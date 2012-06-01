Top Chicken Casserole Recipes
Mix chicken with rice, noodles, veggies, cheese and more to create our 25 warm and comforting chicken casseroles and hotdishes.
Classic Chicken and Wild Rice Hotdish
Rich cream sauce stands in for canned soup in Minnesota chef Amy Thielen's spin on classic chicken and wild rice hotdish. The recipe comes from Amy's book The New Midwestern Table.
Unforgettable Chicken Pie
This from-scratch deep-dish chicken casserole comes from a Caledonia, Michigan, reader. "It's not your run-of-the-mill chicken pie," says the reader, who adds a bit of pork sausage for farm-hearty flavor. "Anyone who tries it just can't get enough."
Chicken-Broccoli Bake
A flurry of curry adds zest to this classic casserole combo of chicken, broccoli and cheese.
New Potato and Chicken Casserole
Green beans, mushrooms, leeks, potato and handy rotisserie chicken make this creamy casserole a true one-dish meal.
Related: Favorite Chicken Recipes
Chicken Enchiladas Adobo
Wrap meat, adobo sauce and fire-roasted tomatoes in multigrain tortillas for a fresh take on chicken enchiladas.
Related: Sizzling Mexican and Tex-Mex Recipes
The Ultimate Chicken and Noodle Casserole
Cremini mushrooms, asparagus, roasted peppers and almonds update this classic hotdish.
Chicken Enchilada Pasta
Fill shells with a mixture of chicken, taco seasoning, refried beans and enchilada sauce, then drizzle with more enchilada sauce to create this Tex-Mex casserole. Serve with toppers such as crushed tortilla chips, sour cream and avocado dip.
Chicken and Corn Hash Brown Bake
This comfort food hotdish offers a new twist on the usual hash brown casserole. Try it for everyday meals as well as potlucks!
Chicken Florentine Artichoke Bake
Combine artichoke hearts, spinach and tomatoes with bow tie pasta and chopped cooked chicken for a rich, creamy casserole.
Old-Fashioned Chicken and Noodles Lasagna
The chicken, vegetables and gravy are as rib-stickingly good as you remember, or maybe even better, tucked up cozily under a blanket of dill Havarti.
Tex-Mex Chicken and Rice Casserole
Green chile peppers and chili powder give this savory chicken main dish a classic Tex-Mex bite. Make it up to 24 hours ahead.
Creamy Chicken Broccoli Bake
Chicken breast and chopped broccoli combine with a soup-based cream sauce and noodles in this classic potluck dish. You can lighten the traditional recipe by using reduced-fat, reduced-sodium soup and fat-free sour cream, if you prefer.
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
This hotdish combines a handful of pantry ingredients. It's a great way to use up leftover chicken or turkey. Or, if you prefer, just shred a supermarket-deli rotisserie chicken.
Chicken-Broccoli Alfredo Casserole
Sure, the creamy Alfredo sauce is an indulgence, but this family-friendly recipe is loaded with healthy ingredients, too—multigrain pasta, fresh veggies and lean chicken breast.
Hot and Cheesy Chicken Casserole
Mix cooked chicken, leftover rice, frozen broccoli, canned soups and shredded cheese for an easy-to-assemble weeknight casserole.
Greek Chicken and Pita Casserole
Greek-style ingredients, such as pita bread, feta cheese and kalamata olives, flavor this casserole. Pita wedges sprinkled with Greek seasoning top the dish.