Quiche Recipes You'll Love

By Midwest Living editors Updated November 20, 2022
Try our spinach quiche recipes, mini quiche recipes, asparagus quiche recipes and other easy quiche recipes for breakfast, brunch or dinner.
Fig and Pig Quiche

Satisfy sweet and salty lovers alike with this kicky bacon-topped quiche. It's one of the signature recipes at Maya-Camille Broussard's Chicago bakery, Justice of the Pies.

Spinach-Asparagus Quiche

This hearty quiche recipe comes from Fire Lake Camp farm in Paola, Kansas, where a U-pick asparagus patch draws visitors every spring. 

Tiny Quiche

Prebaked phyllo shells (available at large supermarkets) make this party-perfect recipe an absolute snap to make-start to finish, you'll be done in 35 minutes. 

Ham and Corn Quiche Cups

Made in a muffin pan using ham as a "crust," these playful little quiches are loaded with cheese and veggies. 

Pork 'n' Pippins Quiche

Round Barn Farm Bed and Breakfast and Bread in Red Wing, Minnesota, serves this sweet-and-savory quiche with a dollop of sour cream and seasoned, broiled tomato halves on the side. 

Italian Sausage and Zucchini Quiche

This lower-calorie crustless quiche gets its flavor from turkey Italian sausage, veggies and two kinds of cheese.

Heirloom Tomato and Onion Quiche

The recipe was developed for heirloom tomatoes such as Cherokee Purple or Brandywine, but if those aren't available, use whatever kind of tomatoes you like. Drain sliced tomatoes on a paper towel before adding them to the quiche, and they won't release as much water. 

Spinach Quiche

This easy breakfast pie, packed with nutrient-rich spinach, isn't overly eggy like some quiches. The recipe comes from Carol Reimer of  Brownsburg, Indiana. 

Any-Flavor Mini Quiche

Talk about easy! You can prep these delicious little quiches the night before, or make them in the morning while the oven preheats. They're perfec t for brunch parties, and you can use whatever meat, cheese and veggies you have on hand.

Mushroom, Asparagus and Tofu Quiches

 Tofu and soy cheese boost the protein of this golden vegetable and egg dish. Use fresh assorted mushrooms, including morels.

Hash Brown Quiche

Hash brown potatoes form the crust for this quiche recipe. To save time, start with frozen hash browns. 

Spinach Quiche a la Goldmoor

An easy-to-use frozen spinach souffle makes this quiche's eggy-sausage filling easy to prepare. The recipe is from the Goldmoor Inn near Galena, Illinois. 

Spinach and Gruyère Quiche

Fat-free half-and-half and refrigerated egg product make this egg dish lower in calories and fat than most other quiche recipes. 

By Midwest Living editors