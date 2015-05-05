Chicken Salad 5 Ways
This lunchtime classic rewards the cook who likes to play in the kitchen. Start with our basic chicken salad recipe, then try one of our variations. After all, what doesn't taste good with chicken?
Basic Chicken Salad
We call this chicken salad "basic," but thanks to lemon juice and fresh green onion and parsley, it's anything but boring.
Lemon-Avocado Chicken Salad
Avocado adds luscious richness to this bright, citrusy chicken salad. Be sure to toss the ingredients gently so the avocado doesn't blend in completely.
Chicken Chutney Salad
Jarred mango chutney and raisins add sweetness and mild spice to this chicken salad; trading the usual mayonnaise for yogurt makes it healthier.
Mexican-Style Chicken Salad
A tiny bit of taco seasoning mix packs big flavor in this south-of-the-border twist on traditional chicken salad. Try it in a tortilla wrap with crisp romaine lettuce.
Waldorf Chicken Salad
All the traditional Waldorf ingredients are here: apple, grapes, walnuts, celery and mayo. This is a great choice to pack for weekday lunches.