Quick and Easy Muffin Recipes
Sweet or savory, muffins are a fast treat to make for breakfasts, brunches, light dinners or anytime snacks.
Blueberry Thunder Muffins
A sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar gives a sweet crust to these berry-packed muffins.
Sage Corn Muffins with Ham and Spicy Jelly
Slather these quick muffins with softened butter, purchased apple jelly with jalapeño and sage, then top with ham. The result? A satisfying and creative dish that's sure to please your crowd.
Related: Sweet Quick Bread Loaves You'll Love
Orange-Chocolate Chip Muffins
Chocolate for breakfast is always a treat! Semisweet chips start the day on a sweet note, while orange zest adds brightness.
Sour-Cream Raspberry Muffins
Whether you use fresh or frozen raspberries, these muffins are sure to be perfectly moist thanks to sour cream.
Double-Flavored Muffins
Pumpkin and chocolate blend beautifully in these spiced muffins from Thorp House Inn of Fish Creek, Wisconsin. Cinnamon, mace, nutmeg and cloves flavor the batter.
Cranberry-Orange Wild Rice Muffins
This North Woods-inspired recipe from Cheryl Francke of Arden Hills, Minnesota, was a finalist in a Best of the Midwest recipe contest.
Half and Half Muffins
Chocolate? Or vanilla? Both! Using a sugar substitute keeps these best-of-both-worlds treats low in sugar.
Mary Lou's Muffins
This tender, moist lemon-blueberry muffin counts on garden-fresh lemon verbena for its essence of herbed citrus. Or, substitute lemon peel. The recipe comes from a community cookbook called Tasteful Garden Treasures, put together by the Taylor Garden Club in Taylor, Michigan.
Multigrain Apple Streusel Muffins
Rise and shine! These tender gems taste so good, you'd never guess we bumped up the fiber in this fall recipe with two kinds of whole grains and traded most of the butter for applesauce and buttermilk.
Sunflower Pumpkin Muffins
Hailing as they do from the Sunflower State, Kansas cooks have a knack for creatively including crunchy sunflower seed kernels in all sorts of treats. These tender pumpkin morsels are from the American Institute of Baking in Manhattan, Kansas. The muffins get a double dose of sunflower from both sunflower oil and the seeds.
Blueberry-Almond Streusel Muffins
Light ricotta cheese and whole wheat flour cut fat and add fiber to these muffins from Covered Bridge Farm in Forest Lake, Minnesota.
Maple Oatmeal Muffins
You can taste the maple sweetness in these oatmeal muffins from the Hoosier (Indiana) Maple Syrup Cookbook. Cinnamon and pecans pack the breakfast or snack bread with even more flavor.
Caramel-Banana Muffins
Reimagine an all-time quick bread favorite as a moist single serving, and it's an instant classic. Caramel sauce adds a luscious accent to cinnamon and pecans.
Sour Cream Cranberry Muffins
Brown sugar, pecans and pumpkin pie spice create both a filling and topping for these muffins. Dried cranberries add a hint of tang and texture.
Pumpkin-Praline Muffins
Cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and pumpkin lend great fall flavor to these grab-and-go muffins.
Eggnog Muffins
These moist holiday muffins, dressed up with a nutmeg-streusel topping, come from Washington House Inn in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.
Badger State Muffins
Shredded apples, chopped cranberries, shredded carrot and nuts pack this cinnamon- and coriander-spiced muffin from the M&M Cafe in Monticello, Wisconsin.
Best Brunch Muffins
A brush of melted butter and a sprinkling of sugar cap these tender berry-filled muffins. The muffins were popular for years on the lunch menu at the former Chesaning Heritage House restaurant in Chesaning, Michigan.
Honey-Rhubarb Muffins
Serve these sugar-topped muffins with Whipped Honey Butter (details on honey butter are at the end of the recipe instructions). Either frozen or fresh rhubarb works well in the muffin recipe.
Jumbo Coffee Cake Muffins
Muffins are quick-and-easy cornerstones of weekend breakfasts. Moist and cinnamony, these big muffins will become one of your family's favorites.