil and soy sauce for this version of jerk marinade. Serve with Mango Salsa for more Caribbean flavor—and end the meal with Tropical Mango Mousse.

6 of 8

Habanero Hot Wings

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Purchased steak and barbecue sauces, mixed with fruit preserves and spices, give this chicken recipe its zing. Three dipping sauces complete the picture.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Spicy Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These succulent chicken wings might disappear as fast as you can grill them. The recipe comes from Danny Edwards Blvd BBQ in Kansas City.

8 of 8

Sweet and Sour Chicken Wings

A reader in Saint Paul gave us this recipe, which always gets raves from her guests. The sweet glaze uses pineapple juice, ketchup and soy sauce.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors