20 Sweet Quick Bread Loaves
Quick bread loaves are easy to make, easy to freeze and easy to serve with just about any meal. Try our recipes for classic banana bread or variations like peach bread, triple-chocolate bread, blueberry-lemon bread, pumpkin bread and more.
Blueberry-Lemon Loaf
When life gives you lemons, make this dense, spongy loaf studded with blueberries. It's a delious and simple crowd-pleasing breakfast. We like to bake it on Sunday so it can be enjoyed all week long.
Chocolate Zucchini Bread
The addition of dark chocolate and walnuts level up this zucchini-packed loaf, but the dark-chocolate drizzle really rockets it into the realm of irresistibility. It makes for a delicious sweet breakfast, snack or dessert.
Triple-Spiced Pear Bread
Oats, walnuts and nuggets of chopped pear give this loaf a toothsome heartiness, while buttermilk keeps it moist and tender.
Currant-Orange Irish Soda Bread
Orange zest and plump currants stud and sweeten traditional Irish soda bread. It makes a wonderful toast, too. Smear with your favorite jam or marmalade and enjoy.
Apple Pumpkin Sunflower Bread
With pumpkin, apple, nuts and spices, this recipe combines your favorite fall flavors in one homey loaf. Its unmistakably fruity zing comes courtesy of a generous pour of boiled cider, but you can substitute any apple-flavor liquid.
Almond-Cranberry Bread with White Chocolate Glaze
Sweet bread balances tangy cranberries in this winning recipe from the Wisconsin State Fair. Wrap and store it overnight to make it easier to slice.
Banana Bread
Cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger flavor this moist banana bread. Make banana bread when your bananas get brown polka dots on them.
Peach of a Bread
Peaches add moistness to this quick bread.
Triple-Chocolate Bread
What goes best with chocolate? More chocolate. What goes best with our Triple-Chocolate Bread? Whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a glass of cold milk.
Streusel Apple Bread
A touch of lemon, chopped cranberries and walnuts make this quick bread seem like coffee cake. Norma Hendricks of Hopedale, Illinois, likes to serve this for dessert. "I made this by combining a couple of recipes," Norma says. "I think I started with a cranberry bread, but most of my kids don't like cranberries. Then I saw an apple bread recipe, and I thought streusel would be good on top."
PB&J Banana Bread
Have a bunch of overripe bananas? You'll need four or five for this moist and sweet bananas quick bread. Our version gets a school-lunch spin with the addition of peanut butter and jelly. You'll also love these PB&J Thumbprint Cookies.
Honey-Zucchini Bread
Zucchini, raisins and walnuts pack nature's harvest into a sweet and crunchy quick bread. It's delicious as is, but a smear of butter and drizzle of honey make it irresistible.
Whole Grain Sunflower Bread
This healthful loaf is loaded with seeds and whole grains but is quicker to make than a yeast bread. Messy to eat? Yes. Worth it? Absolutely.
Pumpkin Bread
The innkeepers at Burchell's White Hill Farmhouse Inn in Minden, Nebraska, make this moist spiced bread using homegrown heirloom pumpkins, but this version of their recipe uses canned puree.
Maple Date Nut Bread
Chopped and pitted dates stand out beside the hint of maple syrup in this dark brown, nutty quick bread. This recipe is from Ruth Smiley of Smiley Brothers maple syrup producers in Indiana.
Pineapple Zucchini Bread
At Mooselips Java Joint in Seeley, Wisconsin, this bread is made with zucchini from the owner. Customers can buy individual loaves to eat like a muffin.
Cran-Banana Bread
Blend mashed bananas with a box of cranberry quick bread mix for this easy-to-make double-fruit treat.
Cherry and Golden Raisin Bread
Choose your favorite dried fruit to add to this lemon-glazed loaf.
Pumpkin-Banana Bread
Lisa Johnson of Gardner, Kansas, added banana to pumpkin bread for a new twist on quick bread treats. "This pumpkin bread is a favorite with our family," she says. "It's easy to make, and my two girls enjoy helping me. They especially enjoy when it's done baking. It makes the house smell wonderful."
Cranberry and pumpkin breads
Fresh cranberries, orange juice and chopped walnuts flavor Crazy-About-Cranberry Bread, while snipped dates and walnuts add chewiness to moist slices of Spicy Pumpkin Bread. Both recipes come from the Inn at Pinewood, near Eagle River, Wisconsin.