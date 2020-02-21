How to Make The Hottest Restaurant Brunch Foods At Home

Step 1: Select bread. We like a crusty country white or a hearty, seedy sandwich loaf. Step 2: Toast (or broil, flipping once and watching carefully, if serving a crowd). Step 3: Top with abandon, channeling the spirit of your favorite new-wave breakfast joint.

Our toasts:

* Nuts and Berries (slices on right) with toast, almond butter, fresh berries, chopped dates, hemp hearts and honey. Inspired by So Good So You in Minneapolis.

* English Mushroom (lower left) with toast, scrambled eggs, mushrooms (sauteed in butter), tomato (seared in the mushroom pan) and chives. Inspired by Saddle Creek Breakfast Club in Omaha.

* Avocado (upper left) with toast, mashed avocado, salsa verde, watermelon (or ordinary) radish, soft-boiled egg and cilantro. Inspired by Baker Miller in Chicago.