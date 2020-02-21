How to Make The Hottest Restaurant Brunch Foods At Home
Let's do brunch! See all the hottest breakfast trends—dazzling pastries, yogurt bowls, biscuit sandwiches, bagel boards, avocado toast, sweet and savory skillets—in recipes designed for cooking at home.
Rosy Rhubarb, Raspberry and Cheese Danish
These beauties use frozen puff pastry for ease, but the filling has an optional fancy ingredient: rose water. It gives a lovely, floral je ne sais quoi to the punchy fruit.
Chia Pudding with Cashew-Coconut Granola
Yogurt doesn't have to be humdrum, work-a-day fare. See: This sexy yogurt bowl, flecked with chia, flavored with real maple and vanilla, and topped with a killer, not-too-sweet granola.
Meat-and-Veg Hand Pies with Cheddar Pastry
Inspired by Nebraska's Runzas and Michigan's pasties, these pocket pies hold beef, sausage, onion, and shredded greens. The crust is like a buttery, flaky Cheez-It, but pastry-phobes can use purchased pie crust and add cheddar to the filling.
Fancy Toast
Step 1: Select bread. We like a crusty country white or a hearty, seedy sandwich loaf. Step 2: Toast (or broil, flipping once and watching carefully, if serving a crowd). Step 3: Top with abandon, channeling the spirit of your favorite new-wave breakfast joint.
Our toasts:
* Nuts and Berries (slices on right) with toast, almond butter, fresh berries, chopped dates, hemp hearts and honey. Inspired by So Good So You in Minneapolis.
* English Mushroom (lower left) with toast, scrambled eggs, mushrooms (sauteed in butter), tomato (seared in the mushroom pan) and chives. Inspired by Saddle Creek Breakfast Club in Omaha.
* Avocado (upper left) with toast, mashed avocado, salsa verde, watermelon (or ordinary) radish, soft-boiled egg and cilantro. Inspired by Baker Miller in Chicago.
Gardener's Bloody Mary
A few simple ingredient twists make for a fresher, veg-forward version of the classic.
Roasted Tomato Chilaquiles
Our shortcut chilaquiles use corn chips to avoid frying tortillas. The sauce is a quick puree of canned fire-roasted tomatoes, onion, garlic and chipotle peppers. Serve with fried eggs, quick-pickled radishes, and an appetite for adventure.
Overachiever's Mimosa
We love a mimosa's two-ingredient simplicity—but oh, this ambrosial riff is good. The recipe scales up easily to serve from a pitcher.
Ricotta Hotcake with Lemon Cream, Blueberry Syrup and Hazelnuts
In Australia, gorgeously topped fluffy pancakes are a bonafide Instagram phenomenon. Down Under, they're served individually at cafes; our version is scaled up to be cut into wedges for a crowd.
Biscuit Sandwiches
Step 1: Bake biscuits. (Check out our all-time favorite recipe on this slide.) Step 2: Cool slightly, then split horizontally and layer with toppings inspired by biscuit palaces of the Midwest.
* Ham 'n' Cheese (top layer in photo): Biscuit bottom, thick-sliced ham, smoked cheddar (broil to melt), hot pepper jelly, biscuit top. Inspired by Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company in Columbia, Missouri.
* Curried Sweet Potato (middle layer): Biscuit bottom, spring greens, roasted sweet potato, caramelized onion, cream cheese (stirred with curry powder), biscuit top. Inspired by Bloom Bake Shop, Madison, Wisconsin.
* Southern Style (bottom layer): Biscuit bottom, egg (fried or scrambled), bacon, kale or mustard greens (wilted in the bacon drippings), hot sauce, biscuit top. Inspired by Bang Bang Pie and Biscuits, Chicago.
The House Soda
This elegant beverage is a fizzy, slightly tangy nonalcoholic option for a brunch menu (or any spring or summer party).
Ultimate Bagel Board
Chef Adam Eaton of Saint Dinette in St. Paul says a bagel brunch should feel like Thanksgiving in its bounty and color. Lucky for you, it's a heckuva lot easier. Read more here.