Fresh Recipe Ideas for Chicken

By Midwest Living editors Updated November 21, 2022
These fresh takes on chicken—including chicken shawarma, chicken katsu, and chicken with olives and dates—offer updated ways to serve that bird.

Chicken Shawarma

Tuesday can have tacos. Make Saturday shawarma night, with a warm pita wrapped around spice-crusted chicken thighs, parsley-flecked Israeli salad and a swoop of the creamiest tahini.

Slow-Cooker Murgh Tari

Chicago cookbook author Anupy Singla adapted this deeply spiced, ginger-punched murgh (chicken) tari (sauce) from her husband, who is also Punjabi. The recipe is featured in Singla's cookbook The Indian Slow Cooker.

Short on time? Try the Pressure-Cooker Murgh Tari version of this recipe.   

Chicken en Chile Verde Tamales

Tamales are a project, but so worth it—especially with friends or family helping with assembly. This recipe comes from chef Jorge Guzmán of Petite León in Minneapolis.

Related: Chef Jorge Guzmán's Step-by-Step Guide to Making Tamales

Chicken Katsu

This spin on a favorite Japanese comfort food uses moist, flavorful boneless thighs rather than breasts. The result is juicy and super crispy chicken to serve with a sweet-and-savory mango sauce.

Related: Chicken Thigh Recipes to Try Tonight

Chicken with Olives and Dates

This dish couldn't be easier, but the payoff is succulent, sweet, savory and so much more than the sum of its parts.

Related: Date Recipes—Plus, What You Need to Know About this Fruit

West African Grilled Chicken in Tomato Sauce

At Okra African Grill in Omaha, Togolese chef Nina Sodji serves this spicy anise-flavored chicken over rice. Her favorite sides: sauteed lightly seasoned bell peppers and Fried Plantains. For extra kick, add the West African Green Pepper Sauce.

Summer Chicken Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette

Heap a platter with butter lettuce, poached chicken, green beans, avocado, berries, chives and basil. (The cooked components are easily made ahead.) Admire your creation, then douse it in berry-pink vinaigrette.

Related: Throw a Strawberry Party with These Fresh, Fruit-Forward Recipes

Chip-Crusted Chicken Tenders

Tortilla chips provide the crispy coating for these kid-friendly (and kid-at-heart-friendly) chicken tenders. The easy dipping sauce can be flavored with Sriracha or honey mustard.

Coconut-Lime Chicken Soup

Start with a rotisserie chicken, and you can whip up this Thai-inspired soup in less than 30 minutes.

Chicken, Tomato and Spinach Mac and Cheese

We gave homey mac and cheese a refresh. The saucepan sauce is made without a flour thickener, so it's lighter-tasting than baked versions. And adding veggies and chicken makes it a well-rounded meal.

Chipotle Chicken and Cheddar Panini

A handy supermarket product—chipotle-flavor mayo—is the secret ingredient in this loaded sandwich. We love the convenience, but if you like, stir 1 teaspoon of minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce into regular mayonnaise instead.

Chicken Enchiladas Adobo

Wrap meat in multigrain tortillas with adobo sauce and fire-roasted tomatoes for a fresh take on chicken enchiladas.

Herbed Chicken, Orzo and Zucchini

Team basil-seasoned chicken breasts with fresh zucchini and seasoned orzo for a fast and flavorful dinner.

Herbed Oven-Fried Chicken

Seasoned panko coating gives a satisfying crunch to this healthy twist on fried chicken. Our recipe offers a curry-flavored variation, too.

Orange Maple Roasted Chicken and Mashed Potato Waffles

These tender waffles have mashed potatoes in the batter, along with thyme, garlic and onion. We've traded the usual pancake syrup for a silky maple-orange gravy made with drippings from the chicken.

The Ultimate Chicken and Noodle Casserole

Cremini mushrooms, asparagus, roasted peppers and almonds update this classic hotdish.

Lemon-Rosemary Chicken with Roasted Vegetables

Rub a blend of lemon peel, rosemary, thyme, parsley and garlic on the chicken before baking; Add fresh thyme sprigs and garlic bulbs around the chicken for even more flavor. Potatoes, sweet potatoes and carrots make this a one-pan meal.

Spiced Chicken with Cucumber-Mint Sauce

Garlic, garam masala and fresh ginger season the chicken in this Indian-inspired recipe from The Spice House shop in Milwaukee. The refreshing yogurt-based sauce is similar to traditional cucumber raita. 

Blue Cheese and Balsamic Chicken Pizza

Topped with blue cheese, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a balsamic-spiked tomato sauce, this potent pizza has definite adult flavor. 

Sticky, Kicky Chicken Wings

The name says it all—serve these baked Cajun-spiced wings with plenty of napkins and a cold drink! See more chicken wing recipes.

By Midwest Living editors