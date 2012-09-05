Our Best Homemade Pancake Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated December 28, 2022
Flavor pancakes with lemon, fill them with fruit, add multigrain options, bake a puffy Dutch baby—choose the recipe that suits your tastes!

Lemon-Ricotta Hotcakes

When life gives you lemons, make the legendary lemon-ricotta hotcakes from Hell's Kitchen, a Minneapolis favorite.

Dutch Baby with Chai-Spiced Pears

The combination of spiced, buttery pears; tart creme fraiche; and baked pancake is sublime, and so festive. For maximum puff, let the eggs and milk sit out for 30 minutes to take the chill off before making the batter.

Hearty Multigrain Pancakes

We added whole grains to these flapjacks to help ward off the morning munchies. Personalize this breakfast or brunch recipe with chocolate chips, blueberries and other stir-ins.

Apple Pie Pancakes

Apple pie spice, apple juice and apples give these pancakes a triple dose of fruit. Both pancakes and maple syrup have a rich tradition in the Midwest, where winter and spring festivals celebrate the syrup harvest.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Warm Blueberry Compote

Rise and shine with these special-occasion pancakes from Chicago chef Mindy Segal. Ricotta makes them moist and rich; lemon curd gives sweet-tart punch.

Sausage-Apple Dutch Baby

Why fry sausage separately when you can cook it right into the pancake? That kind of ease is just one reason we love this sweet-and-savory Dutch baby pancake. The batter's quick, and in the 15 minutes while it bakes, you can whip up the maple-glazed apple topping.

Hint-of-Orange Pancakes with Grapefruit Syrup

This recipe couldn't be simpler! Just simmer grapefruit slices in maple syrup for a delicious, rosy compote to serve over waffles, French toast, crepes—or these subtly orange-flavored pancakes.

Whole-Grain Buttermilk Pancakes

Pile your breakfast plate high with our 100-percent-whole-wheat (yet still fluffy) buttermilk pancakes. Serve with syrup or jazz up with one of the quick and easy toppers in our recipe.

Finnish Baked Pancakes

This recipe comes from the Poplar Creek Guesthouse Bed and Breakfast on the Gunflint Trail near Grand Marais, Minnesota. The traditional big pancake has been adapted into a lighter version: puffed pancakes (recipe link above). Poplar Creek also serves a delicious Stuffed French Toast, flavored with cream cheese, apricot preserves and pecans.

Gingerbread Pancakes

Love the taste of gingerbread? Make a weekend breakfast extraordinary with a stack of these cakes featuring ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, molasses and fresh-picked apples sliced paper-thin.

Peach Pancakes and Chai Syrup

Pureed canned peaches and whipping cream make a rich, flavorful pancake. Top with maple syrup instead of the chai syrup if you prefer. Add chopped peaches for even more fruit flavor.

Blueberry Buckwheat Pancakes

Made with buckwheat, a whole grain, these easy pancakes offer a low-fat, low-sodium breakfast or brunch alternative.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes with Raspberry Sauce

Kids will love helping make this breakfast or brunch treat, but don't save it just for them—adults like chocolate chip pancakes, too! The raspberry sauce can be made ahead of time.

Four-Grain Pancakes

Whole-wheat flour, rolled oats, cornmeal and wheat germ give these buttermilk pancakes great flavor and texture.

Oatmeal Pancakes with Strawberry-Orange Sauce

Made with brown sugar and rolled oats, these pancakes taste almost like a soft oatmeal cookie. Top with either strawberry-orange sauce or maple syrup.

By Midwest Living editors