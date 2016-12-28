Chicken Thigh Recipes to Try Tonight
Budget-friendly chicken thighs deliver big flavor. Try using chicken thighs in skillet suppers, slow-cooker recipes, soups, grilled dishes and more.
Chicken Katsu with Mango Sauce
This spin on a favorite Japanese comfort food uses moist, flavorful boneless thighs rather than breasts. The result is juicy and super crispy chicken to serve with a sweet-and-savory mango sauce.
Chicken Shawarma with Israeli Salad
Tuesday can have tacos. Make Saturday shawarma night, with a warm pita wrapped around spice-crusted chicken thighs, parsley-flecked Israeli salad and a swoop of the creamiest tahini.
Chicken en Chile Verde Tamales
Tamales are a project, but so worth it—especially with friends or family helping with assembly. This recipe, which calls for chicken thighs, comes from chef Jorge Guzmán of Petite León in Minneapolis.
Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs
We won't mince words: This is juicy, spicy, sticky, glorious barbecued chicken. One of the secrets? Chicken thighs. They cook fast, like breasts, but they have richer flavor and don't dry out. And nutritionally speaking, the two are more similar than you'd think.
Honey-Sriracha Grilled Chicken Thighs
Sweet and spicy! You only need five ingredients and a hot grill for a delicious weeknight entrée.
Roasted Asparagus and Gnocchi
Keep it simple. Roast your entire dinner in one pan, then clear a little space in the corner of the pan to mix up a simple dressing. Bonus—one less dish to wash!
Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup
A whole jalapeño pepper brings subtle, delicious heat in this soup recipe (remove the seeds for less kick). Add your favorite toppers like tortilla strips, cilantro, avocado or Greek Yogurt, and dig in.
Cider-Braised Chicken, Brussels Sprouts and Apples
This fantastic one-pan dinner is ideal for a Sunday supper or casual get-together with friends; the sauce is delicious, so serve with bread or mashed potatoes to soak up every delicious bite.
Hot and Spicy Braised Peanut Chicken
Creamy peanut butter, red curry paste and fresh ginger flavor a Thai-inspired slow-cooker recipe.
Lemon-Herb Grilled Chicken
Herbed lemon marinade cooks down with honey to a glossy, gorgeous glaze that gives this chicken a golden color.
Spring Chicken Soup
Lemon juice adds springtime zip to a soul-warming chicken soup.
Curried Chicken
This slow-cooker chicken recipe delivers a world of flavors, with curry playing off of jalapeños, raisins, shredded coconut and sweet peppers.
Southern Pulled Chicken Sandwiches with Green Grape Relish
Nothing says cookout like buns and barbecue sauce! This dish is perfect to make ahead and pull out of the freezer just in time for your next potluck.
Asian Orange Chicken Thighs with Cauliflower Rice
Any color of cauliflower can be used for the cauliflower rice, but the purple "pops" on the plate. If you really want to have an all-orange dinner, try orange cauliflower which can be found at farmers markets and natural food stores.
Garlic Chicken with Artichokes
Garlic alone is enough to amp up chicken's tastiness, but adding artichokes to the slow cooker takes this dish to the next level.
Chicken Pot Pie
This dish is pure creamy, chickeny goodness. The pastry lids can be made a day or two ahead. Bake as directed; cool and then cover loosely with plastic wrap and store at room temperature.
Skillet Chicken Cacciatore
"Cacciatore" is Italian for "hunter-style," which refects this dish's hearty flavor. White wine adds depth, but you can substitute chicken broth if you prefer.
Chicken Tostadas with Pickled Red Onion
Simmering the thighs in chicken broth ensures that they are tender, flavorful and easy to shred for this Tex-Mex recipe.
Tequila-Marinated Chicken Thighs
Blending tequila with lime and orange juice creates bold flavor that holds up to the heat of the grill. Using chicken thighs ensures that your dinner won't dry out as it cooks.
Chicken and White Bean Stew
Great Northern or cannellini beans blend with chicken and purchased Alfredo sauce in this easy-to-assemble slow-cooker meal. Serve with crusty bread and tossed salad.